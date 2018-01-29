Getty Images

Monday Scramble: Wait just a minute (or 4)

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 29, 2018, 6:30 pm

Tiger Woods returns, Jason Day prevails, J.B. Holmes stalls, Haotong Li stuns and more in this week’s redeye edition of Monday Scramble:

In the most highly anticipated debut of the new year, Tiger Woods not only made the cut at one of the most difficult regular-season stops on the PGA Tour, but he climbed into the top 25 after shooting all four rounds at par or better.

It’s just the third time he’s done that since his last victory in 2013, an encouraging sign after so little competition the past few years.

The goal was to play four rounds and test his body, and in that sense, absolutely, the week was a resounding success. But watching Woods up close last week, there is little evidence to suggest that he’s ready to be a regular contender anytime soon.

Though his short game and putting showed plenty of promise, his long game was in such disarray that he set a career-low mark for fairways hit and never found more than 12 greens per round. Other courses, including his next start at Riviera, won’t be so forgiving.

Can Woods win again?

Sure, in time, if he stays healthy and drastically tightens up his game. But for now, it’s best to keep expectations low: He plays a limited schedule on demanding courses against the top fields.

The road ahead is long. 

1. It’s best to break down Woods’ return like this:

THE POSITIVES:

He remained upright. That was a major question mark heading into the week, even after his encouraging performance in the Bahamas last month. How would Woods handle hacking out of the thick, juicy rye grass at Torrey Pines? Turns out it wasn’t a problem. At all. Despite missing 70 percent of his fairways, Woods never so much as flinched while taking a few mighty lashes out of the rough, and he felt strong enough to practice after his rounds. A great sign for his surgically repaired back.

His short game. Woods said one of the biggest misconceptions about his back injury was that he’d be able to work more on his short game than his full swing. The opposite was true, because it hurt more to bend over and address the ball while chipping and putting. That’s not the case anymore, and he clearly was sharper on and around the greens than he has been over the past few years. (The chip yips appear, at least for now, to be in remission.) That Woods took extra time during his practice rounds to hit putts and try different shots out of the rough paid off, too. Said Brandt Snedeker: “His short game is probably as good or better than I ever remember it being.”

His heart. Does Woods still have the desire and determination to compete at age 42? He offered a resounding answer last week. Even without anywhere close to his best stuff, he pulled off some incredible short-game shots and sank a few clutch putts to make the cut on the number. Shooting 2 under on the weekend, while finding just six fairways total, was a master class in grinding.

His patience. Woods might be the only one who seems content to let the process play out. Despite the chaos that constantly surrounds him, he seems happy, reenergized and at peace in his latest comeback. There is such an urgency to declare that he is back, or that he’s going to win again, but golf doesn’t lend itself to instant analysis. He acknowledges that he’s very much a work in progress, and it could take all season, or longer, before he figures it out. 

THE NEGATIVES:

His driving. There’s no way to sugarcoat: It was dreadful. He had a two-way miss, and some of his tee shots were off-the-planet bad. Woods chalked up his errant driving to his ever-evolving “feels,” but it’s clear that he needs to continue to tinker with his equipment. (He switched from the TaylorMade M2 to the M3 over the seven-week break.) His 30-percent clip was the worst of his career, and his absence of a go-to shot is worrisome moving forward.

His iron play. Woods’ driver put him in some awful spots off the tee, but even when he did find the short grass he struggled to hit the ball close enough to the hole, ranking in the middle of the pack in proximity. His wedge play was particularly poor, and only on the last day did he have good distance control with his irons. Not every tournament is going to be a grind-fest like Torrey; he needs to be able to make a lot of birdies, and he won’t with iron play like that.

2. Day desperately needed a reset in 2018.

Last year was the most difficult year of his career, not only professionally but personally. On the course, after beginning the year as the world No. 1, he plummeted outside the top 10, lost confidence in his two most important clubs (driver and putter) and split with his longtime caddie Colin Swatton, who has been a father figure to Day since he was a teenager.

He didn’t find much relief off the course, either. His mother was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year, leading to a tearful withdrawal from the WGC-Match Play and months of listless play, and at the end of the year, his wife, Ellie, announced that she had suffered a miscarriage with the couple’s third child.

Better days are ahead.

3. Day’s inspired play at Torrey, which culminated with a birdie on the sixth playoff hole Monday to put away Alex Noren, was a reminder that he’s too talented to go months without contending. When he’s on, there isn’t a shot or moment he can’t handle.

He’ll be a force – as long as he’s healthy.

4. So … about that. Day’s back continues to be a problem.

Two weeks ago, he underwent an MRI after throwing out his back in Palm Springs. He was still in such rough shape at Torrey Pines that he withdrew from the Wednesday pro-am and didn’t think he’d be able to play. Swinging and walking around uncomfortably in the cooler temperatures, he started sluggishly with a 73, then heated up with rounds of 64-71-70. He was helped immensely by the 80-degree weather Sunday.

Day said that he’s looking into making changes in his swing to relieve some of the pressure on his lower back. When his back goes out, as it did a few weeks ago, he experiences burning pain down both legs. Not good. 

5. Still think Noren is just another flash-in-the-pan European player?

The nine-time European Tour winner recently cracked the top 10 in the world ranking, but that still didn’t convince many American golf observers that this late bloomer (he didn’t even win in three years of college golf at Oklahoma State) was the real deal.

There should be no questions now, after Noren nearly won in his first start as a Tour member. He stood tall in difficult conditions Sunday, and he only bowed out after his 3-wood on the sixth playoff hole came up short, in the water, effectively ending his chances.

Noren is known among his peers as one of the hardest workers in the game – these horrifying pictures of his calloused hands are all the proof you need – and he’s finally pushed himself to the brink of the game’s elite. 

6. What’s up with all of these playoffs? This is the third consecutive week that the Tour had a multi-hole playoff.

From 2002-17, there were two playoffs that went six or more holes. In the past three WEEKS, there have been two – Day's marathon and Patton Kizzire outlasting James Hahn on the sixth hole at the Sony Open.

The trend might not end soon, either. There has been a playoff each of the past two years at the Phoenix Open. That’s bad news for sports fans, of course, since the action bumps into the Super Bowl.

7. It’s rare to see PGA Tour players criticize their peers, but that’s exactly what happened Sunday when J.B. Holmes brought the final round to a screeching halt with his 4-minute, 10-second standoff with his caddie in the middle of the 18th fairway.

The debate centered on whether to hit 3-wood (long) or 5-wood (short), and in the end he chose a 7-iron layup in the rough, believing that his best chance to make eagle and tie was to hole a wedge shot. (Shocker: He did not.)

Yes, these guys have a lot at stake – money, world-ranking, FedExCup and Ryder Cup points – but to take four minutes making that decision, WITH THE CO-LEADER OF THE TOURNAMENT WAITING, was one of the most egregious 72nd-hole icings this scribe can remember.

8. Holmes, of course, did himself no favors afterward. Last year, when Jordan Spieth took forever to play the 13th hole at Royal Birkdale because of an unusual ruling, he apologized profusely to playing partner Matt Kuchar for the holdup. Holmes offered no such apology.

When asked whether he regretted taking that much time to make his decision and impacting Noren’s second shot, Holmes sniffed: “No, I was still trying to win.”

Already tagged as one of the game’s slowest players, Holmes’ reputation took another massive hit Sunday.  

9. Rory McIlroy’s Revenge Tour made another stop last week in Dubai, where he finished second.

It was his second week in a row in contention, though this one probably stung more than his T-3 in Abu Dhabi – on Sunday, he was two clear with eight to play, but stalled the rest of the way, allowing Haotong Li to pass him on the back nine.

“If someone had told me at the start of the year you’d finish third and second in your first two events, I would have said I’d take that,” he said afterward. “But being in the positions I’ve been in and having two close calls the first couple of weeks of the year, it’s a little difficult.

“The competitor in me is very disappointed right now. I wanted to win. I always want to win, and I just didn’t do enough when I needed to.”

McIlroy is 40 under for his first two events of the year. He will tee it up again in two weeks at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. 

10. That’s not to take anything away from Li, the 22-year Chinese star who is becoming a force on the world stage. He birdied four of his last six holes to steal the title – even more impressive considering the player he chased down.

Last year, Li surged up the leaderboard at The Open, after a final-round 63. This victory, over McIlroy, against a strong field, should boost his confidence even more. He is now No. 32 in the world.

Five days later, and we still don’t really know who was at fault in the bizarre situation that unfolded at last week’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Depending on whom you talk to, Rhein Gibson’s caddie, Brandon Davis, either did or didn’t pick up Gibson’s ball in a hazard on the 18th hole of the Web.com Tour event.

Gibson received a one-shot penalty (and lost $12,000), chucking his putter headcover at Davis and firing him on the spot.

Suspiciously, Davis went on a media blitz to share his side of the story … and then a Web.com Tour official publicly disputed that account.

Here’s what we do know: Caddies will think twice about working for Gibson, and Davis will have a hard time finding another gig.

This section was MADE for incidents like these. Seriously: WTH?

This week's award winners ... 

Trending Upward: Ryan Palmer. Winless since 2010, Palmer was the first to drop out of the playoff at Torrey Pines. Considering all he has been through recently, however – his wife, Jennifer, undergoing treatment for breast cancer, having shoulder surgery and needing to play well to keep his card via a major medical – he wasn’t about to sulk about another close call. 

Opening Stumble: LPGA season. Brittany Lincicome won the LPGA’s season opener in the Bahamas, which was reduced to 54 holes because of high winds. The 2013 edition of the event was shortened to 36 holes because of inclement weather. Paradise, we think not.

Best Of Luck: Guy who distracted Tiger. An angry mob seemed to descend on the visor-wearing dude who blurted out, “Get in the hole!” while Woods was making his backstroke on an 8-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole Sunday. Apparently there's no need for marshals when fans police each other. 

Death, Taxes and …: Charles Howell III at the Farmers. His tie for sixth at Torrey was his fourth consecutive top-20 there, and his eighth top-10 in 16 career starts. ATM. 

Didn’t See That Coming: Jon Rahm. One shot back after two rounds, on the verge of becoming world No. 1 with a victory, Rahm backed up on the weekend with rounds of 75-77, eventually finishing in a tie for 29th, behind even Tiger Woods. Now he doesn’t even have a chance to claim the top spot this week in Phoenix. 

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Rickie Fowler. Maybe we should have known better, since the Farmers ambassador doesn’t have a top-60 here since 2013. Apparently, that history was more telling than his recent form, because he exited early again, with rounds of 72-72. Sigh. 

Article Tags: Monday Scramble, Jason Day, Alex Noren, Tiger Woods, J.B. Holmes, Rory McIlroy, Haotong Li

Trending

Getty Images

Power Rankings: Waste Management Phoenix Open

By Will GrayJanuary 29, 2018, 8:21 pm

The PGA Tour remains heads to Arizona this week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A field of 132 players will tackle the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, including the raucous par-3 16th hole.

Be sure to join the all-new Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge - including a new One & Done game offering - to compete for prizes and form your own leagues, and log on to www.playfantasygolf.com to submit your picks for this week's event.

Hideki Matsuyama won this event last year in a playoff over Webb Simpson. Here are 10 names to watch in Scottsdale:

1. Hideki Matsuyama: The Japanese phenom has been the undisputed top name at this event recently, having won each of the last two years in four-hole playoffs. He was also a runner-up in 2015, finished T-4 in 2014 and enters off a T-12 finish at Torrey Pines that included a final-round 69. Expect more of the same.

2. Jordan Spieth: Spieth is playing for the first tim since the Sony Open, and he's teeing it up in an event where he cracked the top 10 in both 2015 (T-7) and last year (T-9). You have to go all the way back to the PGA Championship to find an instance where Spieth finished outside the top 20, a span of eight worldwide starts.

3. Jon Rahm: Rahm's weekend melt in San Diego qualified as surprising, but it shouldn't deter fantasy players from slotting the Spaniard. Rahm will have plenty of support this week having gone to school at nearby Arizona State, and his record here includes a T-5 finish as an amateur in 2015 along with last year's T-16 result.

4. Rickie Fowler: Fowler missed the cut for the third straight year at Torrey Pines, but each of the last two years he has followed that result by contending at TPC Scottsdale. The veteran was T-4 last year, and back in 2016 he let a late lead slip away before losing to Matsuyama in a playoff. He was T-4 in Maui earlier this month.

5. Justin Thomas: Thomas was in the mix through 36 holes at this event in his 2015 debut before falling back into a T-17 finish, but he has missed the cut each of the last two years. Expect that mini-slump to end this week, as Thomas tees it up for the first time since a T-14 finish at the Sony Open as one of the headliners of a stacked field.

6. Webb Simpson: Last year's runner-up has been a regular contender at this event, with top-15 finishes in each of his four prior trips to the desert. Simpson has long been viewed as a balky putter, but he ranks 18th on Tour this season in strokes gained putting and 13th in total strokes gained. Simpson finished T-4 at the Sony earlier this month.

7. Matt Kuchar: Kuchar finished T-9 at this event last year, his second top-10 finish in five appearances since 2009. Kuchar hasn't finished outside the top 45 at TPC Scottsdale in that span, and to find his last missed cut you have to go back nearly a year to the Shell Houston Open.

8. Daniel Berger: Berger has had some early success at this event, with top-10 finishes in two of his first three appearances. That includes a T-7 finish last year, and his recent form includes top-15 finishes on both legs of the Hawaiian swing earlier this month. In fact, he's on a run of four straight top-25 finishes dating back to the fall.

9. Zach Johnson: The two-time major champ has begun to turn things around of late, with top-10 finishes in each of his two tournament starts this year. His WMPO record includes four top-15 finishes in his last five trips, highlighted by a T-10 finish in 2015. Johnson is 15th on Tour this season in total strokes gained.

10. Brendan Steele: Steele is already a winner this season on Tour, and he's heading back to a venue where he has had considerable success. Steele finished T-6 or better three straight years here from 2012-14, and he has four top-20 finishes over the last five years. In addition to his Napa victory in October, he has notched top-30 results in each of his first three starts in 2018.

10. Brendan Steele: Steele h

Article Tags: Hideki Matsuyama, Fantasy Central, 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Trending

Getty Images

Randall's Rant: How to stop slow play

By Randall MellJanuary 29, 2018, 8:17 pm

Maybe golf fans need a “honking horn” cellphone app.

So when traffic on the PGA Tour slows like rush hour on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, fans can lay on their horns, like New Yorkers do, to vent at a problem that continues to plague the game.

So when a player like J.B. Holmes chooses to become a one-man traffic jam, as he did in the 18th fairway Sunday at the end of the Farmers Insurance Open, fans can express their frustration.

Or maybe fans should just start booing when play slows down.

Or heckle offenders.

Or get creative and serenade slow players with a mocking variation of the Pointer Sisters hit song from the ‘80s:

I don’t want a man with a slow hand

I want a player in a heated rush

Yeah, OK, these are not serious proposals as solutions for the kind of slow play Holmes was guilty of at Torrey Pines. Still, the furor he created taking 4 minutes and 10 seconds to decide to fly the white flag and lay up appears to call for some extreme measures.

The “honking horn” app and other proposals offered here are intentionally over the top, designed to make a couple serious points:

1. Fans can’t depend on the PGA Tour to do anything serious about slow play, and so any real solution needs to start by changing the Tour’s attitude toward the issue.

2. Public and media pressure can motivate Tour officials to implement change.

We saw a social media mob take up pitchforks in a public-shaming campaign on Sunday. Holmes got lambasted, not only for his slow play, but for the effect his lack of courtesy may have had on playing partners also trying to win.

Bless Luke Donald.

The former No. 1 applied some pressure by boldly weighing in, taking Holmes to task. Donald served a higher purpose by daring to single out a fellow player.

“Last group was over a hole behind, we can all blame JB,” Donald tweeted.

Donald didn’t stop after calling out Holmes. He also called out the rules officials.

“They needed to step in a while ago,” he tweeted.

Mark Calcavecchia, the 13-time PGA Tour winner and three-time PGA Tour Champions winner, wielded a surgeon’s scalpel pointing out that Holmes’ conduct was as much a violation of the spirit of the game as it was any rule.

“Horrendous sportsmanship to [Alex] Noren and [Ryan] Palmer,” Calcavecchia tweeted.

It should be acknowledged that slow play is a complex problem, and it can’t truly be solved, not with 156- and 144-player fields, not with limited daylight, not with the fast greens you get in PGA Tour events and not with the wind that periodically complicates pace of play, as it did Sunday at Torrey Pines.

But that doesn’t mean pace of play can’t be significantly improved, if there is a real will inside the PGA Tour to do so. That won’t happen until the Tour takes it more seriously. When commissioner Jay Monahan revealed last year that a “comprehensive pace-of-play review” was under way, there was hope, but we’ve heard nothing since.

The one-stroke penalty PGA Tour officials assessed at the Zurich Classic last year is the only slow-play penalty issued in the last 23 years. That’s all you need to know about how seriously they take it.

There’s an old saying: First we make our habits, then our habits make us.

That’s how this changes, with the PGA Tour changing player habits.

There are a lot of factors contributing to slow play, and the Tour’s lack of enforcement of its own rules ranks high on the list.

The problem is that sloths and turtles on Tour know how to circumvent the slow-play rules (40 seconds to play a shot, with certain exceptions when playing first, when 60 seconds is permitted). The sloths and turtles also know they get warnings before a penalty. They know how to speed up when they are on the clock, then slow back down when they’re off it.

Obviously, PGA Tour officials let a lot of “bad times” go unsanctioned. How else do you explain one penalty in two decades?

It would be great if the PGA Tour would hire rules officials to time every group. That would be the ideal enforcement effort, as effective as having a State Patrol car in every driver’s rearview mirror. It’s not practical, though.

There are answers in technology.

Monahan hinted as much last year when he revealed the Tour’s Shotlink dashboard records “time par” averages for every player. If that’s a reliable metric, find a way to use it. Identify the sloths and turtles and post time par averages with other public stats.

Also, create a different set of rules for the 30 or so slowest players in any field, based on their time-par average. Tell the sloths and turtles they should assume they are on the clock at the first tee, that they could be timed (as individuals) without notice, and that they won’t be warned with a first “bad time.” They will go directly to a one-stroke penalty and $5,000 fine with their first violation.

Put sloths and turtles on notice.

Use Shotlink’s technology to help police them.

And then start enforcing the rules, start assessing penalty shots.

It’s all about changing habits, but there has to be discretion and allowances, when players are in contention on Sundays. This is why slow play is a complex problem, because it’s different on the back nine on Sundays. There are going to be those extraordinary circumstances when a contender like Jordan Spieth is getting a complicated drop at Royal Birkdale, or Tiger Woods is figuring out how to hole a circuitous chip at the 16th at Augusta National or Phil Mickelson sends his caddie 70 yards ahead at the last hole to tend the flagstick at the Farmers Insurance Open in a bid to hole out from the fairway and force a playoff (that one didn’t work out, but it was cool).

The hope here is that the PGA Tour can change a player’s habits before he unnecessarily creates a traffic jam when he’s in contention late on a Sunday.

Maybe J.B. Holmes isn’t being publicly shamed today if the PGA Tour worked harder to change habits.

Honk your horn if you agree.

Article Tags: Randall's Rant, 2018 Farmers Insurance Open, J.B. Holmes, slow play

Trending

Getty Images

What's in the bag: Farmers winner Day

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 29, 2018, 7:53 pm

Jason Day defeated Alex Noren on the sixth playoff hole to win the Farmers Insurance Open. Here's what's in his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (10.5 degrees), with TPT Golf shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with TPT Golf shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shaft; (52, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Article Tags: 2018 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day, What's in the Bag

Trending

Getty Images

Day back inside OWGR top 10, Tiger jumps 108 spots

By Will GrayJanuary 29, 2018, 6:13 pm

It took a Monday finish, but Jason Day is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour and back inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings as a result.

Day outlasted Alex Noren in a marathon playoff at the Farmers Insurance Open, ultimately winning with a birdie on the sixth extra hole. It was Day's first win since the 2016 Players Championship, and it helped the former world No. 1 jump four spots to No. 10 in the latest rankings.

Day had been outside the top 10 since October, when a T-11 finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions dropped him from eighth to 11th.

Day wasn't the only new entrant into the OWGR top 10, as Rory McIlroy jumped three spots to No. 8 following his runner-up finish at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Ascents from both Day and McIlroy bumped Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson to Nos. 11 and 12, respectively, marking the first time Stenson has been outside the top 10 since August 2013.

Noren's hard-luck runner-up moved him from No. 19 to No. 16, while Tyrrell Hatton also jumped three spots to No. 15 following his third-place showing in Dubai. Haotong Li, who edged McIlroy and Hatton for the title, moved up 28 spots to a career-best No. 32 in the latest rankings.

Dustin Johnson remains world No. 1 for another week, followed by Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama. Justin Rose stayed at world No. 6, with Rickie Fowler, McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Day rounding out the latest top 10.

Thanks to a T-23 finish at Torrey Pines in his first official PGA Tour start in a year, Tiger Woods jumped 108 spots to No. 539 in the world.

Article Tags: Jasno Day, OWGR, 2018 Farmers Insurance Open

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.