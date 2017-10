Every now and then, someone comes along and totally flips the game on it's head. Really makes you doubt everything you've ever known about golf.

Most recently, that person is Swedish golf pro Adam Andersson.

Instead of fighting off the rain with expensive outerwear or waiting out the bad weather in the clubhouse, he simply stuck an umbrella down the back of his shirt and swung away.

Bjuder på en riktig måndagssving #kämpa #snarthelg A post shared by Adam Andersson (@adamanderssongolf) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

We salute you, Adam Andersson. A real man of genius.