Golf TV Insider

2017 East Lake Cup TV Coverage

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 26, 2017, 9:11 am

RSS

Coming off dramatic conclusions to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships in late May and early June, the top collegiate golf teams will reconvene at the third annual East Lake Cup. Held at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s TOUR Championship, the East Lake Cup will feature four men’s and four women’s teams competing in a three-day match-play competition broadcast live on Golf Channel October 30 – November 1.

Vanderbilt, Illinois, Oregon and 2016 NCAA Men’s Champion Oklahoma are set to tee it up in the Men’s Division are. The Women’s Division will see Northwestern, Stanford, Southern California and 2016 NCAA Women’s Champion Arizona State.

Watch live streaming of the East Lake Cup on Golf Channel via live streaming. Join in on the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on FacebookTwitter and Instagram, and using #EastLakeCup.

East Lake Cup on Golf Channel

Monday, October 30 – Individual Championship: Live 3-6pm ET; Encore 8-11pm ET

Tuesday, October 31 – Match Play Semifinals: Live 3-6pm ET; Encore 8-11pm ET

Wednesday, November 1 – Match Play Championship: Live 3-6pm ET; Encore 7-10pm ET

Article Tags: 

East Lake Cup, College golf

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Johnson's HSBC collapse surprising, but not major
Rose authors third-largest comeback in Tour history
Rose rallies from 8 back to stun DJ at WGC
Motivated, emotional Kerr closes 20th win
Armour gets first PGA Tour win at Sanderson Farms

Trending

Top Photos of the Week: October 29, 2017
Quotes of the Week: Oct. 29, 2017
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Hanse: Short courses can grow the game in new ways
Tiger Woods in court for DUI hearing
Chamblee: 'Langer is putting better than anybody ever has'
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Herring: Tips for working the ball
Highlights: Kerr sinks long putt to win Sime Darby
#AskBreed: Hip turn and downswing initiation
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.