Golf fans everywhere are (understandably) fired up with Tiger Woods' return to competition just days away at the Hero World Challenge.

But while one Woods fan, Justin Thomas, took the opportunity to welcome the 14-time major champ back with a joke, others didn't see Woods' return from back surgery as such a laughing matter.

Thomas is paired with Woods in the first round Thursday and said of the high-profile pairing, “I’m probably just as excited to watch it as you are. I just get a front row seat to it on Thursday ... But I’m also looking forward to trying to kick his ass, to be perfectly honest."

One Instagram user saw that quote on social media and took it upon himself to let the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year know that he would never measure up to Woods' accomplishments, even if he played for "another thousand years."

Truly cracks me up some stuff people say on social media.. this one had me going pretty good#nosenseofhumor #thousandyearsthough???? pic.twitter.com/VLVXgYLKWG — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 29, 2017

Being the savvy social media user that he is, Thomas screenshotted the sick burn and sent it out to his 209k followers so they could all have a good laugh at this poor fella's expense.

Justin Thomas. Good at golf. Good at Twitter.