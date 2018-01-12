Getty Images

'Lucky' Hoffmann motivated by his muscular dystrophy

By Rex HoggardJanuary 12, 2018, 2:09 am

HONOLULU – Lucky.

The word hangs in the air for an awkward moment before the conversation moves forward.

Morgan Hoffmann is a lot of things – professional golfer, pilot, athlete, and (if the gallery following his group on Thursday at the Sony Open was any indication) handsome. Like Hollywood handsome.

So as the 28-year-old explains his sleep habits, the idea that he's lucky certainly applies.

“I have to sleep for eight hours every day. That’s my optimal sleep range,” he explains. “I can fall asleep anywhere. I’m lucky.”

But given what’s transpired the last few months, it’s an interesting, even odd, choice of words. Hoffmann revealed in an emotional essay on The Players’ Tribune in early December that he had muscular dystrophy. His right pectoral muscle is completely deteriorated, and his left pectoral is starting to deteriorate. There is no cure for muscular dystrophy.

So when Hoffmann offers an easy smile and a line like, “I’m lucky,” it normally leads to a tough follow-up question. But even though his plight is less than ideal, know that Hoffmann has come by his optimism honestly.

Hoffmann first started to feel the affects of muscular dystrophy in his right pectoral muscle in 2011, but it took five years and some 25 doctors to finally receive a diagnosis.

It was hard, particularly for a player who lists his interests as “anything active, sports, outdoors,” to come to grips with such a devastating disease, but he did.

“I have a lot of energy. I’m eating the right things and feel great getting up in the morning,” he smiles. “Just a couple of muscles keep atrophying, which is aggravating, but I’m getting stronger in the places I have muscles still. I think I’m on the right path.”

Hoffmann, who is entering his sixth season on the Tour this year, believes that he can make a difference with the way he lives his life. By eating better, working out, meditating and getting those eight hours of sleep, he can help stem the damage caused by muscular dystrophy.

He also believes he can help others live better lives.

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

Many people talk about making a difference, but Hoffmann is doing it, and his plan goes well beyond bringing more attention to muscular dystrophy.

“I think I can help a lot of people, not just for awareness of muscular dystrophy, but kind of guide people in a more healthy way of living,” Hoffmann says. “People are just so uneducated about what is going in their bodies, and it’s pretty unfortunate the way Americans are eating right now. I really believe you can change you physiology if you eat right and you know what you’re putting in your body.”

To that end, Hoffmann hopes to build what he calls a “wellness center,” a kind of health superstore that will focus on the body and the mind.

The wheels are already turning for Hoffmann and his wellness center. In August, the week before The Northern Trust kicks off the FedExCup playoffs, he has organized a pro-am tournament to help raise money.

The event will be played at Arcola Country Club in Paramus, N.J., which is where Hoffmann grew up and is just about a mile form Ridgewood Country Club, site of this year’s first playoff stop.

“The turnout and response already has been incredible,” he says. “It’s going to be pretty amazing what will happen over the next few months.”

Hoffmann says many of the members at Arcola have already committed to playing the event - that’s 44 teams at $12,000 a group - and that he’s already been approached by many Tour players who want to volunteer to play in the event.

In many ways, the wellness center is a byproduct of the life Hoffmann has chosen in the wake of his diagnosis. Each morning, he wakes to take a variety of “high-dose” vitamins to keep his blood levels at the correct level along with a regimen of amino acids and organic honey.

Before he headed out for his round on Thursday at Waialae Country Club, where he opened with a 1-under 69, there was 30 minutes in the gym to warm up, and after his round it was back to the gym for more physical therapy.

Hoffmann doesn’t know if he can slow the onset of muscular dystrophy, but he’s determined to try by any means necessary. That is how the idea of a wellness center was born.

“My vision is having a one-stop shop. You can go in and get a nutritionist, get a therapist, you can check the way your body functions, we are going to have blood testing,” he says. “We’ll have a trainer, a doctor. You go in and get your entire body looked at from inside to out. We’ll put you on a diet, we’ll talk about sleep, meditation, everything.”

Hoffmann’s eyes light up as he explains his grand plans and the pieces that continue to fall into place. There’s no sadness, no regret, no edge to suggest he’s still coming to terms with his plight - just an unwavering belief that he can make a difference.

“If I can just touch a couple of kids that have [MD], that have been put down and don’t think they can achieve their dreams, I just want to show them I can still play and live my dream and hopefully reach my goals,” he smiles.

Lucky, indeed.

HONOLULU – A bet is a bet, and no matter how uncomfortable Kevin Kisner may have been he was going to pay off his debt, although he did want to clarify a few things.

Moments after teeing off on the par-3 17th hole at Waialae Country Club on Thursday, Kisner, a University of Georgia alum and lifelong fan, put on an Alabama football jersey, the payoff for a bet he had with Justin Thomas over Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

“I'm blaming that bogey on him,” laughed Kisner after a poor tee shot at No. 17 led to a dropped shot. “I would have never hit that bad of a shot if I wasn't thinking about that 'Bama jersey. No, it's all in good fun.”

Thomas admitted he’d forgotten about the bet until the duo reached the 16th hole and Kisner reminded him. He was also impressed with how Kisner handled the situation.

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

“He handled it a lot better than I probably would have if I had to put the jersey on,” Thomas said. “I don't have the hatred toward Georgia like I do a lot of other schools in the SEC. I don't know if he feels the same way, if that's why he handled it as well as he did, or if he's just that good of a sport.”

Kisner did point out that he pressed Thomas to give him the points for Monday’s game, with Alabama a 3 1/2-point favorite, but couldn’t get him to agree.

“If I'd have got the points, he'd have been wearing it, and I was lobbying for the points the whole week, and he didn't give them to me,” Kisner joked. “So I'm still not sure about this bet.”

Kisner plans to sign the jersey, along with Thomas, and auction it off with the proceeds going to his foundation. As for next year, both players are hopeful they can renew the bet.

“I'm sure [Kisner] and I would both agree that we would gladly sign right now to have that same exact bet happen next year,” Thomas said.

HONOLULU – Zach Johnson's love for Waialae Country Club has proven at times unrequited.

Johnson won his fifth PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in 2009 and has finished inside the top 10 in three of his last four starts in Hawaii, but he’s also had his share of forgettable weeks, like his missed cuts in ’04 and ’13.

Thursday, however, was more of what he expects from himself on a course he calls an “old hidden gem,” one that fits his game perfectly.

“I had a stretch there, whatever it was, 10-12 years ago, where I felt really, really good every time I set foot on it, and then I had a lull,” said Johnson following a first-round 63 that left him tied for the lead with Chris Kirk. “It was one of those where I probably took it for granted.”

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

It was very much a low-stress round for Johnson, who went bogey-free on Day 1 and began with three consecutive birdies.

While his affinity for the golf course is understandable - at 7,044 yards, Waialae is perfect for a mid-length shot-maker like Johnson - he wasn’t exactly brimming with confidence when he arrived in Hawaii this year.

Johnson said he’s been slowed by the flu since just after Christmas and that he didn’t start feeling healthy until Tuesday.

“I am one that likes to prepare,” said Johnson, who carded his lowest round at Waialae. “But I got here Friday, and I touched a golf club Saturday through Wednesday. Saturday was awful. It was about a three-hour session. It was at least two hours too many because I was not right.

HONOLULU - Zach Johnson and Chris Kirk each made seven birdies and shared the lead in the Sony Open.

Jordan Spieth made eight birdies and for the second straight year walked away from Waialae Country Club amazed that he could be six shots behind.

A year ago, it was because Justin Thomas shot 59 playing in the same group.

On Thursday, it was one hole.

Spieth hit four trees with four shots on the par-4 eighth hole - his 17th of the opening round - starting with a tough break when his tee shot caromed off the trunk of a tree and down an 8-foot deep ditch that left him no good options. He wound up with a quadruple-bogey 8 and had to settle for a 69.

He signed his card, signed autographs and declined requests to speak to the media.

Johnson and Kirk kept clean cards playing on opposite sides of the draw and closed with different brands of birdies on the par-5 18th hole - Kirk two-putted from about 10 feet, while Johnson found a bunker, laid up and hit a wedge to 5 feet.

They were a shot ahead of Brian Harman, Vaughn Taylor, Kyle Stanley and PGA Tour rookie Talor Gooch.

Thomas, who set the PGA Tour scoring record for 72 holes in his wire-to-wire victory, opened with a 67 and was all smiles at the end. Thomas, an Alabama alum, won a bet on the college football championship that required Georgia graduate Kevin Kisner to wear a Crimson Tide jersey on the par-3 17th.

''It's definitely the best Kis has ever looked in a jersey,'' Thomas said.

Kisner kept the jersey and plans to auction it off for charity. He shot 68.

More than half of the field - 77 players - broke par in the mild trade wind and relentless sunshine down the road from Waikiki Beach.

Kirk had only one top 10 last year - his final event of the year in the RSM Classic at Sea Island - and nearly two months off didn't appear to half any momentum. He might have been rusty, but not when it comes to island life.

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

Because of the chilly weather in the South, Kirk brought his family out to Oahu a week ago Monday. He practiced a little in the morning at Ko Olina and hung out with his wife and children in the afternoon. He realized how little golf he had played during the short offseason when he reached into his bag and found golf balls that he had marked for the final round at Sea Island.

''I've probably been off long enough now that you never know what's going to happen,'' he said. ''I really had no expectations whether I was going to play good or bad after having some time off. But this is a golf course that I've traditionally done pretty well on, and a place that I really love. So you always feel like it's possible.''

He hit wedge to about 3 feet on the 15th and 16th, and that final birdie on the par-5 18th was a two-putt from 10 feet.

Dry weather, a fast course and the trades allowed a rarity for Johnson, who hit wedge into the green on the 480-yard opening hole. That was first of three straight birdies, and he had ample more opportunities, including a shot that hit the pin on No. 10 and settled 3 feet away. He missed that, though the two-time major champion wasn't too discouraged. He picked up an unlikely birdie on the 13th from the fairway bunker by making a 25-foot putt, and he made a 20-foot birdie on the next hole.

''Just kept the course in front of me and played solid golf,'' Johnson said, winless since the 2015 British Open at St. Andrews. ''Made a few putts, missed a few putts. But I'm very encouraged with the direction.''

Spieth played well enough to be right there with them except for a pair of long three-putt bogeys - and that one tee shot.

His drive on No. 8 was not terribly offline, and the trees to the left are a common spot. This one hit the trunk of a tree and tumbled down a wide (and dry) ditch about 8 feet below the fairway. He studied his options. He found none.

He could have dropped it with a penalty stroke, but there was nowhere to go. His plan was to hit out of the sandy base of the ditch toward the trees closer to the fairway. If it hit the trees and dropped out, he would have been closer than the drop and at least had an opening to the putting surface.

It hit one of the smaller branches and came back toward him, about a yard short of go back down into the ditch. For his third shot, he had a gap toward the front of the green (the pin was back left), but out of a fluffy lie, the ball came out high and hit more trees, bouncing left and settle near another tree.

Next, he had to go under the tree in front of him and over a tree guarding the green. He only got the first part right.

At this point, he was lying 4 and was only a few yards away from the second tee, waiting for another group to tee off. His only choice there was to dump it into the bunker, where the sand was thin. He hit that out to 30 feet and two putts later had a snowman (8).

In Hawaii, of all places.

As we've seen in years past, Wednesday pro-ams sometimes leave players "amazed" at what they see - just ask Steve Wheatcroft.

It's only January, but we have an early front-runner for pro-am moment of the year, brought to you by the head coach of the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, June Jones.

Jones, who has also had stints as an assistant coach in the NFL and as a college head coach at Hawaii and SMU, played the round barefoot and used his 5-iron to putt.

Former NFL and current CFL coach June Jones: A master of 5-iron putting?

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

Jones, 64, explained that he switched to the 5-iron to overcome the yips, and from the looks of his back-to-back birdies in the video, it's safe to say he's been cured.

As for the bare feet, Jones doesn't get in to it. But the move is not unprecedented. Some of the best pros in the world play golf barefoot one week a year, leaving Jones in good company.

