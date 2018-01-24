St Andrews Links Trust and NBC Sports Group Announce Exclusive, Long-Term Partnership, Making Golf Channel The Official Media Partner of St Andrews Links

NBC Sports to Lead Development of New Event, Programming and Content

Opportunities for St Andrews Links through an Official Partner Model

ORLANDO, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2018) – St Andrews Links Trust and NBC Sports Group today announced an exclusive, long-term partnership that will designate Golf Channel as the “Official Media Partner of St Andrews Links,” which is treasured as the Home of Golf. St Andrews Links is the largest public golf complex in Europe and home to seven golf courses, including the world’s oldest and most famous Links, the Old Course. With this partnership, NBC Sports will lead development of new event, programming and content opportunities for St Andrews Links through an Official Partner model.

“Over the past few years we have worked closely with NBC Sports Group, building a trusted relationship and witnessing first-hand the quality and commitment they have to delivering multi-channel content that engages with viewers,” said Euan Loudon, Chief Executive of St Andrews Links. “This exciting new partnership will give St Andrews an unprecedented platform with one of the world’s most prestigious media companies to reach and inspire a truly international audience. And through our partnership we will aspire to create exciting, innovative content that showcases the unparalleled history and unique relationship between golf and St Andrews, enabling more people than ever before to feel connected to the Home of Golf.”

“It’s an honor to partner with St. Andrews Links and help showcase their story to a worldwide audience, which cherishes the history of the game and its home in St Andrews,” said Mike McCarley, president, Golf, NBC Sports. “The Official Partner of St Andrews model will further expand the unique opportunities Golf Channel can offer brands that want to be associated with the prestigious history of St Andrews, as well as its place as a modern golf destination that is revered for its pure golf experience.”

The structure of the model, which will be managed by NBC Sports’ Sponsorship and St Andrews Links Commercial Teams, will provide brands with the opportunity to become Official Partners with both St Andrews Links and Golf Channel. St Andrews Links has a long-established partnership program with a limited number of renowned organizations, including global partner Allianz, Callaway, Rolex, Toro and TSI Groove and Sports, all industry leaders in their respective fields.

The partnership with NBC Sports Group and Golf Channel marks the next chapter in a story that began 600 years ago. The game of golf was first played in the early 1400s on The Old Course at St Andrews — one of the oldest golf courses in the world. And just like the game of golf, St Andrews Links has continued to evolve. Today, St Andrews Links continues to build on its rich heritage and cherished values by managing its seven courses (Old, The Castle, New, Jubilee, Eden, Strathtyrum and Balgove) in a sustainable way and by ensuring those courses are open to all.



This progressive approach seeks to connect the Home of Golf with new generations of golfers around the world to share their passion for the game. More than 230,000 rounds of golf are played on the seven courses each year, and St Andrews has hosted The Open Championship 29 times since 1873 — more than any other course on The Open rota. It is a revered and prestigious icon, drawing players worldwide to experience golf in its purest form.

This partnership further deepens NBC Sports’ relationships with organizations rooted in the history of the game of golf. In 2016, NBC Sports kicked off its long-term coverage agreement with The R&A, which oversees The Open, golf’s oldest championship, The Senior Open and Women’s British Open. Additionally, Golf Channel is home of the European Tour, which hosts events globally, including the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which utilizes the Old Course at St. Andrews.

ABOUT ST ANDREWS LINKS

St Andrews Links is responsible for the management and maintenance of the seven courses at St Andrews, including the world famous Old Course, host of The Open Championship a record 29 times. St Andrews Links is committed to delivering memorable experiences for every golfer at the Home of Golf. Alongside the seven courses, the Links manages a number of additional facilities including three clubhouses, a golf academy and five shops, which all contribute to its five-star service. More than 230,000 rounds are played annually over the seven courses by a truly international audience as visitors travel from near and far to follow in the footsteps of the world’s greatest golfers and write their own history at the Home of Golf. Alongside delivering its core services, St Andrews Links has sought to diversify its business, including the development of a long-standing partnership programme to help promote the Links and maintain its global reputation and renown. Within the current partnership pyramid St Andrews Links is proud to call financial services firm, Allianz, its global partner and enjoys long-standing official partnerships with Callaway, Rolex, Toro and TSI Groove and Sports, all industry leaders in their respective fields.

ABOUT GOLF CHANNEL

Golf Channel is a multimedia, golf entertainment and services company based in Orlando, Fla. Serving the most-affluent audience in all of television, Golf Channel – co-founded by Arnold Palmer in 1995 and now part of NBC Sports Group – is available to nearly 500 million viewers in 78 countries and nine languages around the world. Golf Channel features more live golf coverage than all other networks combined, including tournament action from the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, The Open, Olympics, and Ryder Cup, as well as high-quality news, instruction and original programming. Delivering unmatched coverage of the world of golf, fans are able to enjoy 24/7 live streaming of Golf Channel content through Golf Channel Digital and the NBC Sports App, powered by Playmaker Media. In addition, Golf Channel connects the world to golf through a wide array of digital and lifestyle services including Golf Channel Mobile, a comprehensive app covering golf’s latest headlines, scores and analysis; GolfNow, the world’s largest online tee time booking platform and golf course technology partner, which includes the GolfNow Mobile App, featuring on-course GPS tracking, in-round scoring and game tracking; Revolution Golf, the largest direct-to-consumer digital platform in golf ; GolfAdvisor.com, the world’s largest golf course ratings and review resource for golfers, by golfers; a North American network of Golf Channel Academy instructional facilities; and Golf Channel Am Tour, the world’s largest amateur golf tour; and as the Official Media Partner of St. Andrews Links, the Home of Golf.