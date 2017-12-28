Getty Images

Watch: Blind USC football player shows off awesome swing

By Jason CrookDecember 28, 2017, 10:05 pm

USC blind long-snapper, Jake Olson, made headlines in September when he successfully executed a PAT attempt in the Trojans' win over Western Michigan.

Despite losing his eyesight at the age of 12 after being born with cancer of the retina, Olson walked on to the team after playing for his high school's football and golf team.

And from the looks of a recent video of the college sophomore at Topgolf, he's still got a pretty sweet swing.

With a swing like that, it's no wonder he can shoot in the 70s.

Article Tags: Grill Room, Jake Olson, USC, Top Golf

Trending

Getty Images

DeChambeau: Round with Trump 'truly an honor'

By Will GrayDecember 28, 2017, 7:45 pm

Bryson DeChambeau described a recent round as "truly an honor" after becoming the latest PGA Tour pro to tee it up with President Donald Trump.

DeChambeau was part of a Dec. 26 foursome at Trump International Golf Club in Florida that included President Trump as well as former PGA Tour player Dana Quigley and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

"It was a day I will never forget," DeChambeau wrote in an Instagram post. "It also never hurts to come back strong on the back nine to win the match! The President is definitely used to doing that!"

DeChambeau's round with Trump came days after the Commander-in-Chief teed it up with PGA Tour pros Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Jim Herman in Florida on Dec. 23. It caps an eventful year for DeChambeau, 24, who earned his first career Tour victory at the John Deere Classic in July.

Article Tags: Bryson Dechambeau, Donald Trump

Trending

Getty Images

Former major champ Campbell to end retirement in '18

By Will GrayDecember 28, 2017, 7:14 pm

Former U.S. Open champ Michael Campbell appears ready to step back inside the ropes.

In a recent interview with Bunkered.co.uk, the Kiwi expressed plans to play "a handful" of events on the European Tour next year while eyeing a more expansive comeback on the senior circuit after turning 50 in Feb. 2019.

"It'll be good to get the juices flowing and see if I like it or not," Campbell said. "My friends and family have been getting excited about it but who knows, I might hate it and all the traveling again. I really don’t know. It’s a mystery right now but it’s nice to have that unknown expectation. I’m just going to find my feet and see what happens.”

Campbell's crowning achievement came at the 2005 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, when he edged Tiger Woods to win his first major title. He won the HSBC World Match Play Championship three months later, but that remains his most recent worldwide victory as Campbell struggled both on and off the course following his major triumph.

He separated from his wife in May 2014 and explained that he was not "mentally ready" to tee it up when the U.S. Open returned to Pinehurst that summer. He also missed the 2015 U.S. Open, the last of his 10-year exemption for winning the event, and formally announced his retirement later that year.

"As everyone knows, it has been well-documented, my career since (the 2005 U.S. Open) hasn't been that great," Campbell said in Sept. 2015. "But if I walk away from the game right now I could be very proud of my achievements."

Having spent time at home with his two sons, now ages 18 and 20, and recently engaged, the man who became just the second from New Zealand to win a major title is ready to dust off his clubs.

"The comeback is great timing and I feel like I'm in the right mindset to come back, too," Campbell said. "I'm just going to enjoy being out there and not expect too much."

Article Tags: Michael Campbell

Trending

Getty Images

Woods talks Mac Daddy Santa: 'Kids absolutely love it'

By Jason CrookDecember 27, 2017, 10:00 pm

Golf fans were introduced to the Tiger Woods "Mac Daddy Santa" holiday tradition around this time last year, when he posted this incredible picture on social media.

The photo got all kinds of reaction from fans and players alike, including an incredible spoof from Andrew "Beef" Johnston.

Sadly, our timelines weren't blessed with a 2017 edition of Mac Daddy Santa (it's not too late, Tiger), but the PGA Tour did post a video of Woods going into a little more detail about the tradition and we'll take what we can get.

Not surprisingly, the character makes an annual stop at the Woods household to the delight of Tiger's children, Sam and Charlie.

"It's the best you know? Every year I've become this character, Mac Daddy Santa. Kids absolutely love it. They love when I do something crazy," he explains. "It provides something that our family does together each and every year and even as they get older I'm still going to do it ... it's something that they're going to remember for the rest of their lives."

He also said the tradition doesn't always go off without a hitch.

"Last year I burned my face off trying to dye my goatee," he said. "Which is never going to happen again."

Be careful out there, Mac Daddy. Christmas wouldn't be the same without you.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Mac Daddy Santa, Grill Room, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston

Trending

Getty Images

Notes: Tales from the PGA Tour in 2017

By Doug FergusonDecember 27, 2017, 2:04 pm

Brooks Koepka is tweaking his schedule next year to play Pebble Beach, which only makes sense.

The U.S. Open champion has become an expert on beaches.

That conversation he shared with caddie Ricky Elliott on the 15th fairway of the final round at Erin Hills had nothing to do with club selection to a back pin. They take a fall vacation to the beaches of Asia and were discussing where to go.

''We had talked about Vietnam,'' Koepka said. ''Then he handed me the club and we hit it, and he says, 'Good shot,' and then we continued the conversation,'' he said.

They ended going to Vietnam and Thailand's Phi Phi Island, adding to a long list of beaches where he has run his toes through the sand, from Bali to Phuket, from Bermuda to the Bahamas. On the bucket list is Costa Rica.

What makes a good vacation spot?

''Clear water, a nice beach, not too many people, beautiful views,'' Koepka said.

The next stop is Kapalua on Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the start of a new year. If next year is anything like this one, golf is sure to deliver up plenty of tales from the tour that go beyond green jackets and claret jugs.

Jordan Spieth was on the first tee at Spyglass Hill during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and the wait was longer than usual because Smylie Kaufman in the group ahead couldn't find his tee shot. When he saw Kaufman trudge back up the hill, Spieth immediately called for a rules official.

Could he spot something wrong?

No. He just realized that only an official can give a player a ride in the cart, and after Kaufman hit another tee shot, it would speed up the round if someone were around to drive him back.

Does the brain ever stop working?

''Only when alcohol-induced,'' Spieth said.

Padraig Harrington was holding court in the clubhouse at Riviera, talking about his ailing shoulder and options for surgery. He stopped in the middle of a sentence, pointed to a reporter and then motioned to the wall.

There was a framed photograph of Katherine Hepburn, wearing a skirt past her knees and a smile that made her one of Hollywood's most revered stars.

''This is the difference,'' Harrington said. ''He's looked at that and said, 'Lovely, isn't she?' And I've looked at that and said, 'She can play golf.'''

The photo showed Hepburn with her wrists cocked as she began to rehearse the swing. That's what got Harrington's attention.

''If you can waggle like that, you can play golf,'' Harrington said. ''She's able to hit the golf ball. That's how you tell. That's old-school. That's what Hogan used to do.''

Does every PGA Tour player see the same thing?

Apparently not.

Sergio Garcia came through an hour later. He was asked to study the picture and share the first thing that came to mind.

''Her skirt is too long,'' Garcia said with a smile.

During a three-week break in the summer, Bubba Watson kept busy in baseball. He is a part owner of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, though his recent experience had brought him closer to the field.

His son, Caleb, was playing T-Ball and Watson was coaching third base.

Watson tried to learn the rules of the league - a whistle blows when an outfielder has control of the ball and the kids have to stop running the bases - but at least he wasn't thrown out of a game. Best of all, he said Caleb loves baseball.

''All he ever says is, 'Dad, when I grow up I want to play for the Wahoos,''' Watson said. ''I tell him, 'Son, when you grow up, you want to own the Wahoos.'''

Dustin Johnson has been saying for nearly two years that his success is due largely to the amount of time he spends working on his wedges. To observe him on the practice range at Firestone was enough to get an idea of what he's talking about.

He set up his Trackman near his bag so he could see the number for how far each shot carries. That's all he cares about. Johnson typically aims for a target 95 yards away, then goes to 105 yards, 115 yards, 125 yards and upward. His goal is to get it within 5 yards of the distance.

From the 115-yard range, Johnson hit three straight shots and checked the screen.

The first one went 115.7 yards. The next one went 115.5 yards. The third one went 115.3 yards.

Rory McIlroy began the second round of the PGA Championship by sailing a 3-wood right of the par-5 10th green. It bounced onto a cart path and then rolled down the path along the right side of the 11th hole. By the time it stopped, McIlroy was more than 100 yards away, unable to see the green, trees on both sides of the path.

No problem.

He punched a 6-iron that skipped twice along the cement path and had so much speed that it went into the bunker, out of the bunker, onto and across the green until it settled in light rough. He chipped to a foot and escaped with par.

As he waited to tee off on No. 11, McIlroy leaned over with a smile and whispered, ''For what it's worth, it's 110 yards if you're ever down there.''

An afternoon session on the range ended with fond memories for Mike Thomas, a club pro in Kentucky and the father of PGA champion Justin Thomas.

''We used to chip all the time for quarters when he was little. I made so much money,'' Thomas said, just loud enough for his son to hear.

About 25 yards away, golf balls were stacked in the shape of a pyramid.

Game on.

The stakes here higher than a quarter - $50 to whoever could hit the stack with a chip shot. They each had five shots at it, and no one came particularly close until Mike Thomas decided to switch to a 5-iron. He bounced it right into the stack on his last shot.

Justin Thomas reached for his wallet as his father raised both arms in celebration.

''Act like you've been there before, Dad,'' Justin said.

Pat Perez is known to call it as he sees it. Give him a radio show, and he's even more blunt.

The topic was Tiger Woods.

Perez praised him endlessly for the way he moves the needle in golf, but then he assessed the current status of Woods, whose comeback lasted all of seven rounds before he withdrew in Dubai with back spasms.

''He knows he can't beat anybody,'' Perez said, one of several comments that went viral.

Perez said he explained the full context to Woods in a text message. He said he heard back from Woods, though it didn't sound as though Woods was all that happy. Perez figured that out late in the year, when he was hoping for an invitation to Woods' Hero World Challenge and heard nothing back.

He was on the range in Shanghai when the topic of the Bahamas tournament came up. Perez had just won in Malaysia to move to No. 18 in the world. Dustin Johnson, hitting balls next to him, wasn't aware that the cutoff to qualify for the World Challenge through the world ranking was a month earlier.

''You'll get in,'' Johnson said.

''No chance,'' Perez replied.

Johnson insisted, and so Perez turned and asked an observer, ''How many players are listed in the world ranking?''

He was told about 1,900 players.

Perez turned back to Johnson and said, ''There are 1,899 players who have a better chance of getting in than I do.''

Note: Ferguson is the golf writer for The Associated Press.

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Padraig Harrington

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.