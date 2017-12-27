Getty Images

Woods talks Mac Daddy Santa: 'Kids absolutely love it'

By Jason CrookDecember 27, 2017, 10:00 pm

Golf fans were introduced to the Tiger Woods "Mac Daddy Santa" holiday tradition around this time last year, when he posted this incredible picture on social media.

The photo got all kinds of reaction from fans and players alike, including an incredible spoof from Andrew "Beef" Johnston.

Sadly, our timelines weren't blessed with a 2017 edition of Mac Daddy Santa (it's not too late, Tiger), but the PGA Tour did post a video of Woods going into a little more detail about the tradition and we'll take what we can get.

Not surprisingly, the character makes an annual stop at the Woods household to the delight of Tiger's children, Sam and Charlie.

"It's the best you know? Every year I've become this character, Mac Daddy Santa. Kids absolutely love it. They love when I do something crazy," he explains. "It provides something that our family does together each and every year and even as they get older I'm still going to do it ... it's something that they're going to remember for the rest of their lives."

He also said the tradition doesn't always go off without a hitch.

"Last year I burned my face off trying to dye my goatee," he said. "Which is never going to happen again."

Be careful out there, Mac Daddy. Christmas wouldn't be the same without you.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Mac Daddy Santa, Grill Room, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston

Trending

Getty Images

Notes: Tales from the PGA Tour in 2017

By Doug FergusonDecember 27, 2017, 2:04 pm

Brooks Koepka is tweaking his schedule next year to play Pebble Beach, which only makes sense.

The U.S. Open champion has become an expert on beaches.

That conversation he shared with caddie Ricky Elliott on the 15th fairway of the final round at Erin Hills had nothing to do with club selection to a back pin. They take a fall vacation to the beaches of Asia and were discussing where to go.

''We had talked about Vietnam,'' Koepka said. ''Then he handed me the club and we hit it, and he says, 'Good shot,' and then we continued the conversation,'' he said.

They ended going to Vietnam and Thailand's Phi Phi Island, adding to a long list of beaches where he has run his toes through the sand, from Bali to Phuket, from Bermuda to the Bahamas. On the bucket list is Costa Rica.

What makes a good vacation spot?

''Clear water, a nice beach, not too many people, beautiful views,'' Koepka said.

The next stop is Kapalua on Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the start of a new year. If next year is anything like this one, golf is sure to deliver up plenty of tales from the tour that go beyond green jackets and claret jugs.

Jordan Spieth was on the first tee at Spyglass Hill during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and the wait was longer than usual because Smylie Kaufman in the group ahead couldn't find his tee shot. When he saw Kaufman trudge back up the hill, Spieth immediately called for a rules official.

Could he spot something wrong?

No. He just realized that only an official can give a player a ride in the cart, and after Kaufman hit another tee shot, it would speed up the round if someone were around to drive him back.

Does the brain ever stop working?

''Only when alcohol-induced,'' Spieth said.

Padraig Harrington was holding court in the clubhouse at Riviera, talking about his ailing shoulder and options for surgery. He stopped in the middle of a sentence, pointed to a reporter and then motioned to the wall.

There was a framed photograph of Katherine Hepburn, wearing a skirt past her knees and a smile that made her one of Hollywood's most revered stars.

''This is the difference,'' Harrington said. ''He's looked at that and said, 'Lovely, isn't she?' And I've looked at that and said, 'She can play golf.'''

The photo showed Hepburn with her wrists cocked as she began to rehearse the swing. That's what got Harrington's attention.

''If you can waggle like that, you can play golf,'' Harrington said. ''She's able to hit the golf ball. That's how you tell. That's old-school. That's what Hogan used to do.''

Does every PGA Tour player see the same thing?

Apparently not.

Sergio Garcia came through an hour later. He was asked to study the picture and share the first thing that came to mind.

''Her skirt is too long,'' Garcia said with a smile.

During a three-week break in the summer, Bubba Watson kept busy in baseball. He is a part owner of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, though his recent experience had brought him closer to the field.

His son, Caleb, was playing T-Ball and Watson was coaching third base.

Watson tried to learn the rules of the league - a whistle blows when an outfielder has control of the ball and the kids have to stop running the bases - but at least he wasn't thrown out of a game. Best of all, he said Caleb loves baseball.

''All he ever says is, 'Dad, when I grow up I want to play for the Wahoos,''' Watson said. ''I tell him, 'Son, when you grow up, you want to own the Wahoos.'''

Dustin Johnson has been saying for nearly two years that his success is due largely to the amount of time he spends working on his wedges. To observe him on the practice range at Firestone was enough to get an idea of what he's talking about.

He set up his Trackman near his bag so he could see the number for how far each shot carries. That's all he cares about. Johnson typically aims for a target 95 yards away, then goes to 105 yards, 115 yards, 125 yards and upward. His goal is to get it within 5 yards of the distance.

From the 115-yard range, Johnson hit three straight shots and checked the screen.

The first one went 115.7 yards. The next one went 115.5 yards. The third one went 115.3 yards.

Rory McIlroy began the second round of the PGA Championship by sailing a 3-wood right of the par-5 10th green. It bounced onto a cart path and then rolled down the path along the right side of the 11th hole. By the time it stopped, McIlroy was more than 100 yards away, unable to see the green, trees on both sides of the path.

No problem.

He punched a 6-iron that skipped twice along the cement path and had so much speed that it went into the bunker, out of the bunker, onto and across the green until it settled in light rough. He chipped to a foot and escaped with par.

As he waited to tee off on No. 11, McIlroy leaned over with a smile and whispered, ''For what it's worth, it's 110 yards if you're ever down there.''

An afternoon session on the range ended with fond memories for Mike Thomas, a club pro in Kentucky and the father of PGA champion Justin Thomas.

''We used to chip all the time for quarters when he was little. I made so much money,'' Thomas said, just loud enough for his son to hear.

About 25 yards away, golf balls were stacked in the shape of a pyramid.

Game on.

The stakes here higher than a quarter - $50 to whoever could hit the stack with a chip shot. They each had five shots at it, and no one came particularly close until Mike Thomas decided to switch to a 5-iron. He bounced it right into the stack on his last shot.

Justin Thomas reached for his wallet as his father raised both arms in celebration.

''Act like you've been there before, Dad,'' Justin said.

Pat Perez is known to call it as he sees it. Give him a radio show, and he's even more blunt.

The topic was Tiger Woods.

Perez praised him endlessly for the way he moves the needle in golf, but then he assessed the current status of Woods, whose comeback lasted all of seven rounds before he withdrew in Dubai with back spasms.

''He knows he can't beat anybody,'' Perez said, one of several comments that went viral.

Perez said he explained the full context to Woods in a text message. He said he heard back from Woods, though it didn't sound as though Woods was all that happy. Perez figured that out late in the year, when he was hoping for an invitation to Woods' Hero World Challenge and heard nothing back.

He was on the range in Shanghai when the topic of the Bahamas tournament came up. Perez had just won in Malaysia to move to No. 18 in the world. Dustin Johnson, hitting balls next to him, wasn't aware that the cutoff to qualify for the World Challenge through the world ranking was a month earlier.

''You'll get in,'' Johnson said.

''No chance,'' Perez replied.

Johnson insisted, and so Perez turned and asked an observer, ''How many players are listed in the world ranking?''

He was told about 1,900 players.

Perez turned back to Johnson and said, ''There are 1,899 players who have a better chance of getting in than I do.''

Note: Ferguson is the golf writer for The Associated Press.

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Padraig Harrington

Trending

Getty Images

Els clarifies tweet, not invited to compete in Masters

By Doug FergusonDecember 26, 2017, 6:24 pm

Ernie Els says he received an invitation to Augusta National for the first week in April. It just wasn't an invitation to play in the Masters.

Els had to clarify a tweet from Sunday that said: ''Thank you for a Great Xmas present! (at)TheMasters Can't wait!''

That led several media sites to post stories that the four-time major champion had received a special exemption into the Masters. Instead, the 48-year-old South African received a letter welcoming him as an honorary invitee. His five-year exemption into the Masters from his 2012 British Open victory ended last year.

Els tweeted Monday : ''Work continues to qualify to compete!''

Augusta National occasionally awards exemptions to international players, but those typically are given to players who are not full PGA Tour members and have multiple avenues to qualify on their own. Among ways for PGA Tour members to qualify for the Masters are winning tournaments that offer full FedEx Cup points, reaching the Tour Championship or getting into the top 50 in the world ranking at various cutoff points.

''The inclusion of Honorary Invitees has been a great tradition at the Masters Tournament for many years,'' Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said. ''This coming year the list includes Ernie Els, and we are once again excited to welcome him and all of these distinguished guests to Augusta National in April.''

The Masters pays homage to major champions more than any of the other majors by giving them special access as honorary invitees that includes two clubhouse badges, a $1,000 honorarium and a gift to commemorate them being there.

Honorary invitees used to be able to play practice rounds and compete in the Par 3 Tournament, a practice that ended last year.

Els failed to qualify for the 2012 Masters and was not given a special exemption.

Note: Ferguson is the golf writer for The Associated Press.

Article Tags: Ernie Els, 2018 The Masters

Trending

Getty Images

The story behind Spieth's 'Go get that' line to Greller

By Doug FergusonDecember 26, 2017, 6:15 pm

With three words, Jordan Spieth delivered a British Open moment as memorable as the 50-foot eagle putt that prompted his famous line.

''Go get that.''

He was telling Michael Greller to get his ball from the cup as Spieth stood to the side of the 15th green, still soaking up the significance of such a long eagle putt that restored his lead with three holes to play.

And there's a story behind it.

The reaction, while entirely spontaneous, might not have happened except for Spieth being in the makeshift gym all week at Royal Birkdale.

''I had been watching replays of the Open in the gym,'' Spieth said. ''There was a TV in there, and they were playing old Opens. For whatever reason, it intrigued me earlier in the week that the guys, when they made putts, they never went and picked their ball out of the hole. The caddie went and got it on long putts. And I guess that stuck in my head: 'You don't have to pick the ball out of the hole. Michael can go get it.'''

There was more to the moment, of course.

Two holes earlier, Spieth missed the 13th fairway so far to the right that it hit a spectator in the head and caromed into the dunes. When he found it, he realized the driving range was not out of bounds, took a drop, had to take relief from the equipment truck and sent Greller toward the green to scout out the shot. The whole process took some 20 minutes as Matt Kuchar waited at the green.

On the 15th hole, he was in a bunker in two and blasted out to about 6 feet, and then Spieth made his 50-foot eagle putt.

''Michael, when I looked over, he's laughing,'' Spieth said. ''For whatever reason, I didn't want to walk all the way up there. It was pretty far away. He started to walk toward the bag, but I was already walking toward the bag and I was really intense at that point. 'Michael, go get that!'

''It was half being serious, like: 'Go get it quickly because Kuch still needs to putt and we don't need to drag this on. I've already been in his way too much the last couple of holes. Let's not do that anymore.' And it was half intense - 'Pick that ball out of the hole.'''

Either way, Greller went and got it. Spieth added two birdies and his name was etched into the silver claret jug.

MASTERS UPDATE: Some of the best mail during the holidays is a simple white envelope from Augusta National, officially extending invitations to those who have met criteria for the Masters (and for past major champions no longer exempt who will be honorary invitees).

At the end of the year, 80 players already were eligible and expected to compete, a list that includes (for now) Tiger Woods.

That's two fewer than at this time a year ago, increasing the odds that the Masters again will meet its target of having fewer than 100 players at Augusta National the first full week in April. Having a small field is important to the club. The Masters has not had more than 100 players since 1966.

One spot awarded next month is reserved for the Latin American Amateur champion. No more than 13 spots will be available for winners of PGA Tour events (except for the new Dominican Republic event held opposite the Match Play). One of those is at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where all but seven players at Kapalua already are exempt.

There also is one more chance for players to qualify by being among the top 50 in the world on March 25.

TOUR LEVELS: Kevin Kisner has learned all about the different levels of the PGA Tour based on performance.

It starts with getting a PGA Tour card, a big deal until players realize they are limited in where they can play. Kisner didn't play a tournament with guaranteed money and no cut until two years ago at the Bridgestone Invitational.

The next stage is keeping a full tour card, followed by winning.

At the close of a year that saw him win Colonial for his second PGA Tour title and make his first U.S. team at the Presidents Cup, Kisner noticed something else about his change in fortunes.

''The tournaments I play now, I don't even see half the guys I used to see all the time,'' he said.

There's also the case of Scott Brown, one of his best friends who grew up with Kisner in Aiken, South Carolina, and is a member with him at Palmetto Golf Club.

''It's almost three levels of the tour,'' he said. ''But that's fine. It's part of it.''

Brown was a rookie in 2012, and Kisner had returned for a second season on the PGA Tour after losing his card. They played 23 of the same 24 events that year, the difference being Brown played the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook and Kisner played the Houston Open.

Fast forward five years, and Brown played 32 times in 2017. Kisner was only in 17 of those tournaments. The seven tournaments Kisner played that Brown didn't were three majors (Masters, U.S. Open and British Open), three World Golf Championships and the Tour Championship.

Kisner doesn't play the tournaments he did in 2012. He builds his schedule around the big events.

''Any time you move up in the world ranking, you change your schedule and your outlook,'' Kisner said. ''You start working around majors and World Golf Championships instead of playing every tournament you want to play.''

WORLD RANKING: Only one award is given for the Official World Golf Ranking, and Dustin Johnson earned that three months ago. He will be presented next year with the Mark H. McCormack trophy for most PGA Tour events in a calendar year.

But to look only at ranking points earned in 2017, it was tight at the top.

Jordan Spieth earned 450.43 points, finishing one-third of a point ahead of Johnson (450.12). PGA Tour player of the year Justin Thomas kept it even closer by earning 446.43 points. They were followed by Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.

The other players in the top 10 were Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood.

TALE OF TWO YEARS: Kevin Chappell won his first PGA Tour title this year at the Texas Open, sending him to Kapalua for the first time.

But was it his best year? Better than last year?

''Good question,'' Chappell said. ''I won this year, but I didn't have as many chances.''

A year ago, Chappell was runner-up three times, losing in a playoff at the Tour Championship (won by Rory McIlroy) and to a birdie-par finish by Jason Day at Bay Hill. He had seven top 10s, was No. 8 in the FedEx Cup and finished the year at No. 32 in the world.

The Texas Open was his only serious chance to win this year. He finished at No. 27 in the FedEx Cup and ends the year at No. 34.

Chappell attributed the difference to some back issues and untimely illnesses that kept him from getting any momentum.

What made this year memorable was playing on his first Presidents Cup team. He earned the 10th and final spot by 0.073 points over Charley Hoffman, and went 1-1-1 in a resounding victory at Liberty National.

And he won't be waiting until the January to get started on a new year. He leaves for Maui right after Christmas.

DIVOTS: Twenty players who began 2017 outside the top 50 finished the year in the top 50. The biggest jump belonged to Patrick Cantlay, who had been out of golf for nearly three years and started at No. 1,866. He ended the year at No. 38. ... Tiger Woods ends the year at No. 656 in the world, just four spots lower than he began in 2017. He played seven rounds of golf and had a missed cut, a withdrawal and a tie for ninth in the 18-man field at the Hero World Challenge. ... Dustin Johnson has to keep his No. 1 ranking for seven weeks to start 2018 to become only the fifth player to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire year.

STAT OF THE WEEK: Jason Day and Rory McIlroy ended last year at No. 1 and No. 2 in the world. Neither won a tournament and ended this year out of the top 10.

FINAL WORD: ''I know I'm constantly going to get reminded of what I did last year versus this year and whether it's better or whether it's worse. I think the hardest part is going to be staying in the moment and recognizing that it's a new year. It's a new opportunity for great things.'' - Justin Thomas.

Note: Ferguson is the golf writer for The Associated Press.

Article Tags: Jordan Spieth, Michael Greller, 2017 The Open

Trending

Getty Images

A very social media Christmas

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 25, 2017, 8:22 pm

Many in the golf world took to social media to send out Christmas greetings. Here's a sampling:

Merry Christmas from our family to yours #Christmastradition #PJ’s

A post shared by lukedonald (@lukedonald) on

Article Tags: Christmas 2017, social media, Grill Room

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.