In case you needed an additional reason to be jealous of Cindy Crawford's life today, here's one.

The 52-year-old supermodel and husband Rande Gerber recently installed a ridiculous golf practice area at their Malibu mansion, and she was flaunting it on Instagram earlier this week.

Sure, it may not be Jim Nantz's replica seventh hole at Pebble Beach or Kevin Harvick's copycat of Augusta National's par-3 12th, but as far as golf practice goes, there are certainly worse places to perfect the putting stroke.

And who knows, maybe this is only the beginning of the power couple's foray into the world of backyard golf practice facilities. After all, her husband did just partner with George Clooney to sell their tequila company for $1 billion. That's billion. With a B.

That could buy a lot of fairways and greens.

But for now they're just enjoying their fabulous lives with only one "little" practice green. Hopefully that's good enough for Rickie Fowler the next time he comes over to hang out.

