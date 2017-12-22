After three years and just 16 worldwide starts together, Tiger Woods has split with swing coach Chris Como.

Woods announced the news via Twitter on Friday following his return to competition earlier this month at the Hero World Challenge.

“Since my fusion surgery I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing,” Woods tweeted. “I’ve done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris.

“For now, I think it’s best for me to continue to do this on my own. I’m grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him.”

Woods officially began working with Como in November 2014, but the 14-time major champion was hampered by injuries throughout the duo’s tenure together and managed something close to a full schedule just once, in 2015 when he played 11 events.

Como sent the following statement to Golf Channel:

"Tiger's electrifying play at the Hero World Challenge was the by-product of a lot of hard work over the last few years while fighting through injury and pain. As a result, there’s a lot of enthusiasm for 2018.

When our professional relationship began, I was asked to help Tiger utilize his own instincts and feel while playing pain free. I think we’ve accomplished that and I’m proud of the results.

Tiger is ready to have an incredible next run in his career. I’m eager to watch what will be one of the most exciting sports comebacks of all time. I will continue to be a close friend and resource to him and am extremely excited about Tiger’s future, the golf industry and for the fans of golf."

Woods’ comeback earlier this year was cut short by fusion surgery to his lower back in April and he tied for ninth, out of 18 players, at the Hero World Challenge, his first start since the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Woods began working with Como after splitting with Sean Foley in August 2014 after four years together. Before that, Woods teamed with Hank Haney from 2004 to ’10, and with Butch Harmon, who he won eight of his 14 majors with, from 1996 to ’03.

Despite reports that Woods will play the Genesis Open in February, his manager told GolfChannel.com that the 41-year-old has not solidified his schedule for next season.