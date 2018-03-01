Getty Images

Wie (67) taped up, game in shape in Singapore

By Randall MellMarch 1, 2018, 1:47 pm

From afar, Michelle Wie looks as if she is being held together by kinesiology tape.

She opened the HSBC Women’s World Championship Thursday with a considerable amount of tape supporting her joints. She had tape on her right knee and both wrists. She had collagen injections in both wrists in the offseason to deal with arthritic pain.

“It’s fine,” Wie said. “It’s been a little struggle, trying to work through that, but it looks a lot worse than it is.”

Wie’s game looked more than fine. She did her best impression of Seve Ballesteros getting into early contention at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

“I made a lot of birdies from the trees today,” Wie said. “That was interesting.”

Wie found her way out of the trees and on to the leaderboard, posting a 5-under-par 67 at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course in Singapore. She is tied for second, two shots behind Jennifer Song.

Wie, 28, is seeking her fifth LPGA title, her first since winning the U.S. Women’s Open in the summer of 2014.

“Feel like I placed myself in a good position today, so hopefully, the next three days [I’ll] make my birdies,” Wie said.

Wie continues to show promise with her rejuvenated putting stroke. She got her putting on track last year with an unusual rotation of three different grips. She used both a conventional grip and left-hand low grip on Thursday in Singapore, with her index fingers down the shaft in both grips. She entered the week leading the LPGA in putting average this season, but she was kicking herself for a pair of three-putts on the speedy greens on the Tanjong course, including one at the last hole.

“No more of that,” she said.

Wie opened this year with a pair of 11th-place finishes, one in the season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic and again last week at the Honda LPGA Thailand. She is looking to build on the momentum she regained last year. While she didn’t win in 2017, she got herself in regular contention, logging six finishes of fourth place or better the first half of the year, before a neck spasm and an emergency appendectomy derailed her late in the summer.

She feels good about her start to 2018.

“Every day I go out there, just definitely more confident,” she said.

Article Tags: 2018 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Michelle Wie

Getty Images

Burns in line for more Tour starts this spring

By Ryan LavnerMarch 1, 2018, 1:20 pm

Sam Burns will soon get a few more opportunities to build on his impressive performance at the Honda Classic.

Burns, 21, will tee it up at next week’s Valspar Championship, thanks to his top-10 finish at PGA National, where he tied for eighth and outplayed Tiger Woods in their final-round pairing.

Then he earned a sponsor exemption into the following week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. He will also play the Memorial Tournament as the reigning Nicklaus Award winner, given annually to the college player of the year, and there is a good chance he will get spots in the Zurich Classic and FedEx St. Jude Classic.

As a non-member, he is allowed a maximum of seven sponsor exemptions each season. (Neither Valspar nor Memorial count against his total.) Earning special temporary membership – or as many FedExCup points as the 150th-place finisher on last season’s list – would allow Burns to receive unlimited sponsor exemptions for the rest of the season. He is currently 147 points shy of that mark.

Burns might also get his Tour card via the Web.com Tour, as he is 13th on the money list after an early-season tie for second in Colombia.

Burns on Wednesday announced that he has partnered with St. Jude and, beginning last week, will donate a portion of his earnings to the Children’s Research Hospital.

Article Tags: Sam Burns, PGA Tour, Honda Classic

Getty Images

Callaway’s $1 Million FanBeat Challenge

By Golf Channel DigitalMarch 1, 2018, 12:45 pm

Callaway’s $1 Million FanBeat Challenge is a new live-action game presented by Golf Channel, where golf fans answer trivia and predictive-play questions during tournament coverage for a chance to win $1 million and dozens of other Callaway-sponsored prizes.

Click here or on the image below to play now!

Here's how to play:

  • Two pre-round questions are available to answer anytime.
  • Additional questions are posted during breaks in the action of each round of the following four upcoming tournaments:  WGC-Mexico Championship, Valspar Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Match Dell Play.
  • Users will earn points for every correct answer to move up the prize leaderboard during each round.
  • Players earn chances to win additional “instant win” and tournament prizes just by playing along and answering questions.

Callaway’s $1 Million FanBeat Challenge is a play-along game that makes watching golf coverage on Golf Channel and NBC more interesting and entertaining. Answer fun questions like “Where did Phil Mickelson play his college golf?” or “How many birdies will Sergio Garcia have on the back nine?”.

The start times to play during this week's WGC–Mexico are:

  • Thursday: 4:30 p.m ET
  • Friday: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Saturday: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET

Ace all questions during any of the up to 19 rounds (over the course of the four events) for a chance to win $1 million. Or, compete for a chance to win one of dozens of other prizes offered by Callaway, including full sets of clubs with custom fittings at the Callaway Performance Center in Carlsbad, Calif.; Rogue drivers; Toulon-design putters; MD4 wedges and much more. Click here for full details of the official rules.

Disclaimer: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. or DC who are 18 or older. Begins February 27, 2018 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends March 25, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for official rules, odds, and prize details, visit www.golfchannel.com/fanbeatchallenge. Sponsor: FanBeat, Inc. The $1 million grand prize may be awarded in an annuity or lesser lump sum. Should there be multiple winners, the grand prize will be divided evenly among qualifying winners.

Getty Images

Ochoa plays fangirl over Spieth at WGC-Mexico

By Rex HoggardMarch 1, 2018, 12:12 am

MEXICO CITY – Two-time major champion Lorena Ochoa returned to competition on Wednesday at Chapultepec Golf Club, well, sort of.

Ochoa asked tournament officials if she could meet Jordan Spieth at this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship and was offered an abbreviated practice round with the world’s fourth-ranked player, as well as Rickie Fowler, Jason Dufner and Patrick Cantlay.

Ochoa had never met Spieth before and she spent the majority of time between shots, she was even par for her two holes, asking Spieth questions, which wasn’t how he thought the moment would go.

“She's asking me like how do you read this, and I'm like, well, how did you do it, you did it so well,” Spieth said. “It's funny watching her, she said she's so rusty, she hasn't hit in front of this many people in like five years or something, and she hits three perfect shots in a row. There was probably a lot of questions I would want to ask about just the process that she had to be so successful.”

Ochoa, who was 28 and the world’s top-ranked player when she announced her retirement in April 2010, said she hasn’t spent much time playing or practicing, although she did impress with her tee shot on the par-3 17th hole, which ended up 15 from the hole, and her drive at No. 18.

“I actually hit the ball good. I felt a little pressure that I enjoy,” said Ochoa, who was born in Guadalajara and is considered Mexico’s greatest player. “[Spieth] was just very easygoing, very relaxed the way he talked and talking about his life. It was just a very special day.”

Article Tags: 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship, Jordan Spieth, Lorena Ochoa

Getty Images

Rahm donating money from birdies, eagles to Red Cross

By Rex HoggardFebruary 28, 2018, 10:23 pm

MEXICO CITY – In February, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook south and central Mexico, including Mexico City, which also endured an earthquake in September that caused 228 deaths.

On Wednesday, Jon Rahm, who is from Spain and was a fan favorite last year at the WGC-Mexico Championship when he tied for third place, announced he would be donating $1,000 for each birdie and $3,000 for every eagle he makes this week to the Mexican Red Cross to help with ongoing recovery efforts.

During last year’s FedExCup playoffs, Rahm donated $1,000 for each birdie and $2,000 for every eagle to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“Like I did during the FedExCup, because of the last earthquake that happened in Mexico and the past earthquakes in the last few months, I want to donate some money to the Mexican Red Cross for all these people in need," Rahm said. "I feel like, as a Hispanic and Latino, I want to help out this community. ... Let’s hope I can make a lot of them and can donate as much money as possible.”

Article Tags: Jon Rahm, Red Cross, 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship

