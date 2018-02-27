Getty Images

WGC-Mexico Champ.: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 27, 2018, 6:24 pm

The PGA Tour goes south of the border to Mexico City for the year's first World Golf Championship. Here are the key stats and information for the WGC-Mexico Championship. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2-7PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 2-7PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, noon-3PMET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; NBC, 3-6PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, noon-2PMET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; NBC, 2-6PM ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream

Purse: $10 million ($1.8 million to winner)

Course: Chapultepec Golf Club (par 71, 7,345 yards)

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson (-14), defeated Tommy Fleetwood by one shot

Notables in the field

Dustin Johnson

• Defending champion and reigning world No. 1 is coming off a T-16 in the Genesis Open in Los Angeles. Did not play Honda Classic despite living just a few miles from the course.

• In most recent WGC (WGC-HSBC Champions), led by six after 54 holes, but closed with a 77 and finished T-2. Tied PGA Tour record for largest lead blown in final 18 holes.

• Has at least one win for 11 consecutive years.

• Has five WGC wins, more than anyone else except Tiger Woods, who has 18.

Jon Rahm

• Ranked No. 2 in the world.

• Making first start since AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

• Finished T-3 in 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship. Held the lead as late as the 15th hole on Sunday, but fell back with bogeys at 16 and 17.

Justin Thomas

• Coming off his first win of 2018, last week's playoff victory over Luke List.

• Ranked No. 3 in the world.

• Finished T-5 in 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship.

Rickie Fowler


• Ranked No. 7 in the world.

• Missed the cut in his most recent stsrt, the Honda Classic.

• In seven previous starts in this tournament (going back to its Doral days), has only two top-10s: eight in 2011 and T-8 in 2016.

Hot Seat: Fans now under fire

By Randall MellFebruary 28, 2018, 2:00 pm

Justin Thomas rearranged the furniture in golf last week.

He moved the Hot Seat outside the ropes.

Thomas put the heat under the britches of that obnoxious fan riding him in the final round of the Honda Classic. While Thomas later apologized for having the guy ejected, he intensified focus on the line of decorum being crossed more regularly in elite golf events.

That may be good for the sport, but not so good for Thomas. With that in mind, here’s our special heat index measuring the toastiest seats in golf this week:

Burning britches: Mr. Baba Booey

Golf’s unique culture is being invaded by the more rough-and-tumble norms of football, baseball and basketball.

The barbarians are at the gate.

There’s an unresolvable dilemma in that.

You get more ticket sales, TV ratings and other profitable returns moving outside your niche, but you also get a threat to the integrity of the game’s competition.

You get the possibility that some unruly fan decides the outcome.

You get the possibility a fan ignorant of the game’s customs screams something that wouldn’t affect an NFL kicker, Major League Baseball pitcher or NBA point guard, but totally derails a PGA Tour pro.

Not because the Tour pro’s more sensitive, but because the game is inherently more sensitive, because a golf fan screaming in a player’s backswing is roughly the same thing as an NFL fan sneaking on the field and tripping a receiver racing up a sideline.

Real golf fans want to see great players decide the outcome, not some whiskey-breath yahoo.

Thomas sees that bigger picture, and it’s easy to interpret his reaction as an attempt to defend the integrity of the competition as much as it was an attempt to defend himself. We know that because of what Thomas said at Riviera last week and at Honda before the event even began.

If golf doesn’t push back somehow, this all keeps getting worse.

But Thomas may have put himself in the hot seat along with that obnoxious fan, only because the fan’s sin didn’t seem that egregious heard out of its entire context, because he didn’t actually yell anything in Thomas’ backswing. The fan apparently yelled “hit it in the water” before Thomas hit his tee shot at the 16th and then yelled “get in the bunker” after the ball was struck.

By making it an issue, Thomas risked making himself an easy target for over-served and overzealous fans. That’s a shame, because he is such a bright young star. He puts on a show that is something to behold, not to jeer. He stepped up to protect the integrity of the competition, and now he needs folks to step up and protect him.

Shanshan Feng during Round 2 at the 2017 Japan Classic.

Singapore sunburn – Shanshan Feng

The world No. 1 has reigned atop the Rolex rankings for 16 weeks, but Lexi Thompson now looms just 98-thousandths of a point behind her in their ranking averages.

Feng won’t have to look far to see what kind of pressure Thompson is applying this week in a bid to take the top spot for the first time. She is playing with Thompson and world No. 3 Sung Hyun Park in Thursday’s start of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Thompson is an interesting study.

How did she move to a whole new level of consistency last year?

You never hear this as the secret to a player’s success, but it might be her lag putting.

Yeah, she improved her wedge play, her chipping and bunker play, but her lag putting took her confidence to a whole new level by taking pressure off the rest of her game. It made the game feel a little bit easier.

Thompson improved her pace, her feel on the greens, and it took so much stress off her putter, leaving herself less work cleaning up pars. That’s no small thing in a player’s psyche. She found that half shot per round that a player is looking for to improve scoring.

Feng may be No. 1 in the world, but she is underrated.

She is one of the most colorful players on tour, but she’s so underappreciated. Her cow-print pants and amusing wit help make her one of the most entertaining players in the game. She’s also one of the most consistent ball strikers out there. She’ll need that to keep fending off Thompson and Park and all the other challengers.

Scalper heat rash – Wannabe Masters patron

If you’re looking to scalp tickets for the Masters this year, you got bad news this week.

With Tiger Woods showing so much promise at the Honda Classic, the average asking price of tickets on secondary markets soared, according to TicketIQ.com.

The average price of a single-day ticket is now $2,948, up from $2,592 last year, when he didn’t play. It was $2,176 when he didn’t play two years ago.

Sheshan GC to host 2019 Asia-Pacific Amateur

By Will GrayFebruary 28, 2018, 1:04 pm

Tournament officials announced Wednesday that Shanghai's Sheshan Golf Club will host the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2019, marking the third time in the event's 11-year history that it will be held in China.

Organized by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters and the R&A, the tournament offers a spot in the following year's Masters and The Open to its champion while the runner-up receives a spot in final qualifying for The Open. The 2019 edition will be held Sept. 26-29, weeks before Sheshan reprises its role as annual host of the PGA Tour's WGC-HSBC Champions.

Past Asia-Pacific Amateur champions include Hideki Matsuyama (2010-11), who also won a WGC title at Sheshan in 2016, and Guan Tianlang (2014). China's Lin Yuxin won last year's event by three strokes at Royal Wellington in New Zealand, while this fall the tournament will head to Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

The 2019 announcement means the tournament will return to its roots, given the fact that the inaugural event was held at Mission Hills in Shenzhen back in 2009. China also played host in 2013, when Chang-Woo Lee won at Nanshan International Golf Club.

Chamblee: 'Badass' Tiger will play Ryder Cup

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 27, 2018, 10:37 pm

If you were impressed by Tiger Woods' ball-striking at the Honda Classic, you weren't alone. And if you started thinking about Woods as more than just a vice captain in Paris, well, we've got a conversation for you.

Brandel Chamblee was back on the Golf Channel Podcast this week and was asked by host Will Gray for his thoughts on Woods pulling double duty as a playing vice captain at the Ryder Cup.

“My guess is he’ll get pegged as a player and his responsibilities as a vice captain will sort of slip to the side," Chamblee answered. "They’ll find another vice captain. Although, he and Phil and Furyk, they’re the leaders whether they’re playing or not.”

After some discussion about other emerging leaders in the U.S. team room and the strength of the new-look European side, Chamblee was prodded to provide the percentage chance that Woods does wind up playing in Paris.

“Oh … 80 percent chance he’ll be playing on the team,” he said. “If the Ryder Cup were played next week, he’d get picked based upon what he did at the Honda, based upon who he is and what he did at – if he had yucked it around like he did at Farmers at Honda and finished [23rd like he did at Torrey], he wouldn’t have got picked. But he looked … he looked like a badass at Honda. He looked like 'Tiger Woods: Badass.' And with the exception of Sam Burns, nobody really played particularly well when they were playing with him.

“So I think he’d get picked. There’s only eight that are going to make the team. They’re going to have four picks. There is nobody that is going to say, ‘Hey, let’s not pick Tiger Woods.’

"And the only reason [I didn’t say 100 percent] is because there’s a 20 percent chance that something happens to him physically, I would say. Who knows? There were times where he looked a little fragile to me, bending over to tee a ball up. He didn’t look 22 years old when he was teeing his golf ball up. Now, he looked 22 years old when he was swinging at it. But he didn’t look 22 years old when he was teeing the ball up.”

As for the rest of the podcast, Gray and Chamblee tackle Justin Thomas' fan issues and 'F-yeah' celebration, Phil Mickelson's future prospects, the USGA's move to a two-hole aggregate playoff, Masters favorites, and how the golf ball is a scapegoat covering up for a laundry list of practices that actually amount to slow play.

Listen in with the embed below:

WGC-Mexico runner-up fueled Fleetwood's rise

By Rex HoggardFebruary 27, 2018, 10:18 pm

MEXICO CITY – It was a year ago at Club de Golf Chapultepec that Tommy Fleetwood began his rise from English curiosity to a player on the verge of cracking the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking and playing in his first Ryder Cup.

Although Fleetwood had enjoyed success on the European Tour, having won in Abu Dhabi just a few weeks before the 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship, it was his runner-up finish at Chapultepec that has fueled the reigning Race to Dubai winner's climb.

“This event in particular, just in a world field on a world stage, actually performing like I did on a Sunday and having a chance in the end to win is a massive confidence booster for me,” Fleetwood said on Tuesday. “It pushed me on even further really and just gave me that belief that when I do play well, I can compete towards the end of a big tournament with the world's best players.”

Fleetwood, who finished a stroke behind eventual champion Dustin Johnson in Mexico last year, has added two more titles to his European Tour resume since last year’s event in Mexico and become one of the game’s most consistent performers.

The Englishman hasn’t missed a cut anywhere in the world since last September and has six top-10 finishes in that span, including last week’s fourth-place showing at the Honda Classic.

His play the last few months has made for a smooth tranistion to the PGA TOUR. He’s made the cut in his first two starts as a Tour member and has an ambitious schedule the next few weeks, with starts planned at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Masters.

“I was surprised how much support I had. Last week was brilliant. I absolutely loved it,” he said of his transition to the United States. “Some of the courses are tougher. They're a different test of what we get. We don't really play courses like last week, the Honda. It’s a little bit of a different scene than in Europe that you've done all your life really, but I'm happy with my performance.”

