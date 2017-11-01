Grill Room

Players #Plank4Player on Black Knight's 82nd birthday

By

Grill Room Team
November 1, 2017, 10:41 am

RSS

Gary Player celebrated his 82nd birthday on Wednesday. As a tribute to the nine-time major champion and fitness fantatic, players from around the world took part in #Plank4Player.

#plank4player HAPPY BIRTHDAY @gary.player have wonderful day! Lots of love#birthday #garyplayer

A post shared by Carly Booth (@carlyabooth) on

164 seconds plank to congratulate @gary.player ! Happy 82nd Birthday! #plank4player

A post shared by Martin Kaymer (@martinkaymer59) on

Article Tags: 

Gary Player, Blair O'Neal, Rory McIlroy, Martin Kaymer, Carly Booth

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Scoring: 2017 East Lake Cup
Rose still beaming from Olympic gold
McInerney ends chaotic month with PGA Tour debut
Rose knows: Tiger needs time to get that 'feeling'
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween

Trending

Woods to return at Hero World Challenge
Daly collapses, WDs with scary knee injury
Begay on Tiger: 'Didn’t think it was going this well'
Bubba's ball deal with Volvik up ... now what?
Bubba cuts layoff short to support Las Vegas
Player cashes check after DQ for missing tee time
A look back: Players in college
Chamblee on Tiger's return: 'I have very low expectations'
Willett injures shoulder, ends 2017 season
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.