DJ's blast explodes in golf's face

By Randall MellJanuary 8, 2018, 11:15 pm

Dustin Johnson’s nuclear blast in Hawaii Sunday might be remembered as “The Shot Heard 'Round the World” in the war on the golf ball.

His ferocious assault on the 12th hole on his way to winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions was an epic feat that registered outside golf’s niche, even on the first weekend of the NFL playoffs.

His 432-yard drive that stopped 6 inches short of becoming a hole-in-one was Ruthian in every way, including his playful quip about how he “hit it a little thin.”

That’s good for golf, a glorious thing, right?

Not if you’re among the game’s most devoted purists.

If you are, Johnson’s drive was an abomination.

It was another irritating example of how much the game has been corrupted by high-tech witchery, of how scientifically hot-wired drivers and balls are making the game way too easy.

So was Johnson hitting 15 drives of 375 yards or more on the week.

Yes, the Plantation Course at Kapalua isn’t your ordinary venue, with all those hills and high winds boosting big hits, but today’s players are dramatically shrinking the dimensions of venues everywhere.

Johnson’s savage lash at the 12th couldn’t have been better timed, coming in the year’s opening event, because it sets up what finally may be the year golf’s governing bodies force a showdown with golf ball manufacturers.

Two months ago, USGA executive director Mike Davis told the Wall Street Journal that the growing distance players are hitting the ball is having a “horrible” impact on the game.

You don’t say that if you aren’t planning to address the issue in some way. You don’t say there’s a “horrible” problem plaguing the game without bothering to try to fix it in some way.

To be sure, the ball isn’t the only factor fueling the distance explosion. Johnson raved Sunday about how his new TaylorMade M4 driver’s “Twist-Face” technology helps him hit it long and straight, even with a “high toe” miss.

Shaft technology, TrackMan technology that optimizes launch conditions, player fitness, improved instruction and even course agronomy/grooming have all contributed to the distance explosion, but the ball looms as the easy solution.

Sorry, make that the “convenient” solution, because there’s no easy fix to the distance problem, if you even believe there’s a problem, because you can argue scoring averages haven’t been dramatically altered through this power era. You can argue equipment manufacturers have done more to grow the game than the USGA and R&A have.

There’s no room to blame club and ball manufacturers here.

If you think there’s a problem, your issue is with the USGA and the R&A. Club and ball manufacturers have made the most of their research and development departments, doing what every corporation tries to do, to make their products better and more appealing.

If their good work has corrupted the game, the blame’s with the governing bodies. If they choose to go to war against the ball now, they’re left to also confess to being derelict in their duties as watchdogs. They’re left to concede they failed to properly regulate the manufacturers.

The USGA and R&A allowed this distance explosion to unfold, and now they’re caught in a dilemma.

How would rolling back the distance balls are allowed to go hurt the USGA and R&A’s mission to grow the game’s popularity?

How do the USGA and R&A order ball manufacturers to put the genie back in the bottle without being sued?

Expect to hear more about bifurcation as speculation grows over an imminent war on the ball. That’s the idea of creating one set of rules for pros and another for amateurs and recreational players.

That’s another rant for another time.

The question today is whether Dustin Johnson’s monster drive was good for the game or bad for the game, whether it was something to celebrate or something to disparage.

The war on the ball starts with the nature of that question.

Fritsch suspended after self-reporting drug violation

By Rex HoggardJanuary 8, 2018, 10:39 pm

Brad Fritsch became the second player in less than a month to run afoul of the PGA Tour’s anti-doping policy.

The Tour announced on Monday that Fritsch, who failed to keep his Tour card last season, “self-reported” the violation after learning that an ingredient in a supplement that he was taking was on the prohibited list. He has been suspended for three months.

In a post on FaceBook, Fritsch explained that a supplement he was taking to lose weight (BioSom) contained DHEA, an over-the-counter anabolic agent that is the precursor to testosterone production and banned by the Tour.

“I’m just so upset with myself that I didn’t think to question what was in the supplements. But I never did. And in the program rules, it stipulates that a self-report is the same as a positive test,” Fritsch wrote in his FaceBook post. “I believe in the program. I’m a proud member of the PGA Tour and I don’t take that lightly.”

On Dec. 11, the Tour announced that Mark Hensby had been suspended for a year for failing to provide a drug-testing sample when approached by officials at the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship.

The Tour began drug testing players in 2008 and Fritsch became the fifth player suspended for a violation, although Vijay Singh’s suspension was later rescinded by the Tour in 2013. Doug Barron was the first player suspended for violating the policy in 2009 after testing positive for supplemental testosterone and a beta-blocker. Scott Stallings was suspended in 2015 for 90 days for also taking DHEA, which he also self-reported and was prescribed by his doctor.

 

Monahan addresses status of suits by Singh, caddies

By Rex HoggardJanuary 8, 2018, 8:46 pm

KAPALUA, Hawaii – In the spring of 2013 Vijay Singh rocked the golf world when he filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court against the PGA Tour.

Singh accused the Tour of recklessly administering its anti-doping program, among other things. That lawsuit is still pending (there’s a hearing scheduled for Wednesday in the case, in fact), with the Tour appealing a recent decision by the New York judge and Singh’s lawyers pleading for a trial date.

“This case has been going on for a long, long time,” Singh’s attorney Peter Ginsberg argued before the court late last year. “Is it possible for the court to give us a trial date? This war of attrition is just battering my client, who is still plagued by this.”

In February 2015, a group of Tour caddies filed a class action lawsuit against the Tour in U.S. District Court (California Northern District) claiming violations of antitrust, intellectual property and contract law. That lawsuit is also still pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

On Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was asked about the status of both lawsuits.

“I'll just say that we're going through the process and once you get into a legal process, and you've been into it as long as we have been into it, I think it's fair to assume that we're going to run it until the end,” he said. “I think both sides would. There have been conversations, but it's hard to predict when this will come to an end and there will be clarity.”

Although Monahan declined to give specifics about the lawsuits and it’s the Tour’s policy not to comment on ongoing litigation, he did seem to suggest that a settlement in either case was still an option, but that doesn’t seem imminent.

“I'm not going to get into the specifics of the conversations we're in in each lawsuit; all I'm saying is that any time you're in a lawsuit both parties can come together and you can make the lawsuit go away,” Monahan said. “I'm not going to say that that's not something we're open to, that's certainly something we would always be open to. At this point that's not where we are, though, I'll be clear on that.”

Chamblee: DJ's drive 'greatest shot ever hit'

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 8, 2018, 8:15 pm

Dustin Johnson's ability with the driver never ceases to amaze, and he was at it again on Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he nearly aced the 433-yard, par-4 12th hole en route to an eight-shot victory.

But while DJ himself said (jokingly, we think?) that the shot could've been better, Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee got on Twitter and immediately proclaimed it his favorite shot ever hit on the PGA Tour.

Chamblee, who is no stranger to sparking heated debates, even listed his entire top 10, with Johnson's drive ranked ahead of some of the most iconic shots of all time.

After receiving some backlash from the Twitttersphere claiming he was being a prisoner of the moment, Chamblee doubled down, and called the world No. 1's drive "the greatest shot ever hit in the game" because hitting a drive long and straight is the "hardest thing to do in golf."

It's hard to argue with opinion and Chamblee certainly presents an interesting case, but based on the initial reaction there's a good chance social media users will continue to try and change his mind on the subject.

Kisner-JT place jersey bet on 'Bama-UGA game

By Rex HoggardJanuary 8, 2018, 8:08 pm

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Kevin Kisner was all business when he finished his week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. But it wasn’t his game, his finish at Kapalua (T-17) or even his travel plans that consumed his thoughts.

Kisner, who famously sprinted off the course in September at the Tour Championship in Atlanta to catch a helicopter bound for a football game between his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State in Athens, Ga., was firmly fixated on Monday’s national championship game between Georgia and Alabama.

The two-time PGA Tour winner made it even more interesting, making a unique bet with Justin Thomas, the circuit’s preeminent Alabama fan.

“Whoever loses has to wear the other team’s jersey up the 17th hole next week at the Sony Open,” Kisner said. “I’m looking forward to the game, hope it goes better than my golf this week.”

Kisner planned to join a host of other Georgia fans on Monday afternoon in Honolulu to watch the game, including fellow Bulldog alum Hudson Swafford.

“Kiz has a spot picked out for us,” Hudson said. “We’ll stay away from those Alabama fans on Monday.”

Although his objectivity was understandably compromised, Kisner’s arm-chair analysis of the game was detailed, predicting a Georgia victory (24-21).

“Their defense is very good, our offense is very good, so it’s a clash of the two,” he said. “I think it will be a low-scoring game and hopefully the Dawgs get a chance to win on the last possession.”

