Getty Images

Watch: LPGAer tries Phil-style flop, nails caddie in head

By Jason CrookJanuary 7, 2018, 8:35 pm

One of these days, people are going to stop volunteering as props for their friends to hit golf balls over their heads.

Luckily for you, the viewing public, today is not that day.

LPGA player Madelene Sagström attempted the trick flop shot made famous by Phil Mickelson over the weekend, and it ended as almost all of these videos do when the golfer involved is not Phil Mickelson - with a golf ball to the head of the prop (aka Sagström's caddie).

Thankfully, it doesn't look like anyone was seriously injured in the making of this Instagram post and the duo had a good laugh afterward.

And because it never gets old, here is what she was going for:

Article Tags: Grill Room, LPGA, Madelene Sagström, Phil Mickelson

Getty Images

D. Johnson: 'I thought I broke my back' at Augusta

By Rex HoggardJanuary 8, 2018, 4:43 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Dustin Johnson's  eight-shot victory on Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions wasn't his first win since his he returned from injury - he did take last season’s Northern Trust - but it was a sign he’s closing in on the same form he had before he hurt his back.

Johnson said that his current form is as close as he’s been to the level he was at before injuring falling on the eve of last year’s Masters.

Prior to the 2017 Masters, Johnson had won three consecutive events, including two World Golf Championships, and was the heavy favorite at the year’s first major.

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

But on Wednesday at Augusta National he slipped in his rental house and needed the better part of a year to fully recover.

“When I landed I thought I broke my back,” Johnson said on Sunday at Kapalua. “I knew I was hurt.”

Johnson can take solace in being fully recovered from that injury, as well as his plans for this year’s Masters.

“I told [my manager], we’re staying in a different house,” he laughed.

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Getty Images

DJ turns TOC into a Tour de Force

By Rex HoggardJanuary 8, 2018, 4:37 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Call it a bounce-back win, although that implies a competitive imperative, and with Dustin Johnson that’s simply never the case.

Perhaps the world No. 1 needed that shootout triumph against Jordan Spieth at The Northern Trust last fall to once and for all put away any lingering thoughts that the back injury he endured on the eve of last year’s Masters was a reason for lasting concern.

Maybe even after the 2015 U.S. Open when he three-putted the 72nd hole to drop a heartbreaker, also to Spieth, he needed something to remind him that a single week doesn’t define a career.

And maybe there was an element that wanted to see how DJ responded after blowing a 54-hole lead in late October at the WGC-HSBC Champions. But rest assured, Johnson neither desired nor needed a bounce-back victory to start his year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Truth is, Johnson’s eight-stroke Rembrandt at Kapalua was no more important than any of his other 17 Tour tilts, but that doesn’t mean it was insignificant.

If one were inclined to gaze into the looking glass Johnson’s victory, his second in Maui, was a foreboding harbinger. It was, after all, a five-shot dismantling at last year’s Genesis Open that set DJ on a dominant path that only a poorly timed spill in his rental house could stall.

Johnson would win his next start after the Genesis Open, the WGC-Mexico Championship, and his next, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and veer down Magnolia Lane the closest thing to a lock to win the Masters since Tiger Woods was creating Sunday roars in his prime.

Johnson can now admit that it took the better part of a year to feel right again. His practice was limited, that explosive backswing was limited and his game predictably suffered.

Full-field scores from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Although he would close the season with another victory, that compelling duel with Spieth at The Northern Trust, that nuclear game just wasn’t the same, as evidenced by his collapse in China when he closed with a 77.

In China, Johnson turned a six-shot third-round lead into a two-stroke loss. In Maui, he rode a two-stroke advantage through 54 holes to a six-shot lead by the time he reached the turn on Sunday.

For four days Johnson was clinical, avoiding any three-putts – as an aside, he hasn’t had a three-jack since the 13th hole on Sunday at the Tour Championship in September – and finishing with the best round of the week, a one-bogey 65 that included his second consecutive eagle at the 12th hole after hitting his drive to inches at the 433-yard par 4.

“I was messing with [Golf Channel analyst Jim “Bones” Mackay] when we were in the fairway, it was like 4 inches short. I said, ‘I hit it a little thin,’” Johnson laughed. “But, no, I was just joking. I hit it perfect.”

He added birdies at the 14th, 15th and 16th holes that might have felt like piling on had his performance not been so entertaining. Although he’s not the first player to win the Tour’s annual lid-lifter multiple times, there’s a growing notion that Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw designed the sprawling Plantation Course with Johnson in mind.

His statistical line for the week is a study in dominance, finishing first in strokes gained: tee-to-green, eighth in greens in regulation, fourth in strokes gained: around-the-green and sixth in strokes gained: putting.

Oh, and he drove the ball like a man on a mission. All told, Johnson had 15 drives over 375 yards, including a 419-yard drive on the seventh hole on Saturday that may still be in the air.

“On this course it's tough, the way the wind was blowing today,” said Brian Harman, who was paired with Johnson on Sunday and finished alone in third after a closing 72. “He knocks it to a foot on 12 for eagle, and I'm having to lay up to 130 yards. I mean he's very talented off the tee and he used that to his advantage today.”

Predictably, Johnson said following his round that there’s still work to be done.

“I feel like I could still improve a lot, but everything is going in the right direction,” he said, specifically addressing his iron game as an area that needed to be tightened up.

Of course he would say that. You don’t ascend to No. 1 in the world ranking and win a major championship being complacent, but it’s the edge with how the line was delivered that should give the Tour frat brothers pause.

Johnson is not much of a historian in either golf or otherwise, and he likely had no clue that he was the first player to win in his next start after blowing a six-shot, 54-hole lead since Hal Sutton at the 1983 PGA Championship. But he is aware that his victory marks the 11th consecutive season with at least one win and he is now just a threesome short of winning his 20th Tour event, which is when players normally enter the World Golf Hall of Fame discussion.

Johnson is many things, he can be intimidating between the ropes and entertaining when he relaxes the competitive blinders, but he’s never been much for bravado, which makes his response late Sunday when asked if he considers himself unbeatable so telling.

“I feel like if I play my best, yes, absolutely,” he said. “But there's other guys, there's quite a few guys where, if they're playing their best and I'm not at my best, I can't beat them. But I feel like if I am at my best, yeah, I would welcome any comers.”

No, Johnson’s Maui masterpiece wasn’t a bounce-back victory, it was a statement.

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Getty Images

After Further Review: Can Tiger handle Torrey?

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 8, 2018, 3:06 am

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On Tiger's decision to start at Torrey ...

There were celebrations in many corners of the golf world this week when Tiger Woods officially announced the start of his 2018 schedule. Now the key will be sticking to it.

It was at this point a year ago that Woods had laid out an ambitious run of four starts in five weeks, a stretch that included a trip to Dubai. But optimism quickly dimmed as he only made it to two of those events before hitting the disabled list for nearly a year.

All signs point to Woods taking a different approach following fusion surgery, even if the site of his 2018 debut – Torrey Pines – is quite familiar. But before he gets to PGA National or Bay Hill or Augusta, Woods must first demonstrate the ability to handle the rigors of courses like Torrey South and Riviera and still soldier on.

He’s officially signed up for the test; in a few short weeks we’ll find out if the prep work has paid off. - Will Gray

On Dustin Johnson's dominance ...

Dustin Johnson’s playing partners might want to start carrying smelling salts this year. And the PGA Tour may want to consider adopting a concussion protocol.

Johnson’s drive at the 12th hole Sunday in Hawaii was as brutish a knockout punch as you’ll see in golf. It’s the kind of shot that threatens to leave fellow competitors complaining of headaches, nausea and “seeing stars.” Johnson hit his drive there 432 yards and 6 inches. Another 6 inches and he would have aced the par 4 on his way to an eight-shot victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

“Hit it a little thin,” Johnson joked after leaving the tee. “Came up a little short.”

This is why Golf Channel’s Jim “Bones” Mackay called him the “most dangerous player in golf” at week’s start. - Randall Mell

On Justin Thomas' caddie predicament ...

Justin Thomas is leaving Maui with some uncertainty.

Next week’s caddie situation is figured out – he’ll bring Jim “Bones” Mackay out of retirement for the Sony – but it’s unclear what Thomas will decide going forward, with his regular caddie, Jimmy Johnson, on the sidelines because of plantar fasciitis. Hoping to calm down the discomfort, Johnson is expected to be in a walking boot for the next month, but it usually takes 3-12 months to fully heal.

Johnson’s importance can’t be overstated – he’s a veteran caddie and calming presence for his occasionally combustible boss – and if he’s out until the Florida swing, or the Masters, or longer, it’ll be interesting to see if it affects Thomas’ performance. – Ryan Lavner

 

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jim Mackay, Jimmy Johnson, 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, After Further Review

Getty Images

Monahan: Fowler's Hawaiian shirt was 'fantastic'

By Rex HoggardJanuary 8, 2018, 2:49 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Rickie Fowler turned some heads this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions when he donned an island-themed flower-print shirt, which he wore untucked on Thursday.

So much so, Fowler was approached by PGA Tour officials after his round to talk about his wardrobe choice, but that’s not to say he ran afoul of any policy. Far from it, in fact.

Asked on Sunday at Kapalua his thoughts on Fowler’s shirt, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was effusive in his praise.

“I thought it was fantastic,” Monahan said. “I think that Rickie came here and, obviously, he's someone that's very thoughtful. And he was respecting Hawaiian culture and everything that makes this island and this area so great, and he did it in his own way and brought a lot of attention, not just to Rickie, but to the tournament, to the area.”

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Monahan was also asked if he’d have any problem with Fowler wearing something similarly bold at another Tour event, like The Players.

“I think you would have to assume that that's what's going to happen and that's what has happened and that's what will continue to happen,” he said. “I think that if you are getting to the specifics of our dress code and policy, the rules are evolving and changing, and I think that our younger players are fashion conscious, fashion oriented. We have to work with them to understand what they're trying to accomplish, because it just brings a really nice energy to what's happening out here on the golf course.”

Monahan’s point that younger players pushing boundaries is good for the game came before he even left Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., to fly to Hawaii.

“My kids were saying how cool he looked,” he laughed.

Article Tags: Jay Monahan, Rickie Fowler, 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

