Monday Scramble: Drowning out - or in - the noise

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 5, 2018, 4:00 pm

Gary Woodland prevails, Rickie Fowler falters, the party at 16 rages on, Juli Inkster signs on for another Solheim Cup and more in this week’s Super edition of Monday Scramble:

During a final round in which some of the game’s biggest names were supposed to square off, the only players left standing were Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie.

It’s a prime example of the remarkable depth of talent on Tour – and how difficult it is to win.

Both Woodland and Reavie have been on the fringes of contention all season, and they took advantage when the bigger-name players – the ones with more pressure to perform, with more to lose – faltered on the final day.

It wasn’t the star-studded finish everyone expected, but Woodland’s Sunday 64 was the best of the day, and he was rewarded for his stellar play in the spotlight. 

1. Gary Woodland called 2017 the most difficult year of his career. Last spring, his wife, Gabby, lost one of their twins mid-pregnancy. It affected him the rest of the year.

He was eager for a fresh slate in 2018, and it showed, with three consecutive top-12 finishes.

Swing coach Butch Harmon sent Woodland a text message at the start of the week: Forget about everything else. Just put four rounds together.

Whether it put Woodland’s mind at ease, he doesn’t know. But he just notched his first victory since 2013 – and is the new leader in the clubhouse for feel-good story of the year.

2. It was a heartbreaking finish for Chez Reavie, at a tournament he calls his “fifth major.”

Reavie grew up in Mesa, was a standard bearer at the event as a kid and finally, after years of frustration there, put himself in position to win.

He buried a must-make 21-footer on the final hole of regulation, but he hit a poot approach shot on the first playoff hole, coming up short and left of the green. He misplayed his chip shot and missed the 11-footer for par.

Just like that, it was over. It was just his fifth bogey of the week. 

3. Another year, another close call in Phoenix for Rickie Fowler. It was his third straight top-11 finish there.

This year was perhaps the biggest surprise.

After surviving what was thought to be his worst round of the week to take the 54-hole lead, Fowler couldn’t get a putt to drop on the back nine and finished with three bogeys in his last four holes. That added up to a 2-over 73.

There are a lot of factors involved … but Fowler is now 1-for-6 with at least a share of the 54-hole lead. His all-around game is so solid that it’s easy to envision him winning a major (and probably soon), but his inability to close out tournaments from the lead position is becoming a concern. 

4. This clip generated a lot of buzz on social media Sunday:

It wasn’t Jon Rahm’s first outburst, and it certainly won’t be his last. Here’s what he told your trusty correspondent last year about his anger issues: “Every time I try to keep it to myself, just imagine a Coke bottle. If you shake it once, then it comes down. But once you open it, it’s a complete mess, and that’s what happens if I try to keep it down. … Sometimes I need to get mad.”

And so he does. Depending on your perspective, he’s either passionate or wildly immature.

The belief here? It’s hard to argue with Rahm’s success. And he’s 23. If that’s the way he feels like he can perform best, then let him have his outbursts. He'll grow out of it. For now, it affects only himself, not his playing partners.

5. The party vibe at TPC Scottsdale always brings out the get-off-my-lawn crowd, but this year the opponents seemed larger and more vocal.

Their main beef, best we can tell, is that the scene isn’t “good for golf” and that the sport doesn’t need to showcase boorish fans who have little interest in the actual sport, who just want to drink and yell ridiculous things when players are on the tee.

Let’s be clear: The Waste Management Phoenix Open is not helping grow the game. No one in the stands at 16 is watching the action and thinking to themselves, in between sips, Boy, I need to pick up this sport, because this is really cool.

The Phoenix Open is a party, first and foremost, and a golf tournament just so happens to be played around it.

It may not be a good look for the sport, but it’s undoubtedly good for the tournament, which attracted a record 719,179 fans for the week and generated tons of money for charity, and it’s probably even good for the image of the Tour, which has a reputation for being a bunch of stodgy, old country-club guys.

It’s not a model for success, not a preview of what professional golf will soon become. It’s a fun one-off, nothing more.

6. We couldn’t help but chuckle, however, when a few players complained about the abusive heckling on the 16th.

You receive worldwide notoriety, put 20,000 rowdy fans in close proximity, bake them in 85-degree temperatures, allow them to chug Coors Light and then expect them to keep their jeers light-hearted and respectful?

Come on now.

They can hire more undercover cops to throw out the most egregious offenders, but this is the monster they created. It will only get rowdier.

7. Keep in mind: Players don’t have to subject themselves to this. They’re there because they either like the course or enjoy the vibe, probably both.

Only a handful of Tour types have sponsor-related obligations there – Bubba Watson in 2016: "I’m not going to PC it. I’m here because of my sponsors" – and that’s why there is a 44-event schedule. These independent contractors can pick and choose where they want to play.

Think it’s a distraction? Tired of getting heckled? Good news! There are plenty of other options.

And that’s why it’ll be interesting to see whether Jordan Spieth returns to the desert. Two knuckleheads got him – on his downswing in the first round, and while putting on his final hole to try and make cut in the second round. He didn’t speak to reporters after missing the cut, so it’s unclear how much those two incidents affected him.

8. One quick thing: Ian Poulter is no stranger to fan abuse, or to shanks, but he should be applauded for his reaction to what happened on the 16th hole Friday.

Fortunately for Poulter, his shank came toward the end of the day, when the crowd was already starting to leave, and not at prime party time, 4 p.m. local. 

9. Can someone please explain why this event isn’t on a Wednesday-Saturday schedule? Because it makes too much sense?

Sunday is such a letdown, with “only” 64,273 fans pouring through the gates. That’s about 150,000 (!) fewer fans than Saturday. There’s no energy in the final round, with everyone seemingly more concerned about leaving early to get to their Super Bowl party.

The tournament should end on Saturday, with the biggest crowds, and so it doesn’t bump up against the Super Bowl, as it has for the past few years.

It’s an easy commute from the previous week’s event in San Diego, so the players shouldn’t mind the earlier start. For those concerned about attendance, consider there were more fans Wednesday (83,034) than Sunday, and the money made during the pro-am can be made up with some kind of charity event Sunday morning.

Stop the madness!

10. Spieth missed his first cut in 16 starts after another uncharacteristic performance on the greens.

In eight measured rounds prior to the Phoenix Open, Spieth was 193rd on Tour in strokes gained-putting. It only got worse on the perfect greens at TPC Scottsdale, where Spieth looked visibly uncomfortable over the ball and missed a whopping nine times inside 10 feet. If he converts those putts, like he usually does (and like Fowler did over the first two rounds), then he would have been tied for the lead. Instead, he was leaving early.  

Spieth didn’t speak to reporters afterward, but he explained to Tom Lehman (on-site to work as an analyst Golf Central Pre-Game) that he’s thinking too much about the technical aspects of his stroke instead of speed and line. Seven of his 10 rounds this year have been negative strokes gained-putting, and the bumpy greens at this week’s Pebble Beach National Pro-Am will pose even more of a challenge for a player who is clearly searching for consistency and confidence. 

11. We might go all year before we see another round as wild as Justin Thomas’ Saturday in Phoenix.

Six straight birdies to start. A bogey-triple-double stretch late on the back nine. An even-par 71, when it was all added up.

“Shocked. I’m speechless,” he said. “That pretty much sums it up.”

Per Golf Channel research, Thomas’ round was the first in 197 Tour rounds at TPC Scottsdale that featured eight birdies but did not finish under par. That’s hard to do. 

12. The U.S. Solheim Cup team seems committed to Inkster until she no longer wants the job.

That could be a while, because the Hall of Famer, as energetic as ever, is 2-0 as the leader of Team USA and will be a big favorite when her team heads to Gleneagles in 2019.

Her impact on the Americans has been immense, a complete and much-needed culture change, as they’re finally more interested in winning than face paint, chants and hair ribbons. That’s all Inkster.

(Read colleague Randall Mell on this, and what more she can do.)

Other women deserve the chance to captain the U.S. Solheim Cup team, whether it’s Pat Hurst or Dottie Pepper. But this job should be Inkster’s as long as she wants it. 

Well, it's good to know that at least there are limits to the debauchery at the 16th hole. This streaker was eventually arrested.

This week's award winners ... 

Big Points in Scrabble, Even Better Golfer: Shubhankar Sharma. The 21-year-old Indian prodigy shot a flawless 62 to steal the Maybank Championship, his second win in his past five starts. A lot of doors will soon open for Sharma, who just clinched his spot in the WGC-Mexico. 

Stop Using the “Misquoted” Defense: Suzann Pettersen. Her comments that President Donald Trump “cheats like hell” at golf unsurprisingly went viral, and, unsurprisingly, she defended herself by saying that the reporter took the exchange out of context and that it was “fake news” … except the reporter came out and said, unsurprisingly, that he had recorded the conversation (duh, it’s 2018!) and had proof that’s what she said and what she meant. Athletes: Just stop using that defense. It never, ever works, and it makes you look ridiculous.   

Good Sport: Henrik Stenson. Seriously, Big Stense is just the best. 

Work On Your Trophy Presentations Now: Mark Newell. A key figure in the rules modernization, Newell is the next president of the USGA, succeeding Diana Murphy.

Someone Is Asking For It: PGA Tour employee. An unnamed Tour employee decorated commissioner and rabid Patriots fan Jay Monahan’s car with Eagles balloons. Do it again Monday, and that person is definitely fired.

More of the Same: College golf. The best men’s team (Oklahoma State) and the best men’s player (USC’s Justin Suh) opened up their spring seasons with victories at the Amer Ari Invitational in Hawaii. 

How Did That Not Drop?: Robert Garrigus. Giving it a rip on the drivable par-4 17th, Garrigus’ ball climbed up onto the green, clanked off the flagstick and somehow didn’t drop for an ace. It would have been just the second hole-in-one on a par 4 in Tour history. 

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Hideki Matsuyama. This one hurts. After an opening 69, the two-time defending champion in Phoenix started receiving treatment on his left shoulder. He decided he couldn’t go, citing a wrist injury, and in the process he torpedoed each of the one-and-done leagues in which he was undoubtedly picked. Sigh.  

Randall's Rant: Rahm's temper distracts from his talent

By Randall MellFebruary 5, 2018, 10:02 pm

Jon Rahm’s game is explosive in the best way.

And in the worst way.

He is a towering talent, capable of bursts of brilliance, like his finish at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines a year ago, when he won with a pair of back-nine eagles to blow open a tight battle with six holes to go.

He can also be a towering inferno, capable of bursts of petulance, like his finish Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, when he slammed clubs in frustration, watching his chances go awry with wayward shots.

We’ve seen him lose more than his share of battles with his temper in the year and a half since he turned pro, from his outbursts at The Players and the Memorial last spring to his meltdown at the U.S. Open last summer.

This curious amalgam of brilliance and bluster both attracts and repels, making him riveting theater. He has quickly become one of those players you can’t take your eyes off, because you aren’t sure if he should be playing a course atop Mount Olympus ... or if he’s going to turn into Mount Vesuvius.

“Rahmbo” may already be one of the game’s most exciting players, but anyone who really cares about where he is headed has to watch with trepidation.

For those who aren’t sure whether to love or loathe the total package he brings, his angry act is getting old.

He is walking a tightrope.

That’s because Rahm seems to believe the fuel that drives his success may share a chemistry with the same high-octane stuff that drives his bursts of temper.

If he tones down the octane in one, is he toning it down in the other?

Rahm got to the heart of that question with GolfChannel.com’s Ryan Lavner at Erin Hills last year.

“I know golfers are supposed to internalize everything, and I wish I could,” Rahm said. “Every time I try to keep it to myself, just imagine a Coca-Cola bottle. If you shake it once, then it comes down. But once you open it, it’s a complete mess, and that’s what happens if I try to keep it down. If I try to keep it down, at some point, I’m going to miss a shot that’s not that bad, and I’m going to lose it. Sometimes, I need to get mad.”

Does he really need to get mad?

Will managing emotion choke motivation?

History mostly tells us that if you can’t control your emotions in golf, you can’t control your golf ball.

So can Rahm pull off something extraordinarily rare in the game? Can he use his anger to dominate?

Nobody is better at channeling microbursts of anger than Tiger Woods. At his best, he could thump a club, spit out some salty language, and turn it into a birdie better than anyone who ever lived.

Golf is a maddening game, and nobody’s immune to its frustrations. The most earnest lose it once in a while, but Rahm is making a habit of it far more than any of the top players in the game today.

Rahm is just 23, still learning, still working with his mental coach on issues like this, but the harder he is on himself, the harder fans who do not like his tantrums will be on him.

If Rahm doesn’t learn to get a better bridle on his intensity, his struggles to enjoy the game could become our struggle to enjoy him.

That would be a shame, because he has a certain charisma outside the ropes, an appealing ability to help tell the larger story of today’s youth movement.

Tommy “Thunder” Bolt won 15 PGA Tour titles, including the 1958 U.S. Open, but he regretted that his reputation for throwing clubs overshadowed his reputation as a shot-maker.

“I think I can hit a golf shot as well as the next man,” Bolt once said in a quote that made many of his obituaries when he died 10 years ago. “But do people come out to watch me hit golf shots, the way they do Ben Hogan and Sam Snead? No. They come out for one reason, and one reason only. They want to see me blow my top. And I'm sorry to say I've obliged them.”

Let’s hope Rahm figures out a way to do less obliging.

What's in the bag: WMPO winner Woodland

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 5, 2018, 6:42 pm

Gary Woodland defeated Chez Reavie on the first playoff hole to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Here's what's in his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M3 440 (8.5 degrees), with Accra Tour Z RPG shaft

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15, 18 degrees), with Accra Tour ZX 4100 shafts

Irons: Titleist 716 MB (4-9), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (47, 52, 57 degrees), Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (60 degrees), all with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X

Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Timeless chromatic bronze Newport 2 prototype

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

WMPO purse payout: Woodland earns $1.242 million

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 5, 2018, 2:38 pm

Gary Woodland defeated Chez Reavie on the first hole of sudden death to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Here's how the purse was paid out at TPC Scottsdale:

1 Gary Woodland -18 $1,242,000
2 Chez Reavie -18 $745,200
T3 Ollie Schniederjans -15 $400,200
T3 Brendan Steele -15 $400,200
T5 Bryson DeChambeau -14 $242,363
T5 Phil Mickelson -14 $242,363
T5 Chesson Hadley -14 $242,363
T5 Matt Kuchar -14 $242,363
T9 Brian Gay -13 $193,200
T9 Martin Laird -13 $193,200
T11 Rickie Fowler -12 $141,450
T11 Daniel Berger -12 $141,450
T11 James Hahn -12 $141,450
T11 Chris Kirk -12 $141,450
T11 Vaughn Taylor -12 $141,450
T11 Jon Rahm -12 $141,450
T17 Xander Schauffele -11 $100,050
T17 Beau Hossler -11 $100,050
T17 Patrick Reed -11 $100,050
T17 Justin Thomas -11 $100,050
T21 Martin Flores -10 $80,040
T21 Alex Noren -10 $80,040
T23 Byeong Hun An -9 $66,240
T23 Brandt Snedeker -9 $66,240
T23 Scott Stallings -9 $66,240
T26 Aaron Baddeley -8 $51,060
T26 Bill Haas -8 $51,060
T26 Charley Hoffman -8 $51,060
T26 Luke List -8 $51,060
T26 Nick Watney -8 $51,060
T31 Kevin Chappell -7 $39,133
T31 Austin Cook -7 $39,133
T31 Patton Kizzire -7 $39,133
T31 Jason Kokrak -7 $39,133
T31 Marc Leishman -7 $39,133
T31 Rory Sabbatini -7 $39,133
T31 Steve Stricker -7 $39,133
T38 John Huh -6 $29,670
T38 Harold Varner III -6 $29,670
T40 Francesco Molinari -5 $29,670
T40 Kevin Streelman -5 $29,670
T40 Bubba Watson -5 $29,670
T43 Keegan Bradley -4 $22,770
T43 Chad Campbell -4 $22,770
T43 Lucas Glover -4 $22,770
T43 Adam Hadwin -4 $22,770
T43 Billy Horschel -4 $22,770
T48 Derek Fathauer -3 $17,802
T48 Kevin Na -3 $17,802
T48 Ben Silverman -3 $17,802
T48 Cameron Smith -3 $17,802
T52 Robert Garrigus -2 $16,091
T52 Jamie Lovemark -2 $16,091
T52 Ian Poulter -2 $16,091
T52 Nick Taylor -2 $16,091
T52 Peter Uihlein -2 $16,091
T57 Emiliano Grillo -1 $15,318
T57 Zach Johnson -1 $15,318
T57 John Peterson -1 $15,318
T57 Kevin Tway -1 $15,318
T57 Camilo Villegas -1 $15,318
T62 Si Woo Kim E $14,766
T62 Colt Knost E $14,766
T62 C.T. Pan E $14,766
T65 Shane Lowry 2 $14,421
T65 Brian Stuard 2 $14,421
T67 Blayne Barber 3 $14,145
T67 Ben Martin 3 $14,145
T69 Cody Gribble 4 $13,869
T69 Tyrone Van Aswegen 4 $13,869
71 Grayson Murray 5 $13,662
72 Charlie Beljan 7 $13,524
Woodland cracks top 30 in OWGR after Phoenix win

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 5, 2018, 1:34 pm

After snapping a five-year winless drought, Gary Woodland has returned to the top 30 in the world ranking.

Woodland climbed from No. 53 to No. 26 after his playoff victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, his first victory since 2013. It’s his highest position since May 2015, when he reached No. 24.

Chez Reavie, who lost on the first playoff hole, made an even bigger jump, rising from No. 93 to No. 61.

Shubhankar Sharma, a winner on the European Tour for the second time in his past five starts, cracked the top 75 in the world. He is now ranked 72nd, after ending last year at No. 202.

The top 10 in the world ranking remained unchanged, save for Justin Rose (now No. 5) and Hideki Matsuyama (now No. 6) swapping spots: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahn, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rose, Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jason Day. 

