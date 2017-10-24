WGC-HSBC Champions: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

The PGA Tour's Asian swing heads to China for the WGC-HSBC Champions. Here's the key info for this week's event.

Golf course: The Sheshan International Golf Club opened in 2004 and was designed by Nelson & Haworth Golf Course Architects. It will play as a par 72 at 7,261 yards.

Purse: $9.75 million.

TV schedule (all times Eastern): Golf Channel, Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m.-4 a.m.

Live streaming: golfchannel.com/pgastream. Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m.-4 a.m.

Notable tee times (all times Eastern): 9:30 p.m. Wednesday: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim; 9:50 p.m.: Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Brooks Koepka; 10:40 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Paul Casey; 10:50 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm

Notables in the field: Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson

Key stats:

• Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (won last year by seven strokes)

• Matsuyama is one of two players to win WGC by seven or more shots (Tiger Woods did it four times)

• Matsuyama is seeking to win consecutive WGCs (won Bridgestone in August)

• Dustin Johnson has won five WGC wins, second-most all-time (Woods, 18)

• It will be DJ's first start of season; won in each of last 10 PGA Tour seasons

• D. Johnson won this tournament in 2013 (beat Ian Poulter by three shots)

• Jon Rahm recorded 11 top-5s on the PGA Tour since turning pro (tied for most in that span)

• Phil Mickelson finished T-3 in his previous start (Safeway Open)

• Justin Rose recorded top-10 finished in all four FedExCup Playoff starts in 2017

• Brooks Koepka is the only player inside top-20 in strokes-gained putting each of last three seasons

• Paul Casey has 16 top-five finishes in last four seasons (most of anyone without win)

Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit