St Andrews Links Trust and NBC Sports Group Announce Exclusive, Long-Term Partnership, Making Golf Channel The Official Media Partner of St Andrews Links

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJanuary 24, 2018, 6:39 pm

NBC Sports to Lead Development of New Event, Programming and Content

Opportunities for St Andrews Links through an Official Partner Model

 

ORLANDO, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2018) – St Andrews Links Trust and NBC Sports Group today announced an exclusive, long-term partnership that will designate Golf Channel as the “Official Media Partner of St Andrews Links,” which is treasured as the Home of Golf.  St Andrews Links is the largest public golf complex in Europe and home to seven golf courses, including the world’s oldest and most famous Links, the Old Course. With this partnership, NBC Sports will lead development of new event, programming and content opportunities for St Andrews Links through an Official Partner model.

“Over the past few years we have worked closely with NBC Sports Group, building a trusted relationship and witnessing first-hand the quality and commitment they have to delivering multi-channel content that engages with viewers,” said Euan Loudon, Chief Executive of St Andrews Links. “This exciting new partnership will give St Andrews an unprecedented platform with one of the world’s most prestigious media companies to reach and inspire a truly international audience. And through our partnership we will aspire to create exciting, innovative content that showcases the unparalleled history and unique relationship between golf and St Andrews, enabling more people than ever before to feel connected to the Home of Golf.”

“It’s an honor to partner with St. Andrews Links and help showcase their story to a worldwide audience, which cherishes the history of the game and its home in St Andrews,” said Mike McCarley, president, Golf, NBC Sports. “The Official Partner of St Andrews model will further expand the unique opportunities Golf Channel can offer brands that want to be associated with the prestigious history of St Andrews, as well as its place as a modern golf destination that is revered for its pure golf experience.”

The structure of the model, which will be managed by NBC Sports’ Sponsorship and St Andrews Links Commercial Teams, will provide brands with the opportunity to become Official Partners with both St Andrews Links and Golf Channel. St Andrews Links has a long-established partnership program with a limited number of renowned organizations, including global partner Allianz, Callaway, Rolex, Toro and TSI Groove and Sports, all industry leaders in their respective fields.

The partnership with NBC Sports Group and Golf Channel marks the next chapter in a story that began 600 years ago. The game of golf was first played in the early 1400s on The Old Course at St Andrews — one of the oldest golf courses in the world. And just like the game of golf, St Andrews Links has continued to evolve. Today, St Andrews Links continues to build on its rich heritage and cherished values by managing its seven courses (Old, The Castle, New, Jubilee, Eden, Strathtyrum and Balgove) in a sustainable way and by ensuring those courses are open to all.

This progressive approach seeks to connect the Home of Golf with new generations of golfers around the world to share their passion for the game. More than 230,000 rounds of golf are played on the seven courses each year, and St Andrews has hosted The Open Championship 29 times since 1873 — more than any other course on The Open rota. It is a revered and prestigious icon, drawing players worldwide to experience golf in its purest form.

This partnership further deepens NBC Sports’ relationships with organizations rooted in the history of the game of golf.  In 2016, NBC Sports kicked off its long-term coverage agreement with The R&A, which oversees The Open, golf’s oldest championship, The Senior Open and Women’s British Open. Additionally, Golf Channel is home of the European Tour, which hosts events globally, including the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which utilizes the Old Course at St. Andrews.

ABOUT ST ANDREWS LINKS

St Andrews Links is responsible for the management and maintenance of the seven courses at St Andrews, including the world famous Old Course, host of The Open Championship a record 29 times. St Andrews Links is committed to delivering memorable experiences for every golfer at the Home of Golf. Alongside the seven courses, the Links manages a number of additional facilities including three clubhouses, a golf academy and five shops, which all contribute to its five-star service. More than 230,000 rounds are played annually over the seven courses by a truly international audience as visitors travel from near and far to follow in the footsteps of the world’s greatest golfers and write their own history at the Home of Golf. Alongside delivering its core services, St Andrews Links has sought to diversify its business, including the development of a long-standing partnership programme to help promote the Links and maintain its global reputation and renown. Within the current partnership pyramid St Andrews Links is proud to call financial services firm, Allianz, its global partner and enjoys long-standing official partnerships with Callaway, Rolex, Toro and TSI Groove and Sports, all industry leaders in their respective fields.

ABOUT GOLF CHANNEL

Golf Channel is a multimedia, golf entertainment and services company based in Orlando, Fla. Serving the most-affluent audience in all of television, Golf Channel – co-founded by Arnold Palmer in 1995 and now part of NBC Sports Group – is available to nearly 500 million viewers in 78 countries and nine languages around the world. Golf Channel features more live golf coverage than all other networks combined, including tournament action from the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, The Open, Olympics, and Ryder Cup, as well as high-quality news, instruction and original programming. Delivering unmatched coverage of the world of golf, fans are able to enjoy 24/7 live streaming of Golf Channel content through Golf Channel Digital and the NBC Sports App, powered by Playmaker Media. In addition, Golf Channel connects the world to golf through a wide array of digital and lifestyle services including Golf Channel Mobile, a comprehensive app covering golf’s latest headlines, scores and analysis; GolfNow, the world’s largest online tee time booking platform and golf course technology partner, which includes the GolfNow Mobile App, featuring on-course GPS tracking, in-round scoring and game tracking; Revolution Golf, the largest direct-to-consumer digital platform in golf ; GolfAdvisor.com, the world’s largest golf course ratings and review resource for golfers, by golfers; a North American network of Golf Channel Academy instructional facilities; and Golf Channel Am Tour, the world’s largest amateur golf tour; and as the Official Media Partner of St. Andrews Links, the Home of Golf.

The Skill Code Premieres on Golf Channel

The Skill Code Premieres on Golf Channel

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 24, 2018, 11:46 pm

Don’t miss the premiere of The Skill Code on Golf Channel on Monday January 29 at 7pm ET! Cameron McCormick, the 2015 PGA Teacher of the year and coach to 3-time major champion Jordan Spieth hosts the series where he unlocks the secrets to building championship golf skills.

In this 12-part series McCormick will attempt to correct the misconceptions and mistakes that for nearly a century have been occurring in the golf instruction industry. Cameron McCormick believes the golfer needs to expand his/her basic understanding of why the ball reacts a certain way to his/her swing and once this is understood and processed, the golfer should be able to move in a positive direction to improve his/her golf game. 

*Series available for purchase since November 2017 via Revolution Golf

Airtimes on Golf Channel:

Every Monday at 7pm ET, premiering January 29

Article Tags: The Skill Code, Cameron McCormick, Jordan Speith

Getty Images

Play 18 or 36? Tiger can practice all he wants

By Rex HoggardJanuary 24, 2018, 9:14 pm

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods conceded this week that prior to the Hero World Challenge in December, his first competitive start anywhere since February, he had only had about three or four weeks to prepare.

Following lower back fusion surgery in April, Woods’ golf activities were almost entirely shelved until doctors finally gave him the green light about month before the unofficial event in December.

This week’s Farmers Insurance Open, however, is a much different scenario, with his newfound health allowing him to be more proactive in his preparations.

Full-field scores from the Farmers Insurance Open

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

“I was just playing golf at home, which has been fun. It's fun to play fun golf at home,” said Woods, who is making his first official PGA Tour start since last year’s event at Torrey Pines. “I've missed going out there with my buddies and just having some fun playing golf.”

Woods said he was able to play “six days a week” in the run up to the Farmers Insurance Open and explained that prior to last year’s surgery, his practice and preparation were limited in an attempt to avoid more injuries.

That, he said, wasn’t the case heading into this year's Farmers Insurance Open.

“It was all about managing my body,” he said. “Now it's just, 'Hey, want to go play 18, want to go play 36? Sure.' That to me is fun. I miss those days, it's been a long time.”

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Farmers Insurance Open

Getty Images

Woods on Como split: Only I know my body's limits

By Rex HoggardJanuary 24, 2018, 8:46 pm

SAN DIEGO – Late last month Tiger Woods announced via social media that he’d split with swing coach Chris Como, explaining that he’s had to “relearn my own body and golf swing.”

On Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he will be making his first official start on the PGA Tour in a year, Woods took a deeper dive into his decision to split with Como, who he had been working with since November 2015.

“No one's had a spinal fusion at that level and been able to hit the ball as hard as I do,” Woods explained. “No one understands that. So I have to rely on my own feels and play around with what my body can and cannot do.”

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery to his lower back in April after missing the cut at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open and withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic. In December, he tied for ninth at the Hero World Challenge, an 18-player unofficial event played in the Bahamas at a course where Woods splits his time practicing.

There was some speculation that Woods would look to replace Como with a new swing coach, but that didn’t sound imminent on Wednesday following his pro-am round on the North Course at Torrey Pines.

“It's not going to look like it used to, I don't have the mobility that I used to and that's just the reality,” he said. “Now it's just a matter of what can I do, and that's just practicing and getting my feels and trusting, experimenting a lot to try and figure out what can this body do and how explosive can it be and how am I going to control shots with different shapes.”

Article Tags: 2018 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods, Chris Como

Getty Images

Tiger: Expectations 'tempered' but building toward Masters

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 24, 2018, 8:32 pm

SAN DIEGO – There were no bold proclamations Wednesday from Tiger Woods, no sentiment that it was win-or-bust like in his glory days.

This time, he says, “my expectations have been tempered a little bit, because I haven’t played.”

That’s what excites Woods the most about this latest comeback – the prospect of playing a full Tour schedule. He hasn’t done that since 2013, when he won a Tour-best five times in 16 starts. Over the past four seasons, he has played a combined 19 events.

Full-field scores from the Farmers Insurance Open

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

“I just want to start playing on the Tour and getting into a rhythm of playing a schedule again,” he said Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open. “I haven’t done that in such a long time, so I don’t know what to expect. I’m going to grind it out, give it everything I possibly have, and put the ball in the right position and make some putts and try to work my way up the board.”

Woods hasn’t publicly revealed his schedule past next month’s Genesis Open at Riviera but he says his goal is the same this year as every other: Build toward Augusta.  

“That’s usually been my outlook,” he said. “From ’96 on, it’s been that way, to try to get ready for Augusta, and there’s no reason to change that.” 

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines, PGA Tour, Masters, Augusta National

