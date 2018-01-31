Getty Images

Phil's long ride in the top 50 coming to an end?

By John AntoniniJanuary 31, 2018, 1:30 pm

Phil Mickelson took a two-week trip to Japan in November 1993, ostensibly to play in a few golf tournaments, but ultimately it was the beginning of an incredible 24-year stretch.

Mickelson finished eighth in the Dunlop Phoenix event and followed that with a runner-up finish to Tom Lehman in the Casio World Open. Those top-10s were enough to move him from 60th to 47th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

He hasn’t since fallen outside the top 50, but that streak is hanging tenuously in the balance as he is currently No. 49.

Nothing lasts forever, and as Mickelson’s nearly quarter-century streak of being ranked among the world’s top 50 is in jeopardy of ending, what better time to examine Lefty’s history in the ranking, and his love-hate relationship with the game’s signature hierarchy; an interaction that has both cemented his status as one of the greatest players of all time and teased him – oftentimes tantalizingly so – by keeping him from the top spot.

“[T]hose are things that I try not to think about, because I know that if I play good enough golf, it will take care of itself. “ – Phil Mickelson, November 2008

Mickelson was 23 when he first ascended into the top 50, and it took him three more years to reach the top 10. The day Phil reached that pinnacle – August 25, 1996 – is a memorable one, not especially for Mickelson, who moved to ninth after winning the World Series of Golf, but because it was the day Tiger Woods won his third straight U.S. Amateur. Woods turned professional one day later.

It wouldn’t be the last time Tiger overshadowed Lefty.

Mickelson spent much of the next 15 years in the top 10, and never fell out of the top 20. For much of that time he was looking up at Woods. During that period, Mickelson was No. 2 on in the world on eight different occasions, spanning 270 weeks. For every one of those weeks Woods was No. 1.

Current Official World Golf Ranking

Mickelson has credited Woods ascendancy as one of the reasons his own career has been so successful. “I feel as though had Tiger not come around, I don't feel I would have pushed myself to achieve what I ended up achieving, because he forced everybody to get the best out of themselves,” Mickelson said at the 2017 PGA Championship. “He forced everybody to work a little bit harder.”

Mickelson did indeed work hard, but for most of his more than five years at No. 2, Woods was so far ahead of Phil that the latter had no chance to reach No. 1. Woods’ ranking points were often more than double that of Mickelson. When Phil first reached No. 2 on Feb. 11, 2001, Woods had a whopping 16-point lead. On Jan.5, 2003, the last of 100 straight weeks that Phil was No. 2, Woods’ lead was 7.84 points. (For comparison sake, at the end of 2017, No. 1 Dustin Johnson was 1.2 points ahead of second-ranked Jordan Spieth.)

But by the end of the new millennium’s first decade there was an opening for Mickelson.

“Looking back on my career, I think that it would mean a lot to me to be able to say at one point I was No. 1, even if it was for a week, a month, what have you, whatever the time period was, to say I climbed to the top. The goal of all of us would be to say that would be pretty cool, and what I'm striving to accomplish.” – Phil Mickelson, May 2009

Mickelson is not one to enjoy ranking his career accomplishments, at least not for public consumption. He would, on occasion, take to task reporters who beseeched him to “itemize” his career, talking around their questions. And even though he often protested – perhaps too strenuously – that he didn’t understand the inner workings of the world ranking, he always knew where he stood. And by the summer of 2010 he was ohsoclose to pushing himself to the mountaintop.

Woods was not at his best during that time frame, a combination of personal issues and a neck injury combined to put his No. 1 rank in jeopardy. Seemingly every week from the 2010 Masters through the end of September, second-ranked Mickelson had a chance to move up. And seemingly every week he was asked about it.

Mickelson used a variation of the phrase “it’s not an area I focus on,” so often that summer that he was sometimes accused of not caring about the ranking. But he did care, admitting as much prior to the Open Championship. By not focusing on the ranking, he wasn’t saying he didn’t recognize that the No. 1 spot was within his reach, he was saying the tournament was the thing, that getting ready to play challenging golf courses and succeeding would bring their own rewards. “If I were able to win, it would be great to be able to get that ranking,” he said that week at St. Andrews. “But what I care more about right now is trying to win the Open Championship.”

In the end, however, Mickelson always came up short. Lesser players such as Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Luke Donald eventually replaced Woods at No. 1 and Mickelson was left to contemplate his lot.

Notable events and numbers the last time Phil Mickelson was outside the OWGR Top 50
  • No. 1 movie: "Mrs. Doubtfire"
  • No. 1 song: "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) - Meatloaf
  • Heavyweight champion: Evander Holyfield (def. Riddick Bowe, Nov. 7)
  • Snoop Dogg releases debut album "Doggystyle" (Nov. 23)
  • Jordan Spieth: Age, 4 months old
  • Top 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking (in order): Nick Faldo, Greg Norman, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Nick Price

Mickelson finally moved ahead of Woods in April 2011. Mickelson was third, Woods was seventh. “It would really mean a lot if he was No. 1 at the time when I passed him,” Mickelson joked prior to the Masters. “Yeah, that would be really cool.”

But in celebrating Mickelson’s tenure in the top 50, the fact he never reached No. 1 should not depreciate the accomplishment, just as the fact he has not won a PGA Tour Player of the Year award hasn’t diminished his Hall-of-Fame legacy.

Consider that in addition to Lefty’s 270 weeks at No. 2, Mickelson spent 567 weeks in the top five, 786 weeks in the top 10 and 1,085 weeks – an astonishing 20 years and 10 months – in the top 20. That’s more than 2½ years longer than Woods spent in the top 20. Who says Phil never caught Tiger?

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson, Official World Golf Ranking

Monahan defends Holmes, pace of play at Torrey

By Will GrayJanuary 31, 2018, 10:31 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Days after slow play at the Farmers Insurance Open created a social media firestorm, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan defended the actions of J.B. Holmes at Torrey Pines and reiterated the Tour’s desire to pick up the pace.

Holmes took more than 4 minutes to play his second shot on the 72nd hole, with players on both sides of the debate taking to Twitter in the moments after to share their thoughts. It was the culmination of a round that had already stretched to nearly 6 hours for the leaders, as gusty winds led to some high scores on the difficult South Course.

Monahan played in the pro-am Wednesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and he supported Holmes’ defense that his lengthy deliberation on club choice was tied to the unpredictable, swirling winds above the 18th fairway.

“As it relates to J.B., I think J.B. came out and made some comments, and I think that says it all,” Monahan said. “He was in the heat of the moment. It’s really hard to win out here. You’re trying to think through how you can get on the green in two, with that amount of wind. I think he thought it would subside quickly, and it just would subside and pick back up. And I think he said what he needed to say on that front.”

Monahan explained that when the seventh-to-last group reached the 14th tee Sunday at Torrey Pines, the tournament was still “on time par” and expected to conclude between 6:20-6:27 p.m. ET. Instead, the final group didn’t complete the final hole of regulation until nearly 7 p.m. ET.

“I was watching it intently because CBS was going to the Grammys, and we felt like we were going to have a great finish,” Monahan said. “And then you just felt it, you felt all those scenarios pop up.”

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

Those scenarios included difficult conditions on a demanding layout, but there were also some unexpected hiccups like C.T. Pan taking a quintuple-bogey 8 on the third hole. Monahan explained that the final groups were “never out of position,” a status that could have potentially triggered individuals being timed, and that the root causes of the sluggish round traced back to delays incurred on the front nine.

Monahan said his team examined the situation both Sunday night and again on Monday in an effort to see where they could possibly improve, but added that sometimes certain delays will be unavoidable.

“We’re always trying to get better. When you’re in a situation where your final round is taking the amount of time it took, then yeah, you have to address it. It’s not something that’s going to come overnight,” Monahan said. “Pace of play is an important issue in our game. It’s been something that garners a lot of attention inside our offices and in our discussions with our Player Advisory Council.

“We’ve put a lot into our ShotLink technology to be as intelligent as we can possibly be, but this is a sport that has more variables than any other sport. So you’re going to have outliers.”

Article Tags: 2018 Farmers Insurance Open, Jay Monahan, J.B. Holmes, slow play

Man hit, dragged by golf cart at TPC Scottsdale

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 31, 2018, 9:16 pm

A man was hit by a golf cart and then reportedly dragged 30 feet while trapped underneath it Tuesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

According to a report from AZCentral.com:

The Scottsdale Fire Paramedic bike teams used medical golf carts to respond to the driving range where the accident occurred, fire officials said.  

The man was treated for injuries on his abdomen and back and taken to the Scottsdale Honor Healthcare Trauma Center in serious condition, officials said.

The PGA Tour on Wednesday released the following statement concerning the incident: “Yesterday at approximately 5:45 p.m. local time, one of our TPC Scottsdale employees was involved in a single golf cart accident. We will provide further updates as they become available, and at the appropriate time, in conjunction with the employee’s family.”

Article Tags: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Hy, Rori: Starbucks misspells McIlroy's name

By Grill Room TeamJanuary 31, 2018, 8:26 pm

For the sake of our own amusement, we're going to yntentyonalli swytch (almost) everi "I" and everi "Y" yn thys blog. Cool? Cool.

Rori McYlroi on Tuesdai posted thys ymage to Ynstagram from hys recent tryp to Starbucks:

So close....

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on

Luckyli, Rori ys a pretti layd-back gui. Iou could easyli see someone flyppyng out on a tymyd, well-yntentyoned barysta.

Especyalli yf iour name was lyke "Yuliya" or somethyng.

Thys has been veri ymportant journalysm.

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy, Starbucks

Mickelson: '9 & 9' pro-am format a 'win-win'

By Will GrayJanuary 31, 2018, 8:18 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Phil Mickelson made the uphill climb from the ninth green to the 10th tee at TPC Scottsdale, posed for pictures with his pro-am group that included PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, then handed them off to Brandt Snedeker.

Mickelson was one of several pros to take advantage of the Tour’s new pro-am initiative, which allows players to play only nine holes before another pro joins the amateur group for the back nine. Of the 26 groups in the pro-am field at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, only three pros – Hideki Matsuyama, Charley Hoffman and Xander Schauffele – opted to go all 18 holes Wednesday.

Mickelson is making his 29th tournament appearance this week, and he described the new rule change as a “win-win.”

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

“I think it’s a win for the amateurs because they get a two-pro experience, and it’s a win for the professionals because they have more time to get ready and prepare for the event,” Mickelson said.

Other pros who opted for only nine holes Wednesday included Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.

Mickelson was in the field at last year’s FedEx St. Jude Classic when the rule change was first implemented. This is the first event of 2018 to feature the two-pro option, although it is expected to be used at a handful of tournaments throughout the year.

Mickelson said he “wasn’t involved” in the decision by the Tour to change the pro-am setup, but it’s an option he hopes to see more often in the future.

“I did it in Memphis last year, and I thought it was really a great thing. Especially in Memphis, where it was so hot and difficult to play all 18 holes, it went over really well,” he said. “It also isn’t just using the same 50 guys every week, it’s using over 100 pros, so I hope that it takes hold a little bit more, because I think it’s a good thing for everybody involved.”

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson, 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

