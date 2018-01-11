Getty Images

Why you don't stand next to Fleetwood for a photo

By Grill Room TeamJanuary 11, 2018, 3:12 pm
Article Tags: 2018 EurAsia Cup, Tommy Fleetwood

Trending

Getty Images

C. Koepka, Grace (3 eagles) lead in South Africa

By Associated PressJanuary 11, 2018, 6:31 pm

GAUTENG, South Africa – Branden Grace and Chase Koepka shot 7-under 65s to share the first-round lead at the BMW SA Open on Thursday.

Koepka, the younger brother of U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, was among the morning starters and set the clubhouse target by making an eagle and seven birdies in his third tournament of his debut season on the European Tour.

Full-field scores from the BMW South African Open

Grace had three eagles – at Nos. 2, 8 and 15 – as he bids for a ninth European Tour title and to complete the set of wins at his native South Africa's three most prestigious events. He has already won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in 2014 and the Nedbank Golf Challenge last year, as well as the Joburg Open in 2012.

England's Chris Paisley was alone in third place after shooting 66.

Article Tags: Chase Koepka, Branden Grace, 2018 BMW SA Open

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: 8 people, 5 dogs rescued via helicopter at California course

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 11, 2018, 6:00 pm

Mudslides have wreaked havoc in California, destroying houses and killing at least 17 people.

Rescue teams have been working frantically to save lives, and the video below shows the Coast Guard rescuing eight people and five dogs at a golf course in Santa Barbara.

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Ace, eagles highlight Day 1 of SA Open

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 11, 2018, 2:35 pm

There were plenty of fireworks in the opening round of the BMW South African Open at Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg.

The top shot came courtesy former Ryder Cup hero Jamie Donaldson, who aced the par-3 14th:

Matthew Southgate spun in this wedge shot at the par-4 12th for eagle:

And Brande Grace, who shot the first-ever 62 in a major at last year’s Open, rolled in this eagle at the par-5 15th. It was his third eagle of the day. He played the four par-5s in 6 under for the day.

Article Tags: 2018 BMW SA Open, Jamie Donaldson, Branden Grace, Matthew Southgate

Trending

Getty Images

Furyk hoping for Ryder Cup gathering at Players

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 11, 2018, 2:33 pm

Prospective U.S. Ryder Cuppers might have dinner plans one night during The Players Championship.

Captain Jim Furyk told RyderCup.com that he’s hoping to gather team hopefuls at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., as the Americans ramp up preparations for this year’s Ryder Cup.

“I’d love to get together and have all the guys together for a little bit and briefly talk to them,” he said. “I think it’s nice to get Ryder Cup week on everyone’s radar and prepare them. I haven’t picked the dates yet, but with The Players being my home event, it would be an easy event to do all that.”

Former captain Davis Love III organized a similar get-together in spring 2016, when Jack Nicklaus hosted the captain, vice captains, 22 players and PGA officials at his home in South Florida the week of the Honda Classic.

In previous years, the first meeting of potential Ryder Cuppers was at the Memorial in June, when players were fitted for team uniforms.

Furyk said that the U.S. uniforms were finished in the fall, and that his focus now is on designing the golf bags and setting up the team room.

Beginning with last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, Ryder Cup points are now awarded on a weekly basis. Automatic qualifiers, as of now, are Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed.  

Article Tags: Jim Furyk, PGA Tour, THE PLAYERS, Ryder Cup, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.