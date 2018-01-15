Getty Images

Kizzire goes the distance for second win

By Rex HoggardJanuary 15, 2018, 5:49 am

HONOLULU – No matter how talented or determined a player may be, winning is an acquired skill.

Even Tiger Woods needed a few starts (four, actually) after turning pro before he figured out how to win on the PGA Tour. Perhaps a better example would be David Duval, who had played 86 events before he finally broke through at the 1997 Michelob Championship. He would go on to win 13 times, including a major, and ascend to No. 1 in the world.

So when Patton Kizzire broke through after 58 starts in the Big Leagues late last year at the OHL Classic there was always the notion that after two years on Tour as a solid if not somewhat overlooked player he could be poised for something special.

It took him just two more starts to add to his collection, outlasting James Hahn on Sunday at the Sony Open to win the longest playoff in tournament history and end a surreal week that included an erroneous missile threat on Saturday.

Kizzire needed a scrambling par at the final overtime stop, the par-3 17th hole, which seemed about right. In what the champion called a “peculiar week,” it was only apropos that they would need extra frames to crown a winner.

“Today was a battle. I didn't have my best stuff. It was a wild week. It was a wild day,” Kizzire said in his signature southern drawl that didn’t exactly fit in with the hectic final moments.





Kizzire, who became the season’s first two-time winner, could have won the event outright with a 17-footer for birdie at the 72nd hole. He didn’t. He would also miss birdie attempts from 18 feet (75th hole) and 24 feet (77th hole) that would have sealed the victory, before he finally rolled in the game winner.

Hahn had his own list of potential walk-offs he could lament.

Hahn, whose previous two victories both came in playoffs, also failed to convert an 18-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole, an 11-footer at the first playoff hole, a 17-footer at the third and a 9-footer at the ninth. Ultimately, it was a missed 9-footer for par at the sixth playoff hole that sealed his fate and promised to make the next few days an experiment in revisionist history.

“I played good enough to win, but I didn't,” said Hahn, who started the day six strokes off the lead held by Tom Hoge but shot a week’s-best 62 to finish at 17 under and force overtime. “If I'm not coming out of the room with the trophy, it really feels like I was defeated out there. I mean, I had a putt to win it. I'm going to be playing that over and over and over again.”

For players like Hahn, and Kizzire, the pain of losing almost always outweighs the joy of winning. It’s the nature of the game.

“I'd rather lose by 100 than lose by one [stroke]. I'd rather miss the cut than lose in a playoff. It just doesn't sit well with me,” Hahn reasoned.

For Kizzire, however, winning took some time. It always has.

On the Web.com Tour in 2015, he endured a pair of runner-up finishes before he finally broke through, in a playoff no less, 20 starts into his career on the secondary circuit.

Although he didn’t need extra holes, Kizzire’s victory in Mexico was just as stressful as his triumph in Hawaii. He took a one-stroke lead over Rickie Fowler into the final round and matched him stroke-for-stroke to win by the same margin.

“That was big for me to come out on top and to know that I can do it and to see myself do it,” said Kizzire, whose closing 68 included nine consecutive pars to begin his day and a hole-out for eagle at the par-4 10th hole to move into the lead. “I used that experience today.”

The flashbacks likely began at the 17th hole in regulation when Kizzire’s tee shot sailed left and he needed to convert from 5 feet to maintain a share of the lead.

There were plenty of moments throughout a hectic day when Kizzire could have succumbed to the pressure, and for all the putts he missed there were just as many crucial attempts he made to keep the playoff going as sunset approached.

For Kizzire, 31, learning how to win was almost as simple as learning that on days like Sunday at Waialae Country Club you don’t always need your best stuff.

“He’d won at every level. He’s just one of those guys who wants to win,” said Todd Anderson, Kizzire’s swing coach. “You can tell the guys who aren’t afraid to say they want it and that’s him.”

And now he wants more after learning, through trial and plenty of error, what it takes to beat the world’s best, even if that means enduring a marathon final round.

Article Tags: Patton Kizzire, James Hahn, 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii

After Further Review: Embracing island life

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 15, 2018, 4:35 am

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On the resurrection of the Hawaii swing ...

There was a time when the PGA Tour’s Hawaiian swing was something of an afterthought, the byproduct of the game’s best and brightest, specifically Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, opting for rest over the long trip to the islands.

Those times have changed as evidenced by world No. 1 Dustin Johnson’s victory last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the field, which included world No. 2 Jordan Spieth and No. 4 Justin Thomas, that made the hop from Maui to Oahu. It’s a quantifiable quality, with Johnson collecting 56 world ranking points last week, the most since 2004 in the annual lid-lifter.

The new generation has embraced the island life, and the game is better for it. - Rex Hoggard

On whether Tiger can be Tiger again ...

We’ve almost forgotten what it was like when the PGA Tour schedule was really a twin proposition, a year divided between Tiger events and non-Tiger events. The veterans haven’t forgotten, though.

We heard it from Trevor Immelman last month during the Hero World Challenge: “There’s a side of me that got absolutely obliterated by Tiger Woods, that wants him to bring some of that pain to the current group of players.” And we heard it again Friday from Zach Johnson at the Sony Open: “I’d love to have these young guys that are dominating the game have a piece, just one year of what we experienced.”

Can we fast-forward two weeks to the Farmers Insurance Open? Immelman and Johnson aren’t the only folks eager to know if Tiger can really be Tiger again, or if that’s wishful thinking. The question trumps all others in the start to this new year. - Randall Mell

On Bjorn's pre-Ryder Cup test matches ...

Thomas Bjorn aced his first test as captain, guiding the Europeans to a come-from-behind victory at the EurAsia Cup. Sure, it was harder than it should have been – the likes of Phachara Khongwatmai and Nicholas Fung kept the Asians ahead after team play – but the Europeans dominated singles and Bjorn was able to test out a few pairings that we’re likely to see in Paris.

Most encouragingly for the Europeans, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton went undefeated, while Paul Casey, who rejoined the European Tour this year for a chance to play on another Ryder Cup team, won both of his team matches. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia didn’t play the EurAsia Cup, but come September you can bet Bjorn will ride them for all five matches.

Anyone expecting another American rout in the Ryder Cup isn’t paying attention. – Ryan Lavner

Article Tags: After Further Review, 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii, 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Knox hunting OWGR top-50 cutoff, Ryder Cup berth

By Rex HoggardJanuary 15, 2018, 4:08 am

HONOLULU – Russell Knox quietly finished his final-round 69 at the Sony Open to end the week 13 under par, well outside the playoff between James Hahn and Patton Kizzire but also well on his way to his primary goal.

Knox narrowly missed qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team in 2016 and is back in the hunt for a spot on the Continent’s squad later this season, but he must first improve his world ranking.

Knox is a European Tour member this season but said his plan is to focus on the PGA Tour in an attempt to move back into the top 50 in the world.





“I have to get back in the top 50. I have to play well. If I’m not in the majors and the [World Golf Championships], I’ve got no chance of making the Ryder Cup team,” he said. “My No. 1 goal is to focus on the U.S. until I crack that number again.”

The Sony Open was Knox’s second top-10 finish this season and will move him into the top 70 in the world.

What he won’t do this year is race around the globe playing both tours. He tried that last season, this week’s start was his 30th in the last 12 months, and his game suffered.

“I just traveled too much the last year and a half,” Knox said. “I think I over did it and I think that was one of the factors that I didn’t have the year I wanted to have last year.”

Article Tags: Russell Knox, Official World Golf Ranking, 2018 Sony Open, 2018 Ryder Cup

Spieth: Putting needs 'a lot of work'

By Rex HoggardJanuary 15, 2018, 3:45 am

HONOLULU – Jordan Spieth didn’t sugarcoat his performance this week at the Sony Open.

“I got a lot of work to do in the putting game,” he said after a final-round 66 left him tied for 18th and six strokes back. “I think I was somewhere close to about 100th this week in strokes gained [putting].

“I was like 95th going into today and made a couple outside 10 feet, but then I also missed a number of them. So I've got a lot of work to do with the putter, it's as simple as that. Everything else is plenty ready to win.”





To be precise, Spieth ranked 58th in the field in strokes gained: putting, made just two putts outside 10 feet on Day 4 and needed 124 putts for the week. Compared to his ball-striking, which was nearly flawless with a field-leading 61 of 72 greens in regulation, it could have been a special week if the putter had cooperated. But then that was the story last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions as well.

In fact, asked the last time he had a solid putting round, Spieth’s answer was telling.

“I couldn't tell you,” he said. “The second round last week, I made a couple. And then, we're going back to [The Northern Trust in August], probably.”

The world No. 2 did say he and swing coach Cameron McCormick have been working on his putting and that he expected it to take “eight to 10 rounds before I can hopefully get comfortable with the putter with adjusting back to where I should be.”

Spieth’s next scheduled start will be the Waste Management Phoenix Open in two weeks, followed by the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Article Tags: 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii, Jordan Spieth

Kizzire beats Hahn on sixth playoff hole to win Sony

By Nick MentaJanuary 15, 2018, 2:30 am

Patton Kizzire made par on the sixth extra hole to defeat James Hahn and win the Sony Open in the longest playoff on the PGA Tour in the last five years. Here’s how things finally ended after a whole lot of free golf Sunday in Hawaii:

Leaderboard: Kizzire (-17), Hahn (-17), Tom Hoge (-16), Webb Simpson (-15), Brian Stuard (-15), Brian Harman (-15)

What it means: This is Kizzire’s second PGA Tour victory after he won his first title earlier this season at Mayakoba. Playing in the final group with Hoge and Harman, Kizzire parred his first nine holes in a row before going eagle-birdie at Nos. 10-11. He dropped his only shot of the day at 13 and parred his way into the clubhouse to tie Hahn at 17 under after missing a birdie putt on the 72nd green that would have won him the tournament in regulation. Kizzire had an opportunity to win on the fourth extra hole, when he missed a birdie, but had to dodge four other tournament-winning attempts from Hahn. Finally, on the sixth extra hole, at the par-3 17th, Kizzire two-putted from the fringe to take the title. The No. 1 player on the Web.com Tour money list in 2015 now sits atop the FedExCup points standings in 2018.

Best of the rest: After posting 17 under well ahead of the final group, Hahn waited out multiple groups before finally returning to the 18th tee to face off with Kizzire. Hahn had four different opportunities to win in the playoff but missed four different putts, including a 6-footer for birdie on the fifth extra hole, any of which would have ended it. His putter failed him one last time on the final hole, when he failed to get up and down from off the green, his par putt lipping out. This is Hahn’s first playoff loss on the PGA Tour following triumphs at Riviera in 2015 and at Quail Hollow in 2016.

Round of the day: Seven back to start the day, Hahn vaulted up the leaderboard with an 8-under 62, the low round of the week by one. Hahn made nine birdies – including six in a seven-hole stretch from Nos. 8-15 – against a single bogey. This is the two-time Tour winner’s best finish since a solo third last May at the Byron Nelson.

Biggest disappointment: The 54-hole leader, Hoge missed a 9-foot birdie putt on the 72nd that would sent him to extra holes with Hahn and Kizzire. Two under on his day through 15 holes, Hoge came undone at the 16th hole when he failed to find the green from a greenside bunker and then failed to get up and down from the rough, resulting in a double-bogey-6. An even-par 70 in the final round left him in solo third, netting him his best career finish on Tour.

Shot of the day: This hole-out from Kizzire at the par-4 10th.

Little did he know then that we would need to play 14 more holes to win his second PGA Tour title.

Article Tags: Patton Kizzire, James Hahn, 2018 Sony Open

