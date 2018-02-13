The Social: Kids these days

An up-and-coming pro deletes his Twitter account after forgetting the first rule of the social media website – don't tweet, Billy Hurley provides us with one of the funniest moments of the year so far – at Jordan Spieth's expense, and the best shot of the week comes from Jim Nantz's backyard – twice.

All that and more in this week's edition of The Social.

You may think you know it all in your mid-20s, but you most certainly do not. Almost everyone learns this lesson at some point around that age range. On Sunday, it was Lee McCoy’s turn.

McCoy, the 24-year-old who flashed his potential by finishing fourth at the 2016 Valspar Championship as an amateur in 2016, had a rough ending to the Web.com Tour's Club Colombia Championship, falling from inside the top 10 to a T-20 finish after bogeying two of his final three holes.

The University of Georgia product took his frustrations out on Twitter after the round, complaining about the kids in the galleries that were there “only to try and get free stuff from us” and said he taught one kid a “life lesson” by refusing to give him anything as he walked off the 18th green.

He also fired off a tweet comparing President Donald Trump’s United States to countries in South America before deleting his account because of the backlash.

The original tweets have since been deleted. They are below for reference, along with a few other greatest hits from this week. #GrowTheGame pic.twitter.com/9k5t95OvkX — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) February 12, 2018

Who knows the real story? Perhaps McCoy is right that the children who showed up to the Club Colombia Championship had no real interest in the golf tournament and were only there for some free souvenirs. Perhaps they were even rude about how they went about asking.

But … waging war on little kids seems like a public relations battle you simply aren’t going to win. Unless they’re the sisters from “The Shining,” you're going to have a hard time getting people on your side, a fact not lost on McCoy’s peers, who didn’t hesitate to let him have it.

The lesson will be yours if you continue to shun these kids who dream to walk in your “shoes” one day. No one will ask for anything from you, and that will be when you know it’s over. Be careful how quickly you run them off. — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) February 12, 2018

Wow. And the 2018 humanity award goes to..... — bowdo (@bowdo83) February 12, 2018

Thanks @LeeMcCoyGolf for subbing in on twitter for @GraysonMurray ! — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) February 12, 2018

On Tuesday, McCoy offered an apology for his words and actions in an interview with Golf Digest. Lets all just agree to chalk this up as a learning experience and move on. After all, he is just a kid, and kids make mistakes.

Jordan Spieth may be one of the most popular players with fans of the PGA Tour, but he’s going to need some help to win the popular vote amongst his peers after the stunt Billy Hurley pulled on Monday.

Spieth and Hurley are running against each other for Player Advisory Council chairman, and from the looks of the campaign ad Hurley dropped on Twitter, the Navy veteran knows how to play politics.

The 2016 Quicken Loans National winner has to be considered the frontrunner for the seat after everyone saw the hilarious video in which he used Spieth’s own words out of context to make the case that he’s a “dictator,” “pathetic” and a “thief.”

For those of you who don’t know, I am running against @JordanSpieth for Chairman of the @PGATOUR Player Advisory Council. One final push for the voting that ends tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dO2uLiTg3B — Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) February 12, 2018

But don’t worry, there’s no hard feelings. In fact, Hurley’s ad even flipped the vote of Spieth himself:

the facts check out, you’ve got my vote!! https://t.co/dqTOjdafQi — Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) February 12, 2018

As Spieth points out – hard to argue with facts.

In honor of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, here's Swiss professional skier Fabian Bösch winning all of the gold medals.

As the old saying goes, it’s all fun and games at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am until the world No. 3 almost gets his head taken off by a ‘90s sitcom star ... then it makes for a pretty good viral video.

That was the situation that went down over the weekend, when Jordan Spieth was nearly beaned in the head by a skulled shot from Ray Romano as he was about to tee off on the fifth hole:

Got the real pro-am experience this morning at the AT&T Pebble Beach. Standing on fifth tee watching @JordanSpieth get ready to tee off & Ray Romano skulls a screaming bunker shot from 4th FW over my head & Spieth’s head & everyone on that tee — Randall Mell (@RandallMellGC) February 10, 2018

Sure, some people may tire of the celebrity component at Pebble Beach year after year, but if they all decide to use the top players in the world as target practice going forward, this event may just have found have a new identity.

We follow up one of the worst shots of the week with two of the absolute best.

These from the (replica) seventh hole at Pebble Beach (in Jim Nantz' backyard), holes-in-one by Sir Nick Faldo and Billy Horschel:

Nantz seems like a pretty connected dude. Wouldn't put it past him to have Bugs Bunny and a giant magnet brought in for these big-time weeks to spruce things up a bit.

There's not many people in this world who enjoy life more than Andrew “Beef” Johnston, so when he proclaims a week the best ever, it’s worth taking some time to reminisce.

While he may be cutting down on drinking in his off time, Beef, who was in Australia for the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth, hasn’t cut out modeling on the beach with Lee Westwood, snorkeling, riding Segways or hanging with koalas. And for that, we thank him.

And bonus ... if you've ever secretly wanted to watch someone fall off a Segway, check out Min Woo Lee at the 43 second mark of the second video. After you stop laughing, feel free to check it out again.