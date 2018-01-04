Golf Channel's David Feherty, Damon Hack and Rich Lerner to Make NBC Sports' Winter Games Debuts in PyeongChang

20+ Golf Channel Personnel Contributing to NBC Sports’ Winter Olympics Coverage, Most Ever
STAMFORD, Conn. -- January 4, 2018 – More than 20 members of Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ golf teams – both in front of and behind the camera – will contribute to NBC Olympics’ coverage of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea.
Golf Channel’s David Feherty, Damon Hack and Rich Lerner will be making their NBC Sports’ Winter Games debuts, joining fellow Golf Channel personalities Heather Cox, Terry Gannon, Dan Hicks, Jimmy Roberts, and Steve Sands in PyeongChang.NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico also serves as a host for Golf Channel coverage of The Open and The Ryder Cup among the game’s biggest events.
Feherty will serve as an Olympics correspondent, exploring the culture, people and traditions in South Korea, while telling stories about the athletes and competition. Hack will make his NBC Olympics debut as a reporter at the biathlon competition. Lerner will serve as a reporter in South Korea.
Behind the scenes, several members of Golf Channel’s tournament production teams – many who contributed to Golf Channel and NBC’s coverage of golf’s return to the Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – will support NBC Olympics’ productions of the Winter Olympics, both on-site in South Korea and at the NBC Sports International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.
Following its inclusion at the 2016 Rio Olympics for the first time in more than 100 years, golf will once again be on display in Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
SNAP SHOTS – GOLF CHANNEL / NBC OLYMPICS HOSTS AND REPORTERS
Heather Cox
- 5th Olympics overall with NBC.
- Making Winter Games debut in PyeongChang.
- Served as volleyball reporter at 2016 Rio Olympics, and beach volleyball reporter at the three prior Summer Olympics.
- Sideline reporter for NBC’s Thursday Night Football series
- Reporter for Golf Channel’s on-site PGA TOUR coverage.
David Feherty
- 2nd Olympics overall with NBC Sports, following his debut at the 2016 Rio Games as a correspondent, golf analyst and on-course tower reporter.
- Has been with Golf Channel since 2011 as a host of his Emmy-nominated, self-titled interview series Feherty, and joined NBC Sports Group exclusively in 2016, contributing to live tournament coverage of the PGA TOUR.
- A native of Northern Ireland, Feherty claimed 10 worldwide professional golf victories prior to beginning his television career which now spans nearly 25 years.
Terry Gannon
- 4th Olympics overall with NBC Sports
- Debuts as lead play-by-play commentator for Olympic figure skating, previously handled golf play-by-play at the 2016 Rio Olympics, called figure skating and short track speed skating at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, along with rowing and flatwater canoeing at the 2012 London Olympics.
- Play-by-play host for Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour coverage.
Damon Hack
- Making NBC Olympics debut
- Hack will serve as a reporter for the biathlon competition in PyeongChang.
- Co-host on Morning Drive, Golf Channel’s daily lifestyle morning show and an award-winning writer.
Dan Hicks
- 11th Olympics overall with NBC.
- 2nd time as lead play-by-play commentator for alpine skiing.
- Has been NBC’s lead play-by-play voice for swimming at last six Summer Olympics.
- Play-by-play host for Golf Channel and NBC’s PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour coverage.
Rich Lerner
- 2nd Olympics overall with NBC Sports, previously serving as golf studio host on Golf Channel during the Rio Olympics
- Play-by-play host for Golf Channel’s PGA TOUR tournament coverage.
- Lead host for Golf Channel’s Live From programming, airing on-site from the game’s biggest events.
Jimmy Roberts
- 9th Olympics with NBC Sports (17th Olympics assignment overall) highlighted by reports on “Ping Pong Diplomacy” in Beijing, Bode Miller in Vancouver, changes to Wimbledon for the Olympics in London, and hockey in Russia from Sochi.
- Will host Winter Olympics Daily from PyeongChang on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA
- Tower announcer and essayist, Golf Channel and NBC’s PGA TOUR coverage.
Steve Sands
- 3rd Olympics overall with NBC Sports
- Served as a golf play-by-play announcer and reporter for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, and a speed skating reporter for the 2014 Olympic Winter Games.
- Play-by-play host, reporter and interviewer – Golf Channel and NBC’s PGA TOUR coverage.
Mike Tirico
- Making debut as NBC’s primetime host of the Olympics
- 2nd Olympics overall with NBC Sports, after serving as an NBC daytime host for the 2016 Rio Olympics
- Play-by-play host, Golf Channel’s PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour coverage.
- Host, Golf Channel’s Live From programming airing on-site from the game’s biggest events.
- Host of NBC’s Football Night in America, the most-watched weekly studio show in sports
- Play-by-play voice NBC’s Thursday Night Football and Notre Dame Football
- Host of NBC’s Triple Crown horse racing coverage
NBC’s primetime coverage of The Winter Olympics begins February 8, 2018.
