Monday Scramble: The whole world smiles with you

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 26, 2018, 5:45 pm

Justin Thomas hangs tough, Tiger Woods reemerges, Sam Burns impresses, Jessica Korda perseveres and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble:

Justin Thomas isn’t just a free-wheeling birdie machine who fires at every flag.

The Honda Classic proved that.

The reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year has developed a smarter brand of golf that he has turned into seven wins in his past 31 starts.

That’s been the steepest learning curve for the 24-year-old, realizing that he doesn’t need to play perfect to win. He’s talented enough to make loads of birdies, but now he has the discipline to avoid the big mistake.

Down the stretch at PGA National, Thomas played the last 10 holes (including the playoff) in 3 under, using his power in obvious birdie situations and then playing away from the water on the most difficult holes.

The scary part for the rest of the Tour? Thomas seems to be getting better each week.

1. Thomas played the par-5 18th hole two different ways Sunday, both with great success.

With Luke List already on the green in two shots in regulation, Thomas chose to lay up from a thick lie in the right rough. From 117 yards, he needed birdie, and he stuffed his gap wedge for a kick-in four.

He was even more aggressive in the playoff. With List banking his approach shot off the grandstand, Thomas hit a 259-yard 5-wood that cleared the water and rolled out to 40 feet, setting up his two-putt birdie.

Clutch shots, both of them.

2. Here’s my report on Thomas’ victory, including his claim that he’s playing even better now than his five-win season a year ago.

3. Thomas’ win wasn’t without drama.

A week after criticizing some of the fan behavior at Riviera, Thomas signaled for a spectator to be ejected during the final round.

Tied for the lead as he walked to the 16th hole, Thomas heard a fan yell at him: “I hope you hit it in the water!”

When his tee shot headed down the middle, the same fan apparently shouted for the shot to find the bunker.

That’s when Thomas had enough.

“Who said that? Was it you? Enjoy your day, you’re done.”

Thomas got blasted on social media for being “soft,” but this type of fan behavior can’t be tolerated.

Unfortunately for Thomas, fans now know that they can get under his skin, and they may be even more tempted to heckle him. The Ryder Cup in Paris could be interesting.

4. So THAT was unexpected from Tiger Woods.

After spraying shots all over Torrey Pines and Riviera, Woods turned up at PGA National – one of the most demanding tee-to-green courses on Tour – and looked like a completely different player.

He shaped shots and controlled his trajectory, finishing the week ranked first in proximity to the hole. He was third in driving distance, curving the ball both ways off the tee with every club.

Woods finished 12th – his best finish in a Tour event since August 2015. 

“I know it’s been a long time,” Woods said, “but I remember how to do this.”

Here's colleague Randall Mell with more.

5. Every player in the field could play the woulda-coulda-shoulda game … but Woods played the Bear Trap 8 over par for the week. He played the other 60 holes 8 under.

That score would have been good enough for a playoff with Thomas and List.

6. Woods remained coy about the rest of his pre-Masters schedule, but it’d be a shock if he didn’t tee it up at least once more, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he’s an eight-time winner.

After the round, Woods said that his only immediate plans were to get back in the gym, to keep his body strong and healthy. (We really gonna try this again?)

His goal is still to “build toward Augusta,” but one final tune-up – at a place he’s dominated – makes a ton of sense.

As for the rest of his 2018 outlook, even Woods can’t deny the obvious.

“My expectations have gone up,” he said.

7. Tip of the cap to Sam Burns, the 2017 Nicklaus Award winner and current Web.com Tour player who was paired with Woods on the final day of the Honda Classic.

The 21-year-old Burns was the youngest player to be paired with Woods in the final round of a Tour event since Sergio Garcia in 2001 … and all Burns did was shoot a bogey-free 68 to clip his idol by two shots and, with a tie for eighth, earn a spot in next week’s Valspar Championship.

“It’s almost like I’m speechless,” Burns said.

And to think: Last August the USGA selection committee left Burns – the college Player of the Year who delayed turning pro to make the squad and who already had a top-10 in a Tour event – off the Walker Cup team, because he’s, well … no one is quite sure why, and the USGA doesn’t explain its decisions.

No matter. You can bet this round, and this week, will prove to be very useful for him.

8. So, no, Woods may not intimidate his opponents like he did in his prime, but he still can make playing alongside him difficult.

Just ask Patton Kizzire, a two-time winner this season. He was grouped with Woods for the first time in his career.

On their first hole Thursday, Kizzire said that he was so queasy that he wasn’t sure he was holding the club. He fought through the nerves, of course, but he told us afterward that he learned more during those two rounds – about playing with pressure, about handling himself – than in his two wins.

That’s pretty cool.

9. There’s no way to sugarcoat it: PGA National’s greens were in brutal shape for this year’s event.

A dry February left the greens firmer and faster than usual, but the course allowed heavy traffic until the Sunday before the event.

Several players noted how the sand-filled surfaces appeared to have been spray-painted green. There was so little grass that it made chipping and pitching around the green impossible to predict.

Everyone has to putt on the same surfaces, of course, but Woods made numerous references to the greens making it “tough” to hole putts, and that was charitable.

The TifEagle Bermuda greens are set for a re-grassing next summer, but after this disastrous week they should move up the project. These weren’t good enough for Tour standards.  

10. It’ll also be interesting to see the field for this event next year. The Honda will always be a draw for the local residents, but it probably won’t be the no-brainer start it is now.

Next year, the Honda will likely be sandwiched between the WGC-Mexico and The Players, with Bay Hill and Tampa after that. The top guys need a break somewhere.

11. Nobody will ever doubt Jessica Korda’s toughness again.

She set a tournament record with a 25-under performance in Thailand to win by four shots. It was the fifth win of her career, and her first since 2015, but this was by far the most difficult.

In December, Korda, who turns 25 this week, had double jaw surgery that required 27 screws. Her jaw was broken in three places, and for weeks she was fed through a syringe.  

When she made her season debut last week, her face was pain-free but still numb. Her headaches were gone, too. Finally.

“I just came with no expectations after surgery,” she said. “It’s really hard for me to move. All this stuff is still really hard, but I’m really, really happy that I chose to come back in this exactly where I started my rookie year in 2011.

“I don’t think I could have asked for a better win.”

12. Once labeled an up-and-coming star on the European Tour, Eddie Pepperell finally earned his breakthrough victory Sunday at the Qatar Masters, winning by one shot over Oliver Fisher.

“I did the things I needed to do,” he said afterward. “I didn’t play fantastic, but I won ugly, and for the first win to be ugly is good.”

The gregarious Pepperell needed 129 starts to earn his first title. He’s of the most fun characters in the game, chronicling the past few years on his highly entertaining blog.

Here was his father Joe's reaction to the win:

13. The first World Golf Championship of the new year will get underway this week in Mexico.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is back, but the field is missing five of the top 13 in the world: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson.

Jason Dufner doesn’t have a hat sponsor this year. That’s hard to believe, of course, since he’s a major champion and five-time PGA Tour winner, but that’s the deal.

Dufner can wear any cap he wants, and so while he was hanging out at Rickie Fowler’s house on Friday night, and with a third-round pairing with Tiger Woods looming, he picked through his hat selection and found this:

Asked about it afterward, Dufner replied: “Perfect timing, playing with Tiger.”

Legend.

This week's award winners ... 

Warm weather, loose back: Tiger Woods. At one point Saturday, Woods’ swing speed clocked in at 128 mph. Perspective: That average swing speed would have led the Tour every year since 2007, when they first started keeping the statistic.

First time for everything: JT > Spieth. For the first time in his career, Thomas moved ahead of Spieth in the Official World Ranking, from No. 4 to No. 3. Asked if it was significant to him, Thomas said: “Not really, because there’s still two more spots that I want to climb.”

Oh, to be an elite amateur: Walker Cup. With the amateur version of the Ryder Cup headed back to the Old Course for 2023, the next four venues are secured: Royal Liverpool, Seminole, St. Andrews and Cypress Point. That any good?

Another penalty: Lexi Thompson. She was docked two shots for moving an advertising sign in her second round. They’re immovable obstructions, as outlined in the tournament handbook given to each player, which she must not have read.

Quote of the week: Justin Thomas. When told about his “(Expletive) yeah!” celebration on the 18th green, Thomas sheepishly apologized. “Please don’t fine me very much, PGA Tour.”

Blown fantasy pick of the week: Rickie Fowler. The defending champion at the Honda had a sub-70 scoring average at PGA National and a recent 54-hole lead in Phoenix, but he bombed out early with rounds of 71-76. Sigh.

Article Tags: Monday Scramble, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Sam Burns, Jessica Korda, Eddie Pepperell, Jason Dufner, Lexi Thompson, PGA National, Rickie Fowler, Walker Cup

Thomas 'sorry' for overreacting, getting Honda fan kicked out

By Jason CrookFebruary 26, 2018, 10:10 pm

Justin Thomas won his eighth PGA Tour victory over the weekend, outlasting Luke List in a playoff at the Honda Classic. But the win wasn't the only thing golf fans were discussing after the event.

The reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year, who has been very vocal about "unacceptable" fan behavior behind the ropes in recent weeks, helped get one fan kicked out of the Honda Classic for rooting (very loudly) against him, shouting – after Thomas had swung – for his shots to find hazards.

On-course microphones caught Thomas confronting the fan and asking for him to be removed after teeing off on the 16th hole.

“I don’t want to kick someone out just to kick them out. It’s just so inappropriate. We’re out here trying to win a tournament. … Just because you’re standing behind the ropes doesn’t mean that you can – I don’t care how much I dislike somebody, I’m never going to wish that kind of stuff upon them," Thomas said after the round. “I felt it was inappropriate, so he had to go home.”

But the 24-year-old was singing a slightly different tune Monday on Twitter. After receiving plenty of backlash from those who didn't think the fan's heckling had crossed the line, Thomas apologized to anyone offended by his actions and admitting that he felt bad about overreacting and having the fan removed from the event.

Despite admitting that he wished he'd gone about things differently, Thomas reiterated his initial intent and remained steadfast that the fan's yelling was "completely unnecessary."

He also tweeted his thanks to all the fans who show up and watch PGA Tour events each and every week, even though this incident had cost him "quite a few" supporters.

Article Tags: 2018 Honda Classic, Justin Thomas

Punch Shot: Bad call to end 18-hole U.S. Open playoffs?

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 26, 2018, 7:56 pm

The USGA announced a major change to its playoff format on Monday. GolfChannel.com writers Rex Hoggard and Will Gray weigh in with their thoughts on the decision:

Hoggard: Big news today from the USGA. A few decades of tradition have been changed with officials announcing the playoff format for the U.S. Open will go from an 18-hole Monday finish to a two-hole aggregate playoff. Willy, there's a lot to unpack here. Thoughts?

Gray: I'm conflicted. This makes a ton of logistical sense, as it's in everyone's best interest to crown a winner Sunday night. But there's admittedly a part of me that will miss the occasional 18-hole Monday slog to decide the most grueling major. For something that popped up only about once per decade, I'm a little sad to see it kicked to the curb.

Hoggard: Spoken like a guy who never had to hang around for a Monday playoff at the U.S. Open. It is worth noting that the last Monday playoff at the Open was 2008, and we all know how historic and entertaining that was, but otherwise it leads to an anti-climactic finish in front of far fewer fans. Tiger v. Rocco was great, but the odds of that happening are always low.

Gray: Yes, there won't be any oral histories about Retief Goosen and Mark Brooks tangling at Southern Hills 17 years ago, but they can't all be instant classics. Can we at least agree that the move to a two-hole aggregate seems a bit ... random?

Hoggard: Random works. Odd may be a better way to describe. It seems the USGA tested the waters with the U.S. Women's Open, which went to a three-hole playoff a few years ago, and had some success. It seems the game's rules makers (R&A, USGA, PGA of America, Augusta National) would consider some sort of uniform answer instead of everybody doing their own thing. Three-hole playoffs just feel right.

Gray: I agree that of the four options, I like three-hole the best (kudos, PGA of America). A single good shot holds a ton of weight, but a single bad shot won't necessarily end the tournament. Goldilocks style. But it does seem like the USGA surveyed the landscape, saw that one-, three-, and four-hole playoff options were already taken, and went for door No. 4.

But given that USGA exec Mike Davis said as recently as June that the playoff format wouldn't change on his watch, are you surprised that they made the change?

Hoggard: Strange, indeed, but then it's been a busy few days for Davis (see last week's dinner with Jack Nicklaus), so maybe he was distracted. I will say that although I'm a fan of moving away from the 18-hole playoff, social media is curiously filled with folks who, like you, enjoy their blazers blue and their playoffs of the 18-hole variety. Odd that in this day of instant media this is so popular.

Gray: It was unique! Here I am thinking brand differentiation is a positive. Alas.

Hoggard: You have an old soul, young Will. I will also point out that a lot of this will depend on what two holes the USGA uses for the playoff. With par being such an important number at the U.S. Open, this could quickly fade into a blur of fairways, greens and uninspired golf.

Gray: Yes, but remember this is the U.S. Open we're talking about – the only major championship where par is malleable. Perhaps the dream scenario is just to play a par-9 couplet for the title.

Hoggard: Here's my worry: the final two holes at Shinnecock Hills, site of this year's championship, go par 3, par 4, and they likely would be the playoff stops. Not a lot of room for separation there. The Players seems to have gotten it right with a three-hole overtime on Nos. 16, 17 and 18, which give you the best chance for two-way traffic.

Gray: It's a valid point that course routing would have a big role in dictating the best possible option. Hard to think that a par 3 as one of only two playoff holes is ideal, but I think back to Chambers Bay and recall that Nos. 1 and 18 running side-by-side would have made for a pretty sweet scene. That three-hole run at TPC Sawgrass works on a variety of fronts.

But the 18-hole option is gone now, for better or worse. Does that mean that (gasp) the Masters and its sudden-death format is the worst of the four major playoff options – or at least the most arbitrary?

Hoggard: It is certainly the least-imaginative, but then when it comes to the Masters you could probably have a "putt off" on the 18th green and it would still be entertaining. Augusta National would be the perfect place for a two-hole playoff, No. 18 first and then the 10th.

Gray: An Amen Corner playoff remains the dream, even if the sunlight of early April won't allow it. Build some floodlights behind the 13th green, I say. But back to the original topic, I guess we'll just have to wait and see how it plays out. You and I have both certainly felt the media center tremors that the U.S. Open is overdue for the p-word, meaning that we're sure to get one this summer.

Hoggard: No chance we don't get a playoff this year and you and I both will be over the moon when it finishes Sunday. We can talk about how cool the old format was on the plane ride home on Monday. Kudos, USGA.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Punch Shot

Randall's Rant: Augusta is Tiger's advantage

By Randall MellFebruary 26, 2018, 7:02 pm

Last weekend’s exhilaration watching Tiger Woods race ahead of schedule in his return to the game comes with a bit of a hangover this morning.

Last weekend’s fun comes with a headache yet to conquer.

There is still so much work left for Woods to catch up to the legion of young stars taking control of the game.

He couldn’t catch Justin Thomas Sunday at the Honda Classic, with Thomas winning his eighth PGA Tour title at 24, which sets Thomas up for a run at back-to-back Player of the Year awards.

As good as Woods looked at PGA National, as much promise as he showed in just his third PGA Tour start after yet another back surgery, he finished eight shots behind Thomas.

Yes, that’s not the number that mattered in any reasonable measurement of where Woods is in his comeback, but he flipped a switch in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The tempered expectations aren’t so tempered anymore.

“My expectations have gone up,” Woods said.

How the 42-year-old fares against Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and the other 20something stars will be the gauge going forward.

Yes, and Dustin Johnson and Jason Day, too. They may be in their 30s now, but they are in their primes.

As Woods stepped to the first tee Sunday to try to make a run at the leaders, the challenge beyond the week looked him square in the eye and smiled.

His fellow competitor, Sam Burns, a 21-year-old playing on a sponsor exemption, reminded Woods that formidable new waves of youth are going to pour in behind Spieth, McIlroy and Thomas.

Woods saw in Burns how these young guys have the ultimate respect for him, but no fear of him.

Burns acknowledged being extremely nervous meeting Woods for the first time at the first tee, but then he striped his tee shot down the middle. And then he nestled up alongside Woods walking down the first fairway, to crack an ice-breaking joke.

“Man, it’s crazy all these people came out to watch me today, isn’t it?” Burns said.

Burns was good naturedly bantering, enjoying his chance to play against Woods for the first time outside a video game.

Leaving Honda, Woods was asked if he was beginning to feel like the “old Tiger” again.

“I feel like an older guy,” Woods cracked. “Sam is half my age. That’s a little different.”

Burns beat Woods Sunday, putting up a 68 with Woods shooting 70.

Yes, that score didn’t really matter in the lens we were using to evaluate where Woods is at in his comeback, but it matters going forward.

It always mattered in the past to Woods, too.

He was all about beating everybody.

There was territory to be staked, messages to be delivered and advantages to be built in every pairing.

Woods won’t be getting any younger, so Father Time will keep stealing advantages he once built. But there’s one special place where Woods may yet have immunity to that.

If his game keeps coming together this quickly, there’s one place he still holds the advantage on these young guys.

You know where this going, to Augusta National, and the Masters.

With his swing speed remarkably reinvigorated, with his iron play coming back, with his short game restored, all he needs is for his putter to return to full blossom with all those dogwoods and azaleas.

Augusta National is the one place where Woods can most emphatically turn the tables on all these young stars, even Spieth, who has a victory and two second-place finishes in the last four years.

“I’m just building toward April,” Woods said. “I’m trying to get myself ready for that, and I feel like I’m right on track for that.”

The Masters is five weeks away, but if Woods keeps putting his game together, he won’t feel five weeks older. He may look 10 years younger. That’s the transformative effect Augusta National has on players who know how to unlock its secrets.

Jack Nicklaus, of course, won there at 46, but he also made that Sunday run at the leaders when he was 58.

Ben Crenshaw won there when he was 43, Gary Player when he was 42 and Sam Snead when he was almost 42.

Raymond Floyd, Bernhard Langer and Fred Couples remained competitive there into their 50s.

While Woods has work to do catching all these young stars on the game’s larger landscape, the tables could easily reverse at Augusta, where youth may very well be wasted on the young.

Woods doesn’t need all his powers back to be special there again. He knows that. He knows it’s where all these young guys may have to measure up to him again.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Masters, Randall's Rant

Thomas edges near top of U.S. Ryder Cup standings

By Will GrayFebruary 26, 2018, 6:25 pm

As his flurry of victories continued at the Honda Classic, Justin Thomas inched closer to the top spot in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings.

Thomas edged Luke List in a one-hole playoff to win at PGA National, his seventh win in his last 31 official starts. His Ryder Cup point total after the victory now stands at 4,163, only 36 points behind world No. 1 Dustin Johnson. Players earn one point per dollar in tournaments this year, with 1.5 points per dollar in majors and two points per dollar to winners of majors.

Days after being named one of Furyk's vice captains, Tiger Woods moved to 76th in the American points race with a 12th-place finish at PGA National. The top eight U.S. players after the PGA Championship will qualify automatically for Paris, with captain Jim Furyk rounding out the roster with four picks in September.

Here's a look at the current U.S. standings:

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Justin Thomas

3. Brooks Koepka

4. Jordan Spieth

5. Matt Kuchar

6. Brian Harman

7. Gary Woodland

8. Rickie Fowler

---

9. Chez Reavie

10. Bubba Watson

11. Phil Mickelson

12. Patrick Reed

The European team will be decided off of two lists, with the top four players from the European Points qualifying along with the top four via World Points. Thomas Bjorn will then add four captain's picks. Here's a look at the current European standings:

European Points

1. Justin Rose

2. Tyrrell Hatton

3. Ross Fisher

4. Matthew Fitzpatrick

World Points

1. Jon Rahm

2. Tommy Fleetwood

3. Sergio Garcia

4. Alex Noren

---

5. Rory McIlroy

6. Eddie Pepperell

7. Chris Paisley

8. Paul Dunne

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, 2018 Honda Classic, Ryder Cup

