Rickie Fowler, Jack Nicklaus & Bob Bryan kick off eighth season of Feherty, Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Emmy-Nominated Golf Channel Series Debuting New Multi-Guest Episode Format in 2018
Upcoming Episodes: Tom Lehman/Justin Leonard (March 12); Ray Allen/Jon Lester/Mark Calcavecchia (March 19); Billy Horschel/Kevin Kisner/Pat Perez (March 26)
PREVIEW: Fowler Reflects on Epic Win at 2015 PLAYERS
Golf Channel’s Emmy-nominated series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®,kicks off its eighth season with golf’s most decorated major champion Jack Nicklaus, current seventh-ranked player in the world and fan favorite Rickie Fowler, along with tennis doubles champion Bob Bryan, premiering Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The series, which celebrated the 100 episode milestone in 2017, will transition from a primarily one-on-one interview format to regularly featuring multiple guests in a roundtable setting, beginning with the premiere.
The episode, which was filmed at The Bear’s Club in South Florida, will touch on a number of conversation topics, including:
- Contrasting mentalities on how best to prepare for major championships (or grand slams)
- The impact of advanced technology in sports, and how it affects competition at the highest level
- Reflections on choosing which college to attend, and how their experiences helped prepare them to compete as a professional
- The personal significance of competing as an Olympian (Fowler in 2016, Bryan – gold medal in 2012 and bronze in 2008)
- The most pivotal victory in their respective careers
- The series also will debut a new True or False? segment in 2018, with Feherty offering hypothetical questions with respect to fellow guests appearing on that given episode
To preview the premiere, Golf Channel social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin will conduct a Facebook Live presented by Farmers Insurance® on Monday at 3 p.m. ET, where she’ll be joined by Feherty show producers Keith Allo and James Ponti. Fans wishing to follow along can access via Golf Channel’s Facebook page: https://Facebook.com/GolfChannel/.
Upcoming episodes of Feherty (premiering Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET)include: 1996 and 1997 Champion Golfers of the Year, Tom Lehman and Justin Leonard (Monday, March 12); Two-time NBA champion Ray Allen, three-time World Series champion Jon Lester, and 1989 Open Champion Mark Calcavecchia (Monday, March 19); and a trio of PGA TOUR winners Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, and Pat Perez (Monday, March 26).
Feherty recently returned from PyeongChang, South Korea, where he worked as a correspondent for NBC’s Olympics coverage, reprising the same role he held at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He’ll also play a pivotal role in NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the PGA TOUR over the next five weeks as both a tower analyst and on-course reporter. A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series is coming off record viewership on Golf Channel in 2017, as the most-watched season of Feherty to date for premiere episodes on both a Live+Same Day and Live+3 Days basis according to data released by The Nielsen Company.
Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.