Clippers coach tried to get ejected to watch Tiger

When Tiger Woods is making a Masters run, the world should stop to watch.
Not everyone agrees with this, but count current L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers as one who does.
Rivers, who has been a "Feherty" guest, tells a story in the video below of when he tried to get ejected from a game, as then coach of the Boston Celtics, after being told Tiger was challenging at Augusta.
Well if Doc gets thrown out tonight, you know why.pic.twitter.com/fUHjQgadO3— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 2, 2017