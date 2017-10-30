Golf Central Blog

Woods to return at Hero World Challenge

Ryan Lavner
October 30, 2017

Tiger Woods announced Monday that he will make his return to competition at next month’s Hero World Challenge.

It’s a stunning announcement from Woods, who underwent fusion surgery in April, the fourth procedure on his ailing back.

As recently as last month, Woods told reporters at the Presidents Cup that he wasn’t sure about his future plans. He was cleared by doctors only two weeks ago, and the 41-year-old vowed to take his recovery slowly.

Planning an ambitious early-season schedule, Woods missed the cut at Torrey Pines in January, then withdrew after one round in Dubai, citing back spasms. He hasn’t played since.

The Hero World Challenge, set for Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in Albany, Bahamas, benefits Woods’ foundation. He returned at the same event a year ago, after a 16-month absence. He finished 15th out of 17 players but led the field in birdies.

In announcing the move, Woods also said that Daniel Berger will receive an exemption into the 18-man event, which awards ranking points and features 10 of the top 14 players in the world.  

Usually sparse with his social-media updates, Woods has been more active of late, sending out slow-motions clips of him chipping, hitting drivers and then his stinger tee shots.

