"If you've got it, flaunt it," is certainly a motto Ian Poulter lives by, especially when it comes to his cars.

And the holidays are no different in the Poulter household, as the popular Christmas tradition, Elf on a Shelf, made an appearance in the two-time PGA Tour winner's luxury car garage.

Poulter posted a photo on Instagram of one of his cars all wrapped up with two Elves (formerly of the Shelf) poking out from the windshield. He captioned the photo, "No I haven’t got a new car.... them Elves have been up to their old tricks again... Lilly and Joshua will love this..."

So which car was it exactly?

Given the fact that he owns at least a handful of Ferraris, it's a safe bet to assume the Elves enjoyed their ride regardless of the choice.