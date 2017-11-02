Golf Central Blog

Wie's driver breaks ... and 3-wood ... and 5-wood

By

Golf Channel Digital
November 2, 2017, 8:30 am

Michelle Wie is competing in this week’s Toto Japan Classic, her fourth consecutive start on the LPGA’s Asian swing.

That’s South Korea to Taiwan to Malaysia to Japan. And as she explains in the below post on social media, her metal woods bore the brunt of all that travel

Perhaps the new clubs will give Wie a boost. She’s finished T-23, T-67 and T-59 in her first three starts to the swing. She is currently 21st in the Race to the CME Globe standings, with two events remaining before the final.

Article Tags: 

2017 Toto Japan Classic, Michelle Wie

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

