Kobe Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 after a 20 year career with the Los Angeles Lakers in which he won five NBA titles, an MVP trophy and made 18 NBA All-Star teams.

The Lakers officially retired both of the surefire Hall-of-Famer's jersey numbers on Monday, raising both No. 8 and No. 24 to the rafters of the Staples Center at halftime of their game against the Golden State Warriors, but the L.A. fans weren't the only ones giving him a final send-off.

Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie headlined a jersey party of professional golfers that looked like an awesome time.

While just about any basketball jersey was welcomed, Thomas went with the full Lakers Bryant ensemble, whereas Wie rocked the Black Mamba's Lower Merion high school jersey and full arm sleeve.

What more can you say? Game recognize game.

Images via Michelle Wie's Instagram Story.