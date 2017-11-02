Wie's driver breaks ... and 3-wood ... and 5-wood

Michelle Wie is competing in this week’s Toto Japan Classic, her fourth consecutive start on the LPGA’s Asian swing.

That’s South Korea to Taiwan to Malaysia to Japan. And as she explains in the below post on social media, her metal woods bore the brunt of all that travel

So something really bizarre happened to me last week....My 3 wood, 5 wood, and driver all broke (maybe from all the traveling??) and needless to say, I was freaking out Want to quickly take a moment and say THANK YOU to the team here at @callawaygolf_japan for working with me nonstop over the past 3 days to make me up some fresh #Epic Heads right in time for the start of the tournament 本当にありがとうございます!！#teamcallaway A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

Perhaps the new clubs will give Wie a boost. She’s finished T-23, T-67 and T-59 in her first three starts to the swing. She is currently 21st in the Race to the CME Globe standings, with two events remaining before the final.