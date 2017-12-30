Getty Images

Watch: Spieth holes out on simulator, dabs

By Grill Room TeamDecember 30, 2017, 10:59 pm

Jordan Spieth has had a pretty good week.

First, a picture of Spieth, his girlfriend fiance, and her new ring surfaced on social media on Christmas Eve.

And now, an Instagram account called the Colorado Golf Blog is claiming that this video below shows Spieth holing out on his home simulator on Christmas night.

The only thing wrong with the celebration is that Spieth gave a half-dab rather than throwing his club through the ceiling and body bumping Michael Greller.

Article Tags: Jordan Spieth

Trending

Getty Images

Podcast: Tiger's year in review; 2018 predictions

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 30, 2017, 3:44 pm

Tiger Woods ended 2017 on a good note, but will that mean success in 2018? Golfchannel.com's Will Gray, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their opinions.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

Snedeker the latest to make a caddie change

By Rex HoggardDecember 29, 2017, 11:38 pm

The year of caddie changes isn’t over quite yet.

Brandt Snedeker is the latest player to opt for a new look, announcing on Friday via his manager with Lagardère Sports that he and longtime caddie Scott Vail have agreed to split.

“Scott is a great friend, great caddie, and more importantly a great man,” Snedeker said in a statement provided to GolfChannel.com. “We both reached a point where we felt it was time to go our separate ways and pursue other opportunities.”

Vail had caddied for Snedeker for all eight of his PGA Tour victories, including the 2012 Tour Championship when he also won the FedEx Cup.

Snedeker was slowed in 2017 by a rib injury, playing just 15 events and missing the year’s final two major championships.

Veteran Tour caddie Matt Hauser will replace Vail on Snedeker’s bag when he begins his ’18 season at next month’s CareerBuilder Challenge. Hauser has caddied for J.J. Henry and Johnson Wagner.

Article Tags: Brandt Snedeker, Scott Vail, Matt Hauser

Trending

Getty Images

Woods 'encouraged' but no decision on '18 sked

By Ryan LavnerDecember 29, 2017, 8:06 pm

Tiger Woods said that he was “very encouraged” by his performance earlier this month at the Hero World Challenge but still does not know what his 2018 schedule will entail.

In a 1,731-word post on his website, Woods recapped his week in the Bahamas and looked ahead to 2018, saying that he is “continuing to progress and trying to get strong enough to where I can handle a workload again.”

Making his first start since fusion surgery in the spring, Woods impressed observers with his power and speed during the Hero, where he tied for ninth after taking the lead through 27 holes. He said he took a week off after the event to “build up my body" but was surprised by his explosiveness off the tee, and that he’s now about a full club longer than when he last played in February. 

“I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect being away from competitive golf for 10 months,” he wrote, “and came away excited about my health and my game.” 

Woods gave no indication when he’d announce his upcoming schedule. He said that he’ll appear at the Genesis Open in February – an event that benefits his foundation – “one way or another.”

“I would love to play a full schedule in 2018,” he wrote. “What that entails, including back-to-back events, I don’t know. I just have to continue to work on my body and game and see where I pan out. 

“I wish I knew where I was going to play and when I was going to play – it’s a lot easier to prep for that – but we really don’t know. This is all unchartered territory.” 

On another note, he applauded the governing bodies’ decision to no longer accept viewer call-ins relating to potential rules violations.

“For some time, I have felt the rule was unfair because not everyone is on TV for the same amount of time,” he wrote. “Golf is different than most sports where you have numerous officials watching every play all the time. It’s up to us as players to police each other and ourselves. Players inadvertently make mistakes, but what happened to Lexi Thompson at the ANA Inspiration and Dustin Johnson at the U.S. Open was ridiculous. Both handled it extremely well, but it’s just not fair. Our game has an enormous amount of integrity and we should rely on that.” 

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Blind USC football player shows off awesome swing

By Jason CrookDecember 28, 2017, 10:05 pm

USC blind long-snapper, Jake Olson, made headlines in September when he successfully executed a PAT attempt in the Trojans' win over Western Michigan.

Despite losing his eyesight at the age of 12 after being born with cancer of the retina, Olson walked on to the team after playing for his high school's football and golf team.

And from the looks of a recent video of the college sophomore at Topgolf, he's still got a pretty sweet swing.

With a swing like that, it's no wonder he can shoot in the 70s.

Article Tags: Grill Room, Jake Olson, USC, Top Golf

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.