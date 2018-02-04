Gary Woodland made par on the first extra hole to defeat Chez Reavie in a playoff and win the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Here’s how things wrapped up in overtime on Sunday at TPC Scottsdale:

Leaderboard: Woodland (-18), Reavie (-18), Ollie Schniederjans (-15), Brendan Steele (-15), Chesson Hadley (-14), Matt Kuchar (-14), Bryson DeChambeau (-14), Phil Mickelson (-14)

What it means: This is Woodland’s third PGA Tour victory and his first in nearly five years, since the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open. In the meantime, he racked up 19 top-10 finishes, including six runners-up. The leader in the clubhouse by himself at 18 under par, Woodland watched as Reavie birdied the 72nd hole to force a playoff. On the first extra hole, Woodland made par from the left fairway bunker while Reavie somehow made bogey from the middle of the fairway. With the win, Woodland moves to fifth in the FedExCup points standings. By virtue of his appearance at last year’s Tour Championship, he was already qualified for the Masters. This was the fourth playoff on Tour in as many weeks.

Best of the rest: One back to start the day, Reavie made an eagle, a bogey, and four birdies, the last of which came on the 72nd hole to shoot 66 and force extras. After finding the fairway on his second trip down 18, he missed the green with his approach, left his chip woefully short and lipped out a par putt to extend. Had he won, Reavie would have earned full membership through the 2019-20 season and invitations to this year’s Masters, Players and PGA Championship.

Round of the day: Three behind 54-hole leader Fowler to start the final round, Woodland ripped off five early birdies en route to a front-nine 30. Following a bogey at 11, a birdie at 13, and a bogey at 14, he circled 15, 16 and 17 en route to a 7-under 64.

Biggest disappointment: Mickelson (69), Rahm (72), Berger (71), Hossler (71), DeChambeau (70) and Schauffele (72) all disappointed in their own ways, but no one disappointed more than Fowler. The overnight leader was plodding along at 1 under through 14 before bogeying 15, 16 and 17 en route to a 2-over 73 and a 12-under total. Fowler is now 1-for-6 when trying to close a 54-hole lead on Tour.

Shots of the day: Xander Schauffele’s near-albatross from the desert …

And Matt Kuchar’s near-ace at 16 …

Quote of the day: “He’s a miracle. He puts this in perspective. I wanted to be right where I am, holding him.” - Woodland, discussing his victory while holding his infant son.