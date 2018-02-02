Getty Images

Watch: Fans wait, and wait, and wait for spot on 16

By Grill Room Team, Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 2, 2018, 7:31 pm

Take a look at the young woman in the still frame of this video. You gotta feel sorry for her as she stands at the back of a line of people waiting to get a spot in the par-3 16th stands at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Actually ... no you don't. Why is she going to wait three hours to watch people play golf? Go walk around TPC Scottsdale. Go to work. Go home. They are all better options.

Look at how long this line.

Watch: Garrigus' drive hits pin, doesn't drop for par-4 ace

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 2, 2018, 11:30 pm

As Ollie Schniederjans proved on Thursday at TPC Scottsdale, putting on the par-4 17th hole can be a little tricky.

So Robert Garrigus left nothing to chance during Round 2, taking dead aim at the hole. And that's not hyperbole.

Garrigus signed for a second-round 69 on Friday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, thanks in large part to this eagle on 17, which would've been a hole-in-one on a par 4 had he gotten any help at all from the golf gods:

Ever seen a par-4 ace? ALMOST!

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

Seriously, how does that stay out?

Despite giving one back on 18, Garrigus stayed on the right side of the cut line. So the good news is, he'll get two more tries this weekend at getting one to drop.

Watch: Phil saved by flag on bunker blast

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 2, 2018, 10:15 pm

Phil Mickelson is a three-time winner of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which means in addition to all his good play, he's also been the beneficiary of some good luck.

Take, for example, this play from the greenside sand at No. 9 on Friday.

The par save allowed Mickelson to make the turn a bogey-free 2 under par in Round 2.

Lower expectations key for Berger at WMPO

By Will GrayFebruary 2, 2018, 10:15 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Coming off the best year of his burgeoning career, Daniel Berger admits that it has taken some time to adjust his expectations.

Berger successfully defended his title at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June, then lost a memorable playoff to Jordan Spieth a few weeks later at the Travelers Championship. He made the Tour Championship, starred on his first-ever Presidents Cup team and steadily climbed up the world rankings.

But even after opening the new year with a pair of top-15 finishes in Hawaii, Berger found himself making some mental tweaks heading into this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“(This season) hasn’t been quite what I really wanted it to be,” Berger said. “I think the expectations from the last couple years were pretty high, so just trying to maintain a lower expectation and just kind of have fun and play well, and that’s kind of what happened this week.”

Full-field scores from the Farmers Insurance Open

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

The plan has been put to great use through 36 holes at TPC Scottsdale, where Berger took the clubhouse lead after rounds of 68-65. It continues his run of success on the Stadium Course that includes a T-10 finish in his tournament debut in 2015 and a T-7 finish last year.

Berger didn’t drop a shot during the second round, closing with a 20-foot birdie on No. 18 to tie Scott Stallings and Adam Hadwin for the lowest score of the morning wave.

“I know how well I can play,” he said. “So when you see that, you want to be in contention every week. Sometimes you put a little extra pressure on yourself, so just kind of going out there and just having fun has really been the key for me.”

'Upset' Thomas rebounds for bogey-free 68 on Day 2

By Will GrayFebruary 2, 2018, 9:49 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Justin Thomas heads into the weekend firmly in contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open despite a closing stretch to his opening round that threatened to derail his week.

Thomas was 6 under through 15 holes Thursday before making a double bogey amid boos from the crowd on No. 16 and hitting a chip into the water en route to bogey on the 17th. But the reigning Player of the Year effectively shook off those miscues during a bogey-free second round.

The scorecard again read 3-under 68, but this one was certainly a little easier to stomach.

“I was pretty upset and mad about that last night, because I really let a good chance get away to shoot, I felt like, 7 or 8 under,” Thomas said. “But it is what it is, and stretches like that are going to happen over the course of four days, and hopefully I just got mine out of the way.”

Simply making the weekend is a step in the right direction for Thomas, who contended in 2015 in his tournament debut but missed the cut each of the last two years at TPC Scottsdale. His two-hole hiccup during the opening round remains his lone blemish through 36 holes, and he stood just three shots behind Daniel Berger upon completing his round.

“I like this course a lot,” Thomas said. “Other than my rookie year, I played it really poorly the last two years. But when you get in the fairway it’s very, very score-able, with a lot of short irons in your hand which I feel like is a strength of mine.”

