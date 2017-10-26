Golf Central Blog

Wools-Cobb up four at Asia-Pacific Amateur

Nick Menta
October 26, 2017, 4:35 am

Australia's Shae Wools-Cobb took the first-round lead at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship with an 8-under 63 Thursday at Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand.

The 21-year-old leads by four shots over a group which includes Japan's Sean Maruyama, son of three-time PGA Tour winner Shigeki Maruyama, and Australia's Min Woo Lee, the 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur champion and brother of three-time LPGA winner Minjee Lee.

Wools-Cobb made four birdies and an eagle on his first nine to make the turn in 29. His 63 tied the second-lowest score in the event's history.

“I had so much fun out there and it was pretty stress-free. I really enjoyed my day and hopefully I can do much the same in the last three rounds,” he said.

The winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur will earn invites to both the 2018 Masters and the 2018 Open Championship.

Notable past champions include Hideki Matsuyama (twice), Guan Tianlang, and last year's winner Curtis Luck. 

2017 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Shae Wools-Cobb

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@NickMentaGC

