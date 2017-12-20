Getty Images

Thomas, Wie have Kobe Bryant jersey retirement party

By Jason CrookDecember 20, 2017, 1:00 am

Kobe Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 after a 20 year career with the Los Angeles Lakers in which he won five NBA titles, an MVP trophy and made 18 NBA All-Star teams.

The Lakers officially retired both of the surefire Hall-of-Famer's jersey numbers on Monday, raising both No. 8 and No. 24 to the rafters of the Staples Center at halftime of their game against the Golden State Warriors, but the L.A. fans weren't the only ones giving him a final send-off.

Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie headlined a jersey party of professional golfers that looked like an awesome time.

While just about any basketball jersey was welcomed, Thomas went with the full Lakers Bryant ensemble, whereas Wie rocked the Black Mamba's Lower Merion high school jersey and full arm sleeve.

What more can you say? Game recognize game.

Images via Michelle Wie's Instagram Story.

Elves on a Shelf show up on Poulter's car ... obviously

By Grill Room TeamDecember 19, 2017, 10:40 pm

"If you've got it, flaunt it," is certainly a motto Ian Poulter lives by, especially when it comes to his cars.

And the holidays are no different in the Poulter household, as the popular Christmas tradition, Elf on a Shelf, made an appearance in the two-time PGA Tour winner's luxury car garage.

Poulter posted a photo on Instagram of one of his cars all wrapped up with two Elves (formerly of the Shelf) poking out from the windshield. He captioned the photo, "No I haven’t got a new car.... them Elves have been up to their old tricks again... Lilly and Joshua will love this..."

So which car was it exactly?

Given the fact that he owns at least a handful of Ferraris, it's a safe bet to assume the Elves enjoyed their ride regardless of the choice.

Kid hopes Garcia wins 24 majors in adorable letter

By Jason CrookDecember 19, 2017, 9:00 pm

Sergio Garcia won the Masters earlier this year to claim his first major championship at the age of 37. But if this kid gets his way, it wont be the last.

Garcia superfan, Alex Windebank, wrote Sergio a letter recently which was shared on Twitter, in which he laid out some very specific, lofty goals for the Spaniard. They include 24 total majors, 90 PGA Tour wins, seven FedExCups and all four major titles in 2019.

You may think that kind of ambition is a little ridiculous, but don't worry, the kid has a plan to make it happen.

"Practice everyday at different golf courses," he advises his favorite golfer at the end of the letter.

Kids ... sometimes they say write the darndest things.

Woods' Chicago course design 'sort of on hold'

By Will GrayDecember 19, 2017, 2:27 pm

One year after it was announced that Tiger Woods would design a course on the South Side of Chicago, the project is at a standstill according to one of the other designers involved in the project.

Mike Keiser has showcased his handiwork at Bandon Dunes and, more recently, Sand Valley in Wisconsin. Keiser has pledged to donate time and money to the project, but he recently told the Chicago Tribune that its progress remains stagnant.

"We're all sort of on hold, waiting for some electricity," Keiser said. "It's in bureaucrat land or politician land. ... Bureaucracy and red tape in Wisconsin is non-existent. They say, 'Build all the golf you want; it's great for tourism.'"

Woods was reportedly included on the project at the request of President Barack Obama and with the approval of Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel. The project, which plans to overhaul the area currently occupied by the Jackson Park and South Shore courses, fell under the purview of the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance.

The Tribune report notes several contributing factors to the project's delay, most notably the priority the city has placed on the construction of the Obama Presidential Center, set to open in 2021 near where the new course would be. According to the Chicago Parks District, the two projects are on different timelines.

Plans for the proposed par-70 layout include a caddie program that would offer mentorship options and an estimated $300 greens fee for out-of-town players.

"This is a very special project that can have many positive results beyond the game," Woods said in a statement. "I am honored to be part of this initiative. My TGR Design team continues working with the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance to gather feedback from local golfers and other residents who enjoy these parks."

Angela hits Sergio in stride on field at Superdome

By Grill Room TeamDecember 18, 2017, 3:22 pm

Sergio and Angela Garcia's super 2017 keeps getting more ... Super ... Dome. (+1 awful blog lede.)

The couple started the year with Sergio's win at the Masters, then embarked on a whirlwind green jacket media tour, then kicked off El Clasico, then attended Wimbledon, then got married, then announced they were expecting their first child ...

2017 Newsmaker of the Year: No. 5, Sergio Garcia

And now, they're throwing each other passes on the New Orleans Saints' home turf at the Superdome.

Man, it must be so cool do that at the Silverdome. ... ... ... I'm sorry, it is the Superdome, brothers.

