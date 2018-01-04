Getty Images

Golf Channel's David Feherty, Damon Hack and Rich Lerner to Make NBC Sports' Winter Games Debuts in PyeongChang

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJanuary 4, 2018, 8:29 pm

20+ Golf Channel Personnel Contributing to NBC Sports’ Winter Olympics Coverage, Most Ever

STAMFORD, Conn. -- January 4, 2018 – More than 20 members of Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ golf teams – both in front of and behind the camera – will contribute to NBC Olympics’ coverage of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea.

Golf Channel’s David Feherty, Damon Hack and Rich Lerner will be making their NBC Sports’ Winter Games debuts, joining fellow Golf Channel personalities Heather Cox, Terry Gannon, Dan Hicks, Jimmy Roberts, and Steve Sands in PyeongChang.NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico also serves as a host for Golf Channel coverage of The Open and The Ryder Cup among the game’s biggest events.

Feherty will serve as an Olympics correspondent, exploring the culture, people and traditions in South Korea, while telling stories about the athletes and competition. Hack will make his NBC Olympics debut as a reporter at the biathlon competition. Lerner will serve as a reporter in South Korea.

Behind the scenes, several members of Golf Channel’s tournament production teams – many who contributed to Golf Channel and NBC’s coverage of golf’s return to the Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – will support NBC Olympics’ productions of the Winter Olympics, both on-site in South Korea and at the NBC Sports International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

Following its inclusion at the 2016 Rio Olympics for the first time in more than 100 years, golf will once again be on display in Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

SNAP SHOTS – GOLF CHANNEL / NBC OLYMPICS HOSTS AND REPORTERS

Heather Cox

  • 5th Olympics overall with NBC.
  • Making Winter Games debut in PyeongChang.
  • Served as volleyball reporter at 2016 Rio Olympics, and beach volleyball reporter at the three prior Summer Olympics.
  • Sideline reporter for NBC’s Thursday Night Football series
  • Reporter for Golf Channel’s on-site PGA TOUR coverage.

David Feherty

  • 2nd Olympics overall with NBC Sports, following his debut at the 2016 Rio Games as a correspondent, golf analyst and on-course tower reporter.
  • Has been with Golf Channel since 2011 as a host of his Emmy-nominated, self-titled interview series Feherty, and joined NBC Sports Group exclusively in 2016, contributing to live tournament coverage of the PGA TOUR.
  • A native of Northern Ireland, Feherty claimed 10 worldwide professional golf victories prior to beginning his television career which now spans nearly 25 years.

Terry Gannon

  • 4th Olympics overall with NBC Sports
  • Debuts as lead play-by-play commentator for Olympic figure skating, previously handled golf play-by-play at the 2016 Rio Olympics, called figure skating and short track speed skating at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, along with rowing and flatwater canoeing at the 2012 London Olympics.
  • Play-by-play host for Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour coverage.

Damon Hack

  • Making NBC Olympics debut
  • Hack will serve as a reporter for the biathlon competition in PyeongChang.
  • Co-host on Morning Drive, Golf Channel’s daily lifestyle morning show and an award-winning writer.

Dan Hicks

  • 11th Olympics overall with NBC.
  • 2nd time as lead play-by-play commentator for alpine skiing.
  • Has been NBC’s lead play-by-play voice for swimming at last six Summer Olympics.
  • Play-by-play host for Golf Channel and NBC’s PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour coverage.

 Rich Lerner

  • 2nd Olympics overall with NBC Sports, previously serving as golf studio host on Golf Channel during the Rio Olympics
  • Play-by-play host for Golf Channel’s PGA TOUR tournament coverage.
  • Lead host for Golf Channel’s Live From programming, airing on-site from the game’s biggest events.

 Jimmy Roberts

  • 9th Olympics with NBC Sports (17th Olympics assignment overall) highlighted by reports on “Ping Pong Diplomacy” in Beijing, Bode Miller in Vancouver, changes to Wimbledon for the Olympics in London, and hockey in Russia from Sochi.
  • Will host Winter Olympics Daily from PyeongChang on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA
  • Tower announcer and essayist, Golf Channel and NBC’s PGA TOUR coverage.

Steve Sands

  • 3rd Olympics overall with NBC Sports
  • Served as a golf play-by-play announcer and reporter      for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, and a speed skating reporter for the 2014      Olympic Winter Games.
  • Play-by-play host, reporter and      interviewer – Golf Channel and NBC’s PGA TOUR coverage.

Mike Tirico

  • Making debut as NBC’s primetime host of the Olympics
  • 2nd Olympics overall with NBC Sports, after serving as an NBC daytime host for the 2016 Rio Olympics
  • Play-by-play host, Golf Channel’s PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour coverage.
  • Host, Golf Channel’s Live From programming airing on-site from the game’s biggest events.
  • Host of NBC’s Football Night in America, the most-watched weekly studio show in sports
  • Play-by-play voice NBC’s Thursday Night Football and Notre Dame Football
  • Host of NBC’s Triple Crown horse racing coverage

NBC’s primetime coverage of The Winter Olympics begins February 8, 2018.

-PYEONGCHANG 2018-

Dustin Johnson at the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions Getty Images

DJ surprises no one with 69 at Kapalua

By Rex HoggardJanuary 5, 2018, 4:56 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – It was a typical Dustin Johnson round on Thursday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The world No. 1 made an eagle at the par-5 fifth hole, and overpowered the Plantation Course with a 323-yard average on his way to a 4-under 69 that left him just two strokes off the lead.

It all added to Johnson’s record at the winner’s-only event, which he won in 2013 and where he’s finished inside the top 10 in each of the five years, and it could have been even better had he converted a few more birdie opportunities.

“I thought I played really well. Definitely missed some putts, but I felt like I hit good putts, just didn't have quite enough speed and lipped out a few on the low side,” said Johnson, who is tied for fourth place. “I had a lot of good looks at birdies and only the one bogey, which I shouldn't have made.”

Johnson made just one putt longer than 7 feet, the 15-footer for eagle at the fifth hole, and needed 28 putts on Day 1. By comparison, he ranked third in strokes gained: off-the-tee and fourth in driving distance on his way to his 18th round in the 60s at Kapalua, which is five more than any other player since 2009.

Getty Images

Difficult conditions perfect for Leishman (67)

By Rex HoggardJanuary 5, 2018, 4:40 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – By the time Marc Leishman teed off for his opening round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions the winds were gusting to 20 mph – perfect.

For Leishman, the gusts felt just like Warrnambool, Australia, where he grew up, and his play on Day 1 reflected that comfort level, with the three-time PGA Tour winner making four consecutive birdies starting at the seventh hole on his way to a 6-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Brian Harman and Jhonattan Vegas.

“It would be a calm day down there [Australia] and I wouldn't know what to do and would play terrible,” he said. “Basically every round of golf I played until I was 15 was in a really strong wind. I just didn't know any different and it actually took me some time when I got over here to find my feet when it wasn't windy.”

In Leishman’s only other start at the winner’s-only event (2013) high winds caused rounds to be delayed. Although he struggled that week, finishing 23rd, it wasn’t because of the demanding conditions.

“I remember I got food poisoning on the Wednesday night, so the Thursday I threw up three times in the first five holes and they cancelled the whole day so I was really happy,” he laughed. “I remember spending a lot of time in a hotel room.”

Getty Images

Don't let Fowler's fashion overshadow his work ethic

By Rex HoggardJanuary 5, 2018, 4:23 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – It’s no secret that Rickie Fowler is among the game’s preeminent fashionistas. This is, after all, the same guy who made bright orange a Sunday staple, the same guy who has rolled up to PGA Tour events in high-tops and joggers.

But Thursday’s choice at Kapalua was bold - even for him.

Fowler teed off for the year’s first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in an island-inspired, flower-print shirt that he wore untucked. That may not sound cutting edge here on the shores of the Pacific Ocean but is very much venturesome within the often-stoic confines of professional golf.

It’s all part of Fowler’s fabric. He's a player who grew up racing motocross, a player who introduced a generation of young fans to the flat-bill hat. But has there ever been an item his clothing sponsor asked him to wear that was just too much, a style that caused a moment of pause?

“Not necessarily. Maybe some that I may not have liked the color combos or anything within reasonable boundaries that I wasn't afraid of going out and doing something different,” he said. “I've always been different. I don't want to go straight down the middle of the fairway. I like to skirt into the rough a little bit but at the same time obviously still be respectable.”

That was a fitting examination of his style choices, to be sure, but there was something to Fowler’s answer – given just moments after he’d charged in a 22-footer for eagle at No. 18 to move to within two strokes of the lead – that reflected how he approaches golf.

Is Rickie daring? Without a doubt. But determined should also be in the equation; he just doesn’t wear that element as colorfully.

It was there this week when he was asked a generalized question about how he’s approaching the new year. He went straight to the major elephant in the room.

“The biggest and main [goal] is get a major,” he said in a very real moment of self-awareness. “I think we did a good job last year of putting myself in contention multiple times, but there needs to be some better weekends to make sure that we're on top come Sunday afternoon.”

For those who have been living under a rock the last few years, Fowler has come close, many times in fact, but has not won a major.

At last year’s U.S. Open, he started the weekend just a stroke off the lead, only to finish with rounds of 68-72 for a tie for fifth. A few months later at the PGA Championship, where he also tied for fifth place, it was a third-round 73 that hurt his chances.

In total, over 32 major starts, he has eight top-10 finishes, including runner-up outings at the U.S. Open and The Open in 2014.

Fowler has long been aware of his bridesmaid status, but recently there seems to be an added sense of urgency. Instead of clichés, there’s now an edge to his answers.

He knows he hasn’t won a major and he doesn’t like it.

Winning the annual lid-lifter in Maui won’t necessarily change that perception, but it will add to an expanding theory that Fowler is on the verge of the kind of breakthrough that can only be completed with a major victory.

Fowler ended 2017 with a flourish, finishing second at the OHL Classic in November and lapping the field at the Hero World Challenge by four strokes. His play on Day 1 in Maui – a round that could have gotten away from him after he played Nos. 11 through 13 in 3 over par – only added to that budding confidence.

“It's not necessarily not being defensive or playing offense, but just going out there and playing like you really believe it and you just go get the job done,” Fowler said. “It's not going to happen every time, but going out there and playing the way I did through the week at Mexico to the way we played on Sunday at Tiger's event, we do that, and I think we'll be just fine.”

It would be wildly unfair and patently inaccurate to view Fowler’s laid-back approach as a detriment to his game. Make no mistake, the 29-year-old is committed to perfecting his craft, as evidenced by his work with swing coach Butch Harmon in recent years.

Fowler huddled with Harmon early last month in South Florida, and it’s a telling sign that the duo worked on many of the same things they’ve been focused on in recent years, primarily Fowler's wedge play from 100-150 yards and back swing, which suggests fine-tuning more than finding something.

It’s that kind of commitment, that kind of drive, that can sometimes get overshadowed by Fowler’s brash wardrobe, but then there’s no separating the trendsetter from the tradesman. It’s all born from the same DNA.

There are limits to Fowler’s brash approach, however. Would he go for the relaxed, untucked look at other tournaments, like the Masters?

“I thought it was fun and definitely fitting for Maui,” he smiled. “It's not like you can really bring out this shirt in many other places but on the island.”

Makes sense - a flower print would definitely clash with a green jacket.

Marc Leishman at the 2018 Tournament of Champions Getty Images

Leishman (67) takes early lead at Kapalua

By Will GrayJanuary 5, 2018, 3:20 am

The 2018 golf season is officially underway as a group of 34 recent winners got things going at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Here's how things look after the opening round at Kapalua, where Marc Leishman has built a one-shot advantage:

Leaderboard: Marc Leishman (-6), Brian Harman (-5), Jhonattan Vegas (-5), Rickie Fowler (-4), Si Woo Kim (-4), Dustin Johnson (-4)

What it means: The par-73 layout in Maui is prone to giving up low numbers, but birdies were hard to come by during an opener that featured brisk winds and few lengthy makes on the greens. Leishman kept busy during the final months of 2017, playing at home in his native Australia, and the lack of rust paid off as he grabbed the early lead.

Round of the day: Leishman hasn't played this event since a tie for 23rd back in 2013, but he's in position to improve on that result after a 67 that included eight birdies. Leishman qualified thanks to wins at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and BMW Championship, and his opener featured four straight birdies from Nos. 7-10.

Best of the rest: Harman is used to windy conditions having played plenty of golf at Sea Island, and he put that experience to use en route to a 5-under 68. The southpaw turned in a blemish-free scorecard that featured three outward birdies as well as circles at Nos. 14 and 16, although he failed to get up and down from the front edge of the final green to equal Leishman.

Biggest disappointment: Jordan Spieth has finished third or better in each of his first three trips to Maui, but he'll struggle to keep that streak alive after faltering to a 2-over 75 in the opening round. Two years after cruising to victory at Kapalua, Spieth needed 36 putts to complete his round and failed to make a single birdie on the back nine while beating only three players.

Main storyline heading into Friday: Leishman is certainly an accomplished player in the pole position, but keep an eye on the group of players at 4 under. Fowler sparked crowds with his eagle make on the final green, while Johnson has a long history of success at this event that includes a 2013 triumph. Expect one or both to make a move on the Aussie.

Shot of the day: Donned in an untucked Hawaiian shirt for his opening round in the Aloha State, Fowler rolled in a 22-foot eagle putt on No. 18 that closed his round in style - and canceled out a surprising double bogey on the par-4 13th.

Quote of the day: "Really happy. There were some tough conditions out there today, but I managed to hit a few close and knock in a couple putts." - Leishman

