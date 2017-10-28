Watch: PGA Tour rookie beats Kuchar at table tennis

Matt Kuchar is good at two things - pulling pranks and playing table tennis (you could also make an argument for golf).

Everyone knows this.

But the jokester met his match on the table at the WGC-HSBC Champions, falling to PGA Tour rookie Zecheng "Marty" Dou in what looked like an intense match.



Dou, 20, became the first Chinese-born golfer to earn his PGA Tour card earlier this year. Unfortunately for him, Kuchar got him back on the course this week.

Through three rounds, Kuchar is 7 under while Dou is 6 over.