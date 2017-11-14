A high school golf coach in Wisconsin is out of a job after posting a series tweets toward African-American NASCAR driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

According to The Cambridge News, Cambridge High School coach Brent Nottestad, 42, went after Wallace on Twitter last week in a string of racially-motivated tweets.

Nottestad's since-deleted verbal attack started with a response to a Wallace tweet about becoming the first full-time NASCAR Cup driver since 1971, writing "Hey @BubbaWallace. Please quit with, 'I'm black' bs. You're terrible. There are 1423 more credible drivers to get that ride than you." The number 1423 is often used as a reference to a white supremacist group in Alabama.

There is only 1 driver from an African American background at the top level of our sport..I am the 1. You're not gonna stop hearing about "the black driver" for years. Embrace it, accept it and enjoy the journey.. — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) November 8, 2017

Nottestad didn't stop there, asking about Wallace's recently deceased grandmother, "Granny Jan die in a police shooting?" and also commented "Almost looks like going to the zoo" on another photo of the driver with a fan.

Wallace, 24, who will drive the No. 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018, responded with a couple tweets of his own,

Wow, I feel truly sorry for your kids. Again..to have so much hate towards somebody you've never met. Hope your kids grow up to be the exact opposite of a father you are.. https://t.co/yxLhvjjxQ8 — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) November 9, 2017

You're a smart guy? a disgusting but smart guy right? This makes you look pathetic and weak, it's sad. You said what you meant and now worried about the repercussions..that I pray to God will happen. Oh and my granny hopes so too — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) November 9, 2017

Nottestad resigned his position on Thursday after meeting with school officials. He had coached the golf team since 2014 and graduated from the school in 1993.

"The Cambridge School District was made aware of several offensive comments made on social media by Cambridge High School boys' golf coach, Brent Nottestad," Cambridge Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said in a statement. "After a meeting between Mr. Nottestad and school district officials this morning, Mr. Nottestad resigned his position with the district, effective immediately. As this is a personnel matter, no other statements or comments will be forthcoming from the school district."

Nottestad has since told ESPN in a direct message that he picked the number 1423 at random and had no idea of its meaning. He also apologized for his actions and added that he would reach out to Wallace even though he doesn't expect his forgiveness.