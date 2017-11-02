Grill Room

Clippers coach tried to get ejected to watch Tiger

By

Grill Room Team
November 2, 2017, 1:25 pm

When Tiger Woods is making a Masters run, the world should stop to watch.

Not everyone agrees with this, but count current L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers as one who does.

Rivers, who has been a "Feherty" guest, tells a story in the video below of when he tried to get ejected from a game, as then coach of the Boston Celtics, after being told Tiger was challenging at Augusta.

Doc Rivers, Tiger Woods

