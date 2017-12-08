Getty Images

Cut Line: Highs and lows from 2017

By Rex HoggardDecember 8, 2017, 9:00 pm

From Maui to Manhattan, Justin Thomas emerged as the year’s most compelling player and leads Cut Line’s final breakdown of 2017.

Made Cut

Making a statement. Before this year, Thomas was a solid player with a decent resume and a single, curious qualifier – he’s Jordan Spieth’s friend.

The two twenty-somethings have been friends since their junior golf days and the relationship had a tendency to overshadow Thomas’ play, but that all changed in 2017.

Paired with Spieth for Round 1 at the Sony Open, Thomas shot a 59 on his way to the Hawaiian sweep with victories at the Tournament of Champions and in Honolulu.

In August, Thomas completed his transformation with his breakthrough at the PGA Championship, but it was a month later at TPC Boston where the two young stars seemed to pass the metaphorical torch.

Spieth had just completed a final-round 67 and was speaking with the media when he abruptly paused his Q&A to congratulate Thomas, who won the playoff stop by three strokes over Spieth.

It turns out that Thomas can be Spieth’s friend and the Tour’s Player of the Year.

Meet the new boss. When Jay Monahan took over as PGA Tour commissioner in January there was uncertainty, would he be a transformative leader like Adam Silver in the NBA or would he settle for the status quo?

Although the answer is still a work in progress, if Monahan’s first 12 months on the job is any indication it would appear he’s cut from the former mold.

During Year 1, Monahan oversaw the implementation of the circuit’s new strength of field requirement, which helped tournaments attract stronger fields without violating the spirit of the independent contractor’s freedom, and a policy this season to inject new life into pro-am rounds.

Monahan’s biggest challenge, however, looms with the overhaul of the Tour schedule, a dramatic alteration that began with the PGA Championship moving to May and The Players to March beginning in 2019.

With countless interests involved – from sponsors to tournament committees and television executives – it’s hard to imagine there isn’t some collateral damage when the ’19 schedule is finally revealed, but so far Monahan has proven adapt at both embracing change and creating compromise.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

Years apart. Perhaps when Tiger Woods thinks back to 2017 it will only be those bright moments when he returned to the game he loves without pain and reservations that come to mind.

It will be those four days in the Bahamas when his first tournament in 10 months gave the former world No. 1 a legitimate reason to be optimistic about the future after so many false starts and missteps.

Of course, that would be a wildly selective effort considering that he began his year with a missed cut at Torrey Pines followed by a poorly thought-out trip to Dubai where he only managed to play 18 holes before withdrawing.

There was fusion surgery on his lower back in April – a procedure, he has conceded, that left him contemplating life without golf – and his arrest for DUI on Memorial Day in south Florida.

But somewhere during those dark times, Woods began enjoying the simpler things, like playing with his children or having dinner with friends. His dramatically improved health explains much of those quality of life enhancements, but as he closed his year last week at Albany this was about more than simply being pain free.

This was about being happy.

No match. Depending on who you ask, this year’s Presidents Cup was either a seminal moment for the matches or a disaster.

Liberty National provided the perfect backdrop for what turned out to be the most lopsided defeat in the event’s history, a beating so thorough that some suggested it may have been better if the U.S. team closed out the Internationals on Saturday (which almost happened).

“It's not what I flew back over for, that's for sure,” Adam Scott said of the eight-point loss to the U.S. “I could have quite easily stayed home with my new kid and had a good break from the game. But I've always taken something positive from this event.”

Scott was trying to take the high road, which is becoming increasingly difficult for the Internationals; but if the Tour takes anything from this year’s matches it’s that something has to change if the Presidents Cup is going to grow.

Missed Cut

Failed experiments. For the second time in three years the USGA took its most important event to an unproven golf course with mixed results.

At nearly 7,800 yards, Error Hills, eh, Erin Hills was supposed to be the answer to the modern game, a sprawling ballpark that would tame the bombers; but instead the Wisconsin layout yielded record low scoring and a largely forgettable week.

This is no reflection on Brooks Koepka, who played nearly flawless golf and is destined to win more majors, but following the issues the USGA faced at Chambers Bay in 2015 it’s becoming increasingly difficult to understand the association’s affinity for the unproven.

Perhaps there’s nothing wrong with the U.S. Open that a return to Shinnecock Hills next June can’t fix, although the 2004 championship at the Southhampton, N.Y., staple didn’t exactly go to script.

“That will not happen again. If it does, I’m retiring,” joked USGA executive director Mike Davis of the agronomic issues that plagued the ’04 U.S. Open.

Cut Line doesn’t want to see anyone retire, just a compelling championship.

Political motivations. When the Tour uprooted its event at Trump National Doral for Mexico City this year officials stressed that the move had nothing to do with the presidential election.

A year later, when President Donald Trump agreed to attend the Presidents Cup, Monahan again tried to distance the Tour from the polarizing world of politics.

“We have been consistent that this is a non-partisan event. We are not endorsing a person, we are not endorsing a party,” Monahan said. “This event has never been a political event. It's been a golf event that unites the world's best players.”

The Tour’s desire to stay above the political fray is understandable, but last week politics came looking for the Tour.

Although the item was removed at the 11th hour, the Senate’s tax-reform act included a provision titled “Repeal of Tax-Exempt Status for Professional Sports Leagues.”

It’s unclear how or why the provision was removed from the act, but the item sent a clear message to the Tour, and other organizations in golf, that not all politics is avoidable.

Tweet of the year. @GraysonMurray (Grayson Murray) “Does anyone really care is the real question ... those guys were relevant 10 plus years ago.”

The first-year Tour player was responding to a tweet about Bernhard Langer’s season on the PGA Tour Champions, and his ill-advised missive drew plenty of blowback, but the only thing that really needed to be said was, no, just no.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, President Donald Trump, Cut Line

Trending

Stricker, O'Hair shoot 57 in a scramble at QBE

By Associated PressDecember 8, 2017, 11:49 pm

NAPLES, Fla. - Steve Stricker and Sean O'Hair shot a 15-under 57 in scramble play Friday to take the first-round lead in the QBE Shootout.

The 50-year-old Stricker, the winning U.S. Presidents Cup captain in October, chipped in for birdie on the par-4 18th. They also eagled the par-5 17th in gusty conditions on Tiburon's Gold Course.

''It's a really good pairing,'' Stricker said. ''He hits it so far down the fairway that it gives us the ability to go in there with some really short irons. At times, I stood on the tee and I'm like, 'Why am I even hitting the tee shot because this guy's going to be 40 yards ahead of me and hitting in two or three less clubs.'''

Stricker teamed with Jerry Kelly to win the 2009 title, and the Madison, Wisconsin, duo finished second last year behind Matt Kuchar and Harris English. O'Hair won in 2012 with Kenny Perry.

''It was a great day,'' O'Hair said. ''We had a lot of fun. Love watching this guy roll the ball, so much to learn for me. ... Just really felt like it was a good pairing. We kind of ham-and-egged it pretty good today and it was fun.''

Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele shot 58, Brandt Snedeker and Bubba Watson had a 59, and Kevin Chappell-Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger-Gary Woodland and Jason Dufner-Billy Horschel followed at 61.

Kuchar and English were tied for ninth in the 12-team field at 63.

The teams will play modified alternate shot Saturday and close with better ball on Sunday.

Article Tags: Steve Stricker, Sean O'Hair, 2017 QBE Shootout

Trending

Pulkkanen (64) takes lead at Joburg Open

By Associated PressDecember 8, 2017, 11:30 pm

JOHANNESBURG - Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen shot an 8-under 64 on Friday on the Firethorn Course to take a one-stroke lead in the European Tour's Joburg Open.

Pulkkanen had a 14-under 129 total, playing the first 36 holes at Randpark without a bogey. He earned his tour card in last season's Road to Oman.

''I'm really happy with my game,'' the 27-year-old Pulkkanen said. ''I've been driving the ball really well, especially today, it's a fantastic feeling.''

India's Shubhankar Sharma was second after a 61 on the Bushwillow Course.

Finland's Mikko Korhonen and local favorite Erik van Rooyen were 12 under. Korhonen had a 65 on the Firethorn layout, and van Rooyen shot a 67 at Bushwillow.

The top three players who are not already exempt will earn spots in the British Open.

Nineteen players were unable to complete the second round because of a storm.

Article Tags: Tapio Pulkkanen, 2017 joburg open

Trending

Report: McIlroy keeping Diamond on as caddie

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 8, 2017, 8:13 pm

After being "inundated" with offers from other caddies, Rory McIlroy has reportedly decided to keep his friend Harry Diamond on the bag in 2018, according to the Guardian.

McIlroy parted ways with longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald after finishing T-4 at The Open at Royal Birkdale. McIlroy said he made the tough decision to preserve his friendship with Fitzgerald.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but at the end of the day I felt like it was a change that I needed to make,” McIlroy said last August at Firestone. “I got to the point where if I didn’t play a good shot or if I made a wrong decision, I was getting more frustrated at him than I was at myself. I would much rather be angry at myself for making a wrong decision than being angry at him, and that was really why.”

In stepped Diamond, a childhood friend of McIlroy's and the best man at his wedding. The world No. 10 said he wanted to avoid an "awkward spell" with a new caddie, so he brought in Diamond for seven events to close out the year.

Now Diamond will reportedly be on McIlroy's bag for the foreseeable future as he builds toward another run at the career Grand Slam at the Masters. McIlroy has already announced a busy schedule to start off 2018.

He'll start at Abu Dhabi on January 18 and then head to Dubai, Pebble Beach, Riviera, the Honda Classic, the Valspar in Tampa and then Bay Hill. McIlroy's official schedule does not yet include stops at the WGC in Mexico or the Match Play.

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy

Trending

Newsmaker of the Year: No. 7, Lexi Thompson

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 8, 2017, 1:00 pm

It was a year of what might have been for Lexi Thompson.

It’s unfortunate, perhaps, that a largely successful campaign will be remembered most for the two tournaments she did not win. But such was the plight of Thompson this year, as her chances for a second major ended in heartbreak and her season’s final stroke led to more of the same.

Thompson appeared on cruise control during the final round of the ANA Inspiration when word came down that a viewer phone call had led to a review of how she had marked her ball on the green the day prior. An error of less than an inch led to a four-shot penalty just as the tournament entered the homestretch, and while Thompson admirably battled back she ultimately fell to So Yeon Ryu in a playoff.

Full list of 2017 Newsmakers of the Year

The incident sparked debate across the sport, and ultimately led to a rules revision by the USGA – although the change likely would not have saved Thompson in hindsight. But the penalty also hung like a cloud over Thompson, even after she won in May and again in September.

But she appeared on the cusp of erasing those painful memories while sizing up a 2-foot par putt to close out the season-ending CME Globe Tour Championship. The putt likely would have clinched the win, and along with it a bevy of season-long accolades and her first trip to world No. 1. Instead, it barely touched the hole.

Thompson still won the $1 million Race to the CME Globe, a testament to an inordinately successful campaign. She authored plenty of highlights, including an undefeated record en route to a U.S. win at the Solheim Cup.

But her two wins and seven-figure bonus were somewhat overshadowed by six runner-up finishes, including two of the most high-profile results of the LPGA season.

THE ANA DEBACLE (APRIL 2)

Article: Replay rules under fire after controversial Lexi ruling

Reaction from the golf world to the Lexi ruling

 

ANNOUNCES MOTHER BATTLING CANCER (APRIL 26)

 

Article: Lexi's battling uterine cancer

 

Video: Lexi on mom: 'The biggest fighter'

WINS FIRST EVENT OF THE YEAR AT KINGSMILL (MAY 21)

Article: Dominating Thompson reigns at Kingsmill

AMAZING SINGLES COMEBACK HELPS U.S. WIN SOLHEIM CUP (AUG. 20)

WINS FOR SECOND TIME AT BRICKYARD CROSSING (SEPT. 9)

 

Article: Lexi beat Ko at own game in Indy

 

Photos: Lexi showers in milk

ANNOUNCES BRIEF SOCIAL MEDIA BREAK AFTER GRANDMOTHER'S DEATH (SEPT. 22)

Article: Lexi to 'step away' from social media

REVEALS MOTHER IS CANCER-FREE (NOV. 14)

LOSES SEASON FINALE, BUT WINS $1 MILLION BONUS (NOV. 19)

 

Article: Finale finish both fabulous and frustrating

 

Video: Lexi: Special week despite 2-foot miss

PHOTO GALLERY: LEXI THROUGH THE YEARS (Click here to view)

Article Tags: 2017 Newsmakers of the Year, Lexi Thompson

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.