Cut Line: Fowler takes new approach to fall sked

We lead off a Veterans Day edition with a look at golf’s ongoing support of America’s heroes, while judgment day may be closing in on Colonial Country Club.

Made Cut

Fall forward. While Cut Line is a big fan of last week’s time change being something of a dew sweeper, it’s Rickie Fowler’s decision to test the fall waters that deserves a closer look.

Fowler said this week at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, an event he’s playing for the first time, that he wanted to try something new this fall. Instead of playing the WGC-HSBC Champions in China like most top players, he took five weeks off following the Presidents Cup.

“I wanted to look at this fall and winter as a time to create an off-season,” Fowler said. “Enjoy the relaxation and get some time in the gym to get ready to go in January.”

Most players opt for the no-cut options in Asia to start the season, but there is a cost to be paid for that much travel on the back end of what is already a long year.

Whether Fowler’s decision pays off remains to be seen, but there is something to be said for outside-of-the-box thinking.

Veterans Day. Cut Line always appreciates how much support is generated for American heroes during Veterans Day, and it’s also a chance to value how dedicated golf is to giving back to those who gave so much for the nation.

From the Folds of Honor, an Oklahoma-based charity that has raised nearly $100 million for educational scholarships for the families of fallen or disabled American military members, to Birdies for the Brave, which was created by Phil Mickelson and his wife, Amy, to support combat-wounded veterans and has donated over $18 million, the game is uniquely suited to honor and support those who have served and sacrificed.

Earlier this year, Cut Line wrote a feature about Edward Gizara, a former Marine drill instructor who was injured in training and told he’d be paralyzed for the rest of his life. Gizara learned to walk again and now plays golf at least once a week. But more importantly, he runs the Adaptive Golf Program in Savannah, Ga., which is designed to encourage those with disabilities and challenges to play the game.

For Gizara and those like him, every day is Veterans Day.

Tweet of the week: @JustinRose (Justin Rose) “Like buses!!” Rose’s tweet referred to his comment following his victory on Sunday at the Turkish Airlines Open, just a week after the Englishman had won the WGC-HSBC Champions.

“It’s like buses. You wait ages for one, and then two turn up,” he smiled.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

Bidding wars. We’ll match your U.S. Open with a PGA Championship and a Ryder Cup wild card.

Perhaps the negotiations were more complicated than that, but essentially that was the offer the PGA of America gave to San Francisco’s iconic Olympic Club, which had hosted the U.S. Open five times and seemed to be a lock for a future visit.

Instead, club officials agreed to the deal with the PGA and will host the 2028 PGA Championship and ’32 Ryder Cup.

It was clear the draw of the Ryder Cup was what compelled club officials to embrace the PGA’s offer.

“It’s Alabama-Auburn on a Saturday afternoon,” Olympic Club president Dan Dillon told the San Francisco Chronicle.

There’s little doubt Olympic Club is a solid move for the Ryder Cup, which hasn’t been played on the West Coast since 1959, but much can change in 15 years and a decade from now this deal could look much different.

Owning it. It’s easy to criticize, just scroll through your social media feed to prove the point.

What’s often difficult is owning a mistake, particularly for a man like Mike Whan, the LPGA commissioner who admitted this week on Golf Channel that moving the Evian Championship to September was wrong.

Whan was criticized this year over his decision to scrub scores from the first round in France and then to shorten the major championship to 54 holes after multiple weather delays, which have become the norm since the event moved to September.

“The challenges we’ve faced are man-made,” Whan said. “And I’m the man who made them.”

Whan said the tour will move the Evian “back to a summer date,” by 2019. Mistakes are human, but responsibility is often a rare trait.

Missed Cut

Collateral damage. Although the details are still being worked out, it seems the Tour is inching closer to a condensed schedule beginning in 2019. While that may intrigue some it seems these moves won’t occur without a cost.

Recent news that Dean & DeLuca informed organizers at Colonial Country Club that they may not be able to meet their financial obligations to sponsor the tournament in 2018 has created more than a short-term bind.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, officials at the annual Tour stop have until Dec. 1 to resolve their sponsorship issues. What that exactly means is unclear, but it doesn’t sound encouraging.

The sweeping schedule changes proposed for ’19 include the PGA Championship moving from August to May and a Labor Day finish for the Tour season, all of which could make the Colonial stop expendable.

In fact, according to one source at the club, Colonial’s board voted on Wednesday to move the annual member-guest tournament from mid-October to May, the same month as the Tour stop.

It’s an altogether stunning development considering the annual Tour stop has been a staple on the schedule since 1946, when Ben Hogan won the first of his five Colonial titles and why the layout is dubbed Hogan’s Alley.

There’s a larger-than-life statue of Hogan overlooking Colonial’s 18th green and The Hawk doesn’t look happy. It’s an apropos image considering the club’s potential Tour fate.

Dubuisson leads Nedbank Challenge by 2

By Associated PressNovember 10, 2017, 6:21 pm

Victor Dubuisson came through a day of strong winds and thunderstorms at Sun City to hold a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday.

Dubuisson bogeyed No. 18 after a rain delay to cut his advantage to just two shots, but he handled the tricky weather best in northern South Africa to hold the halfway advantage at 6 under.

The slip-up on No. 18 was one of just two bogeys for the Frenchman, who also collected four birdies in his 2-under 70.

Full-field scores from the Nedbank Golf Challenge

Many of the field struggled in the conditions, with 69 the best score of the day.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood had a 2-over-par 74 and is in a tie for 37th, leaving him with an uphill task to challenge for the victory which would seal the European Tour season title.

Dubuisson, whose last victory on the tour came two years ago, leads from Darren Fichardt (69) and two-time Nedbank Challenge winner Lee Westwood (70).

Article Tags: Victor Dubuisson

Watch: DeChambeau needs ruling for pesky bug

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 10, 2017, 2:08 pm

Bryson DeChambeau needed an unusual ruling Thursday at the par-4 ninth during Round 1 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

A bug wasn't budging from the back of DeChambeau's golf ball, and he had to call in PGA Tour vice president of rules and competition Slugger White to make sure it was OK to remove the pesky insect.

Article Tags: Bryson Dechambeau

M. Jutanugarn chasing Feng at Blue Bay LPGA

By Associated PressNovember 10, 2017, 1:24 pm

HAINAN, China – Shanshan Feng carded a 1-over 73 Friday to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA.

Feng, who won last week in Japan, had an up-and-down day with three birdies and four bogeys to leave herself at 7-under 209 overall. Feng is looking to become the first back-to-back winner of 2017.

''Given that today was actually very, very windy, I really held up ground, especially with my approach shots to the greens,'' Feng said.

Second-round leader Ashleigh Buhai (76) dropped to third place, two strokes behind Feng. Moriya Jutanugarn (68) hit seven birdies to move up six places into second at 6 under.

''It's been pretty solid so far this week,'' Jutanugarn said. ''It just helps to be patient a lot on this golf course. Some lucky bounce and just ... it's golf. I'm really enjoying this week so far.''

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park and Na Yeon Choi (both 68) moved up from 20th place into a tie for fourth.

Article Tags: Moriya Jutanugarn, Shanshan Feng

Kizzire (62) takes two-shot lead at Mayakoba

By Will GrayNovember 9, 2017, 10:02 pm

The PGA Tour is south of the border this week for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Here's how things look after the opening round, where Patton Kizzire has opened up a two-shot lead in search of his first career win:

Leaderboard: Patton Kizzire (-9), Vaughn Taylor (-7), Rickie Fowler (-6), Brandon Harkins (-6), Retief Goosen (-5), Fabian Gomez (-5)

What it means: Kizzire was out among the early wave and quickly moved to the top of the standings with a round that included 10 birdies and briefly flirted with 59. A former standout at Auburn, he didn't crack the top 25 for the first six months this year, but he has top-10 finishes each of the last two weeks. Fowler headlines the chase pack, while the group at 5 under includes a mix of veterans and recent Web.com Tour grads.

Round of the day: Kizzire parred each of his first two holes before the birdies started to drop, as he made eight over his next 11 holes including six in a row from Nos. 8-13. He would have broken 60 with a hole-out eagle on No. 18, but even after a closing bogey his opening 62 tied the tournament record for lowest opening score also held by Fred Funk, who went on to win this event in 2007.

Best of the rest: Taylor has been relatively quiet since his surprise victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am nearly two years ago, but he's in the mix after opening with a 7-under 64. The veteran eagled the par-5 13th and failed to drop a shot, circling five birdies including three over his final four holes to grab sole possession of second place.

Biggest disappointment: Patrick Reed is one of the biggest names in the field this week, but he finds himself on the wrong side of the projected cut line after opening with a 1-over 72. Reed made only one birdie all day, that coming on the 12th hole of his round, and he trails by 10 shots after failing to capitalize on conditions where more than half the field broke par.

Main storyline heading into Friday: Keep an eye on Fowler, who showed little if any rust while making his first competitive start since the Presidents Cup. Fowler hasn't seen El Camaleon before this week, but he put together a bogey-free 65 in the opening round and will likely remain in the mix for the title this weekend.

Shot of the day: Keith Mitchell began the tournament in style, holing a 6-iron from 200 yards for an ace on No. 10 with his very first shot of the day. The hole-in-one helped the rookie to an opening-round 66 as he looks to make his first cut as a Tour member.

Article Tags: Patton Kizzire

