Watch: Winter storm brings snow, ice to southern courses

By Grill Room TeamJanuary 3, 2018, 9:00 pm

A winter storm battered the East Coast of the U.S. on Wednesday, bringing frigid temperatures, rain, sleet and snow to parts of states from Maine all the way down to Florida.

Those parts included the area's golf courses.

People living in the North may expect their courses to be covered in snow around this time of the year, but for those in the South, it was quite a shock to see their courses looking more like a frozen tundra than the lush, green conditions they become accustomed to year-round.

SCETV's Holly Bounds Jackson tweeted out this video of snow pounding Rose Hill Golf Club in Bluffton, S.C.:

And East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, home of the FedExCup's Tour Championship, had frozen water hazards, according to the club's assistant golf professional, Cameron Lilly:

Guess there's a method to the madness of starting the PGA Tour year off in Hawaii after all.

Stroud goes from edge of quitting to Tournament of Champions

By Rex HoggardJanuary 4, 2018, 4:18 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Earning a trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions is a unique reward for every player. It means you’ve won and you can start your year against a limited field at a no-cut event. Oh, and you’re in Maui.

For Chris Stroud, however, his first trip to the event has been a sea change.

“I feel like it’s a step into a whole new life,” he said. “I was right on the edge of putting the clubs away forever last year before I even started the season. I wanted to spend more time with my family, like every professional athlete.”

That all changed in August at the Barracuda Championship when he won his first event after 10 years on the PGA Tour.

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

The transformation went even deeper after Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston in September and Stroud, a Houston resident, dedicated himself to rebuilding his community.

In December, Stroud organized a pro-am to benefit those impacted by Harvey along with 25 other professionals and raised over $1 million.

It was all part of a transformative year for Stroud, who said the key to his professional turnaround was letting go of his natural desire to control everything and trusting his game.

“To go from that a year ago, to winning on the PGA Tour, to raising $1 million for the people whose families and houses were destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. To be in Maui for the first time ever with my family,” he said. “It’s unbelievable. To me it’s been a big eye-opener.”

ROY Schauffele: 'I pick up the tab for my mom now'

By Rex HoggardJanuary 4, 2018, 1:43 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Of all the benefits Xander Schauffele’s breakthrough season on the PGA Tour in 2017 provided, it’s a simple pleasure that he’s enjoyed the most.

“I pick up the tab for my mom now, I don't let her pay for any dinners,” he laughed on Wednesday on the eve of his first start at the winner’s-only Sentry Tournament of Championships. “I figure she's kind of taken care of me for awhile.”

Schauffele won twice last season, the Greenbrier Classic and Tour Championship, was voted the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and now has a three-year Tour exemption along with an invitation to the Masters and most other high-profile events.

He also earned more than $6 million in prize money and FedExCup bonuses, and those dinners for his mother aren’t the most extravagant thing he’s bought since East Lake.

Schauffele said he purchased a new condo in San Diego, but has otherwise remained frugal, explaining that he still drives the same car he did when he played on the Web.com Tour.

“A little [2015] Camry, it's got like nine months on the lease now or something like that,” he smiled. 

Thomas hoping little things lead to more big success

By Rex HoggardJanuary 4, 2018, 1:30 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – At this juncture last year, Justin Thomas was ranked 22nd in the world, he was a winner on the PGA Tour and widely considered one of the game’s promising up-and-coming players.

He could quietly go about his business without great distraction and was probably just as focused on the impending NCAA championship game between his beloved Alabama and Clemson as he was his place in the PGA Tour hierarchy.

That all began to change on the windswept bluffs of Kapalua.

He outdueled Hideki Matsuyama – at the time arguably the hottest player in golf – with back-to-back birdies to close his week and followed that performance with an opening 59 at the Sony Open on his way to his second consecutive Tour victory.

He will tell you things didn’t go as planned from there. That his consistency dropped off, which is understandable considering his blistering start and the inevitability of a natural lull. He missed the cut in three of his next five starts.

“I want to stop missing cuts, which just irritates the crap out of me,” he said on Wednesday as he prepared for his title defense on Maui.

At one point in 2017, Thomas missed three consecutive weekends, which dropped him all the way to fourth on the season-long points list. It was all part of what he called a “weird year.” But then “weird” is a relative term.

He did, after all, add two more tilts to his trophy case before the season was finished, won his first major and claimed the lucrative FedExCup. But in terms of how the 24-year-old has been able to reflect on his historic campaign, there doesn’t seem to have been much self-realization since he ended his year at the Tour Championship.

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

“It was obviously a great year and really enjoyable, but I think the timing of all the wins were just odd,” Thomas said. “You want to enjoy the victories, you want to celebrate, but I swear I celebrate my friends' victories more than I do my own. It's bizarre but it's like, when you win, I'm exhausted, I'm tired, I want to keep doing it.”

His encore begins this week in Maui.

Just like last year, and every year since he began playing competitive golf, Thomas created a specific set of goals for 2018, ranging from the straightforward (such as winning a major) to the esoteric (like finishing with a certain average in a specific statistical category).

Although he declined to give his specific goals, after joining an elite club in 2017 it’s clear Thomas has the general formula for success figured out.

“You look at Rickie [Fowler] out of the bunker, I would love to have his sand save percentage,” Thomas said. “I just felt that the goals that I had written down specifically were the ones that I really needed to improve on to have a year like I did last year.”

But that’s the specifics of his game, perhaps the biggest hurdle coming into this year’s campaign will be the expectations, be they external or otherwise, that a season like 2017 can create.

Winning five times and a major can, in all reality, be an unrealistically high benchmark even for the game’s best players. Although Thomas has already won once this season - at October’s CJ Club in South Korea - as the Tour begins to enter the meat of its schedule, there will be a desire to somehow match his 2017 scorecard.

Luckily for Thomas, he has a few built-in sounding boards when it comes to such heightened expectations, like his South Florida neighbor Tiger Woods and good friend Jordan Spieth.

“He's reached out and we have talked a bit about it on a serious note. Just what advice after coming off a year like he had similar to mine in 2015,” Spieth said. “I was able to, I hope, to share just a couple insights that maybe I wasn't prepared for that could have helped me, not necessarily on the golf course, but more in just kind of way of life and blocking out stuff and staying focused.”

It’s a concept that at least partially explains why Thomas’ goals – which in 2017 included finishing with an average over one shot in the strokes gained-tee to green category – are statistically specific.

Fowler, for example, pointed out that it’s Thomas’ short game, more so than his power off the tee or putting, that he admires the most about the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year.

“Whenever we have chipping contest when we're at home I don't know if I've ever beat him in a chipping contest,” Fowler said. “He pitches the ball well where he doesn't have to make many putts, because he chips them close enough.”

It’s the kind of minutia that Thomas will focus on in 2018. It has to be, because the alternative – winning a certain number of events or contending in majors – is its own form of competitive quicksand.

“I understand that the expectations will be a lot more not only from fans and peers, but from you all [media] and you’re probably going to be reminded of that quite often, so I just have to deal with it,” Thomas said. “I can't compare any years to past years or last year, it's just golf so I have to go out and do what I'm doing and just don't get affected by that stuff.”

The time for reflecting is over, regardless of how much ground he covered in 2017. At least in his own mind, Thomas is once again nothing more than simply one of the game’s promising up-and-coming players.

Fowler once again trying to check major box in 2018

By Rex HoggardJanuary 4, 2018, 1:26 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – The 2016-17 season was Rickie Fowler’s most consistent on the PGA Tour.

Fowler missed just three cuts in 21 starts, won the Honda Classic, and posted 10 top-10 finishes. And although it wasn't an official Tour victory, he did wrap up the year with a win at the Hero World Challenge.

But on Wednesday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, he was the first to acknowledge the major elephant in the room.

“The biggest [goal] and main one is [to] get a major,” Fowler said. “We did a good job last year of putting myself in contention multiple times, but there needs to be some better weekends to make sure that we're on top come Sunday afternoon.”

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Most notably, Fowler finished tied for fifth place at the U.S. Open in June after starting the weekend just one stroke off the lead. He also finished tied for fifth at the PGA Championship and tied for 11th at the Masters.

With four Tour victories since he joined the circuit in 2010, Fowler knows the most glaring absence from his resume a major championship, but he still took solace in his 2017 performance.

Despite not being able to clear the major hurdle, the 29-year-old said his game has steadily improved over the years. He pointed to his improved bunker play in recent seasons as a reason to be optimistic. For Fowler, making incremental improvements in specific areas of his game is the best way to reach his major goal.

“One of the areas I feel like we have seen that can use some of the most improvement could be around 100 to 150 yards, wedges to pitching wedge, 9-iron, an area that I'm not necessarily bad at but statistically I can be better,” he said. “Last year was statistically one of my best years. Not that we're going to live off statistics, but if we can check all the boxes in there and be prepared, then we can be ready to go win golf tournaments.”

