WGC-HSBC Champions: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

October 24, 2017

The PGA Tour's Asian swing heads to China for the WGC-HSBC Champions. Here's the key info for this week's event.

Golf course: The Sheshan International Golf Club opened in 2004 and was designed by Nelson & Haworth Golf Course Architects. It will play as a par 72 at 7,261 yards.

Purse: $9.75 million.

TV schedule (all times Eastern): Golf Channel, Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m.-4 a.m.

Live streaming: golfchannel.com/pgastream. Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m.-4 a.m.

Notable tee times (all times Eastern): 9:30 p.m. Wednesday: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim; 9:50 p.m.: Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Brooks Koepka; 10:40 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Paul Casey; 10:50 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm

Notables in the field: Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson

Key stats:

• Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (won last year by seven strokes)

• Matsuyama is one of two players to win WGC by seven or more shots (Tiger Woods did it four times)

• Matsuyama is seeking to win consecutive WGCs (won Bridgestone in August)

• Dustin Johnson has won five WGC wins, second-most all-time (Woods, 18)

• It will be DJ's first start of season; won in each of last 10 PGA Tour seasons

• D. Johnson won this tournament in 2013 (beat Ian Poulter by three shots)

• Jon Rahm recorded 11 top-5s on the PGA Tour since turning pro (tied for most in that span)

• Phil Mickelson finished T-3 in his previous start (Safeway Open)

• Justin Rose recorded top-10 finished in all four FedExCup Playoff starts in 2017

• Brooks Koepka is the only player inside top-20 in strokes-gained putting each of last three seasons

• Paul Casey has 16 top-five finishes in last four seasons (most of anyone without win)

Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit

Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions

