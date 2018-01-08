Getty Images

Monday Scramble: DJ's Kapalua crush

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 8, 2018, 4:00 pm

Dustin Johnson keeps rolling, Justin Thomas has caddie issues, Tiger Woods announces his early schedule, Rickie Fowler breaks tradition and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:

Here we go again, another year in which DJ looks unstoppable.

There are maybe five players on the PGA Tour who can overwhelm the competition with their physical gifts, who can mash the accelerator and pull away.

The difference with Johnson – the reason he has blown past Rory McIlroy and Jason Day (for now) – is that he can access that awesome potential more consistently; this was his eighth win in the past 19 months.

His eight-shot romp at Kapalua immediately recalled his dominant form last spring, when he headed into the year’s first major with three consecutive victories, all in big events.

“I felt as close as I have to the level my game was during that stretch,” he said Sunday.

Of course, this being Johnson, the question now is whether the star-crossed talent can sustain it, through freak injury (please rent only ranch-style homes from now on) or something else.

Already, it looks like 2018 could be a special year.  

1. DJ might have already locked up Drive of the Year.

With the outcome no longer in doubt, he went at a driver 90 percent and pounded his tee shot down the hill on the 433-yard 12th. He knew his ball started on a good line, but he was stunned to see where it finished – 6 inches from the cup, for a tap-in eagle.

He joked to Golf Channel on-course reporter Jim “Bones” Mackay that he’d caught his drive a little thin.

In reality, he said, “that was flush.”

2. Johnson led the field in strokes gained-tee to green and off-the-tee. (He hit 15 drivers over 375 yards.) In the final round, he gained 4.09 strokes on the field with his driver, the best-ever round at Kapalua.

Sure, he missed a few fairways, but “I don’t think I hit a bad drive all week.”

Most interesting about that?

He was using a new driver, putting TaylorMade’s M4 in the bag last Saturday. 

3. Of his many incredible gifts, DJ’s short memory might serve him best.

It’s the reason why he was able to win the 2016 U.S. Open after several near-misses. And it’s why he was able to shrug off a record-tying loss in his most recent start on Tour, when he blew a six-shot lead in the final round at the WGC-HSBC Champions. 

Johnson insists that he didn’t even remember that loss until it was mentioned to him after his third round … and yet, after being asked about it repeatedly Saturday night in Hawaii, he set out on the final day to “prove to myself that ain’t going to happen again.”

He turned a two-shot lead into an eight-shot margin of victory, one off the tournament record. Johnson joined Hal Sutton (1983) as the only players to lose a six-shot lead and then win in their next start.

4. Justin Thomas had a few issues in paradise.

His game wasn’t as sharp as he’d hoped coming out of the gates, finishing 22nd after a closing 67, but an even bigger dilemma is who he’ll walk alongside during the next few events.

His regular caddie, Jimmy Johnson, has plantar fasciitis and will be in a walking boot for at least the next month. (It usually takes 3-12 months to fully heal.) Subbing in for the final two rounds at hilly Kapalua was Thomas’ father/swing coach, Mike.

This week? Well, good caddies are in short supply on the island, so he’s brought NBC/Golf Channel on-course reporter Jim “Bones” Mackay out of retirement; Bones hasn’t looped at Waialae since 1992.

After that, however, is uncertain. (Mackay’s stint is expected to only be one week, though NBC doesn’t broadcast an event until Honda.) Over the next two months Thomas is scheduled to play Sony, Phoenix, Riviera, Honda and Mexico.

Said Thomas: “I told [Johnson], ‘Look, I’d rather you take as much time as you need to get it better and make sure that you’re fresh come L.A., Match Play, Masters, whatever it is. I want him to be 100 percent again.” 

5. Keep an eye on Jordan Spieth’s putter during this run-up to Augusta.

The three-time major winner said that he spent a majority of his offseason working on his putting. That was the aspect of his game, remember, that slipped in 2017, dropping from second to 42nd in strokes gained-putting.

Spieth said he’s been grinding with swing coach Cameron McCormick since the Bahamas. He’s trying to get his posture and setup back to where it was in 2015-16, when he was at his best, when he primarily used his shoulders, not his hands, during the stroke. It’s unwise to rely too much on putting stats from Kapalua – it’s windy, and the massive greens are slow – but he ranked 30th out of 34 players in putting.

“It’s just stuff that needs on-course reps in tournament play, and I didn’t expect it to be on fire at all at the start,” he said, “and if it was, that would have been an advantage.” 

6. Jon Rahm won three times last year while playing courses he’d never seen before.

No surprise he kept rolling in his first trip around the Plantation Course.

He won the B flight at Kapalua, and the runner-up finish was his 14th top-5 in 37 pro starts.

The 23-year-old Spaniard moved to No. 3 in the world – the fourth-youngest to reach that mark, behind only Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. 

7. It was little surprise that Tiger Woods’ early-season schedule will include both Torrey Pines and Riviera.

He’s an eight-time winner on the San Diego-area muni, and though the brawny track is no longer the ideal fit for his game, the nostalgia apparently was too much to ignore. Riviera, too, was a no-brainer, now that the event benefits his foundation. (It’ll be his first start at Riv since 2006.)

Though it would have been neat to see Woods ease into the season at courses like Waialae and PGA West, it was never going to happen. He’s nothing if not a creature of habit.

Honda and Bay Hill – two more difficult stops – would be the next logical additions to his pre-Masters schedule. At least there shouldn't be any unnecessary international travel.

8. The first week of the new year always brings with it a slew of equipment signings.

Sergio Garcia’s switch to Callaway was one of the worst-kept secrets in the sport, but a big surprise was Xander Schauffele’s move to the same company.

Schauffele is coming off a breakout season in which he won twice, including the Tour Championship, finished third in the FedExCup and earned Rookie of the Year honors.

He cashed in, but the decision carries some risk – the last Rookie of the Year to change equipment after his big first season was John Huh (2012-13). He hasn’t come close to replicating that success. 

Schauffele tied for 22nd at Kapalua.

A trend-setting Fowler wore an untucked Hawaiian shirt last week, and social media practically melted.

Though most were in favor of his Maui-themed garb, some were genuinely put off by his choice for the opening round.

This is laid-back golf, on an island, in a 34-man event … and yet a few curmudgeons thought he lacked “manners” and looked “unprofessional” and, yes, even that he should be fined. (That one was laughable, especially since PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: “I thought it was fantastic.")

Never mind that it was the best-selling shirt in the Kapalua merchandise tent on Friday.

Keep doing you, Rick. 

This week's award winners ... 

What’s Up With …?: Brooks Koepka. After routing the field at the Dunlop Phoenix in November, the reigning U.S. Open champion finished last for the second tournament in a row – this time by six shots. Koepka has been battling discomfort in his left wrist, and most concerning, he said, is that doctors still don't know what's wrong. His manager said they're "planning to have some people look at it" this week.

RIP: DJ’s old irons. The clubs that Johnson used during his final-round collapse in Shanghai? Long gone. They never even made the trip home. “They’re probably still in my locker at whatever the golf course is called,” he said.

Worse Than Originally Thought: Jimmy Walker’s health. The 2016 PGA champion was plagued last year by the effects of Lyme disease, but his wife, Erin (who also contracted the disease), chronicled that Jimmy also tested positive for mononucleosis, two types of pneumonia, West Nile Virus and a virus common to children called CMV.

Experience is Overrated: Christopher Carns. This Clemson student, who says he’s never played golf before, drained a 94-foot putt at the Clemson-Louisville basketball game to win $10,000. Bonus points for accomplishing the feat in … slippers? 

Do It For Jarrod: Jarrod Lyle. The Tour has declared this “January for Jarrod month,” as the affable Australian undergoes another round of treatment for leukemia. Head here to help

No Shame in his Game: Ben Crane. There are no words for this. No words. 

What To Watch For: JT vs. Kiz. Your trusty correspondent’s Georgia Bulldogs will look to win their first national title since 1980 on Monday night, but even more is at stake – the loser of a friendly wager between Thomas (Alabama) and Kisner (UGA) has to wear the other team’s jersey this week at Waialae. Go Dawgs!

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Brendan Steele. A smart one-and-done pick because of his T-6 last year and his run of good form during the fall, when he defended his title at Safeway and tied for 13th in Malaysia. Alas, he shot 1 under – 23 shots behind DJ – and finished 29th. Sigh.  

Rosaforte Report: Walker stepping out of 'Lyme fog'

By Tim RosaforteJanuary 8, 2018, 1:30 pm

The scouting report on Jimmy Walker’s return to competition from Lyme disease goes like this: “Physically 80-90 percent. Mentally hard to say. Lyme fog; you can read about it. I am excited to play. Been a while. Nervous. I’ve put on 10 pounds since September. Been eating good.”

The 2016 PGA champion typed those words in a text on Sunday in Hawaii, where he is readying for the Sony Open, his first competitive event since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last fall.

Along with aches and pains, the “Lyme fog” reference is one of the symptoms that accompany the diagnosis Walker received during the 2017 Masters and fought most of the season. Physically and mentally there were issues that affected his performance. He dropped from 15th in the world after winning the PGA at Baltusrol, to 68th going into the new season. While part of him enjoyed being at home in Texas with his family – wife Erin also announced last week that she, too, has Lyme disease – Walker also missed the competition and being with his buddies out on Tour.

“I play golf for a living,” he said. “I’m used to all kinds of emotional roller coasters. It’s just life and you’ve got to deal with it.”

With the right meds and treatment program, Walker had enough strength to visit instructor Butch Harmon in Las Vegas before Christmas and begin prep for the 2018 campaign. It was his first practice session in four months.

“Jimmy Walker is the one I’m looking forward to,” Harmon told me when going through the off-season work of his players. "He’s healthy again and we had some really good sessions. It’s probably the best I’ve ever seen him swing it. Last year was tough on him physically and mentally it was a big strain on him. He’s done some great work and he’s ready to go.”

DJ, THE GREENS MONSTER: Putting statistics on the monstrous greens at Kapalua are skewed, especially when they’re distressed as they were during last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. But the fact Dustin Johnson was second in the field on the Plantation Course with a make ratio of 91.9 percent was an indication that the time Johnson put in at the TaylorMade putting lab in December was well spent.

Keith Sbarbaro, vice president of tour operations for Johnson’s equipment company, sold DJ on the idea to stop by during one of his trips to visit family on the West Coast. Seeing Johnson constantly miss putts and change putters after returning from his rib injury prior to the Masters led Sbarbaro and TaylorMade fitter Duane Anderson to get Johnson into trying 12 different putters, all with different sight lines, from dots to straight lines, and recording the results on a computer.

From 15 feet, Johnson hit five putts with each putter. With some of the putters, Johnson was lining up 8 inches left of the hole. The putter he had been using with no line was barely left of center, but a T-line on a Spider model resulted in Johnson aiming dead down the middle every single time. When Johnson saw the data, he made the switch and won the 2018 season opener by eight strokes.

Of course who knows how long it will last.

"I don’t know if it will stick,” Sbarbaro said. “But it was a good experiment and gave him the confidence that it’s not always him. It could be the putter.”

'TURN THE CORNER': Where is Gary Woodland’s mindset going into the Sony Open?

“It’s really as high as it’s been,” Woodland told me after dropping five spots in the Official World Golf Ranking from a year ago.

Why would the 50th best player in the world be so confident? Because of a heart-to-heart talk with Harmon about getting more out of his athletic ability; a series of short-game lessons (that Harmon arranged) with Pete Cowen during the QBE Shark Shootout; and some putting advice from one of the best putters in the game, Brad Faxon at Old Palm GC.

“January 1st couldn’t get here quick enough,” Woodland said. “I’m ready to turn that corner. It’s been an emotional year, but a growing year both on and off the golf course.”

The “emotional” reference was to wife Gabby losing one of their twins in March, and becoming a father to son Jaxson in June.

“You have to put it in perspective,” Woodland said. “I’ve learned a lot. Unfortunately, I learned a lot the hard way. But after spending New Year’s at home with Gabby, we’re ready to turn the corner and get past the emotional stuff we had to deal with.”

Rahm joins exclusive club with OWGR jump

By Will GrayJanuary 8, 2018, 12:58 pm

Jon Rahm couldn't keep up with Dustin Johnson at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but a runner-up finish in Maui means the Spaniard has joined an exclusive club in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rahm moved up a spot to world No. 3, behind Johnson and Jordan Spieth and now ahead of Justin Thomas. At age 23, he becomes the fourth-youngest player to ever crack the top three in the rankings, behind only Tiger Woods, Spieth and Rory McIlroy.

Johnson's eight-shot romp strengthened his grip on the top spot, while Rahm's ascent was the only change among the top 15. Brian Harman jumped from 27th to 23rd with a solo third finish, while a T-4 result moved Pat Perez from No. 19 to No. 16.

Other moves in the rankings included Patrick Cantlay (T-15) jumping three spots to No. 35, Jhonattan Vegas (T-7) jumping five spots to No. 39 and Cameron Smith (T-15) jumping five spots to No. 56.

With Rahm's move to No. 3, Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama now round out the top five, followed by Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia.

Despite not playing last week at Kapalua, Tiger Woods rose seven spots to No. 649 in the world. Woods is expected to make his next competitive start at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month.

D. Johnson: 'I thought I broke my back' at Augusta

By Rex HoggardJanuary 8, 2018, 4:43 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Dustin Johnson's  eight-shot victory on Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions wasn't his first win since his he returned from injury - he did take last season’s Northern Trust - but it was a sign he’s closing in on the same form he had before he hurt his back.

Johnson said that his current form is as close as he’s been to the level he was at before injuring falling on the eve of last year’s Masters.

Prior to the 2017 Masters, Johnson had won three consecutive events, including two World Golf Championships, and was the heavy favorite at the year’s first major.

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

But on Wednesday at Augusta National he slipped in his rental house and needed the better part of a year to fully recover.

“When I landed I thought I broke my back,” Johnson said on Sunday at Kapalua. “I knew I was hurt.”

Johnson can take solace in being fully recovered from that injury, as well as his plans for this year’s Masters.

“I told [my manager], we’re staying in a different house,” he laughed.

DJ turns TOC into a Tour de Force

By Rex HoggardJanuary 8, 2018, 4:37 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Call it a bounce-back win, although that implies a competitive imperative, and with Dustin Johnson that’s simply never the case.

Perhaps the world No. 1 needed that shootout triumph against Jordan Spieth at The Northern Trust last fall to once and for all put away any lingering thoughts that the back injury he endured on the eve of last year’s Masters was a reason for lasting concern.

Maybe even after the 2015 U.S. Open when he three-putted the 72nd hole to drop a heartbreaker, also to Spieth, he needed something to remind him that a single week doesn’t define a career.

And maybe there was an element that wanted to see how DJ responded after blowing a 54-hole lead in late October at the WGC-HSBC Champions. But rest assured, Johnson neither desired nor needed a bounce-back victory to start his year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Truth is, Johnson’s eight-stroke Rembrandt at Kapalua was no more important than any of his other 17 Tour tilts, but that doesn’t mean it was insignificant.

If one were inclined to gaze into the looking glass Johnson’s victory, his second in Maui, was a foreboding harbinger. It was, after all, a five-shot dismantling at last year’s Genesis Open that set DJ on a dominant path that only a poorly timed spill in his rental house could stall.

Johnson would win his next start after the Genesis Open, the WGC-Mexico Championship, and his next, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and veer down Magnolia Lane the closest thing to a lock to win the Masters since Tiger Woods was creating Sunday roars in his prime.

Johnson can now admit that it took the better part of a year to feel right again. His practice was limited, that explosive backswing was limited and his game predictably suffered.

Full-field scores from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Although he would close the season with another victory, that compelling duel with Spieth at The Northern Trust, that nuclear game just wasn’t the same, as evidenced by his collapse in China when he closed with a 77.

In China, Johnson turned a six-shot third-round lead into a two-stroke loss. In Maui, he rode a two-stroke advantage through 54 holes to a six-shot lead by the time he reached the turn on Sunday.

For four days Johnson was clinical, avoiding any three-putts – as an aside, he hasn’t had a three-jack since the 13th hole on Sunday at the Tour Championship in September – and finishing with the best round of the week, a one-bogey 65 that included his second consecutive eagle at the 12th hole after hitting his drive to inches at the 433-yard par 4.

“I was messing with [Golf Channel analyst Jim “Bones” Mackay] when we were in the fairway, it was like 4 inches short. I said, ‘I hit it a little thin,’” Johnson laughed. “But, no, I was just joking. I hit it perfect.”

He added birdies at the 14th, 15th and 16th holes that might have felt like piling on had his performance not been so entertaining. Although he’s not the first player to win the Tour’s annual lid-lifter multiple times, there’s a growing notion that Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw designed the sprawling Plantation Course with Johnson in mind.

His statistical line for the week is a study in dominance, finishing first in strokes gained: tee-to-green, eighth in greens in regulation, fourth in strokes gained: around-the-green and sixth in strokes gained: putting.

Oh, and he drove the ball like a man on a mission. All told, Johnson had 15 drives over 375 yards, including a 419-yard drive on the seventh hole on Saturday that may still be in the air.

“On this course it's tough, the way the wind was blowing today,” said Brian Harman, who was paired with Johnson on Sunday and finished alone in third after a closing 72. “He knocks it to a foot on 12 for eagle, and I'm having to lay up to 130 yards. I mean he's very talented off the tee and he used that to his advantage today.”

Predictably, Johnson said following his round that there’s still work to be done.

“I feel like I could still improve a lot, but everything is going in the right direction,” he said, specifically addressing his iron game as an area that needed to be tightened up.

Of course he would say that. You don’t ascend to No. 1 in the world ranking and win a major championship being complacent, but it’s the edge with how the line was delivered that should give the Tour frat brothers pause.

Johnson is not much of a historian in either golf or otherwise, and he likely had no clue that he was the first player to win in his next start after blowing a six-shot, 54-hole lead since Hal Sutton at the 1983 PGA Championship. But he is aware that his victory marks the 11th consecutive season with at least one win and he is now just a threesome short of winning his 20th Tour event, which is when players normally enter the World Golf Hall of Fame discussion.

Johnson is many things, he can be intimidating between the ropes and entertaining when he relaxes the competitive blinders, but he’s never been much for bravado, which makes his response late Sunday when asked if he considers himself unbeatable so telling.

“I feel like if I play my best, yes, absolutely,” he said. “But there's other guys, there's quite a few guys where, if they're playing their best and I'm not at my best, I can't beat them. But I feel like if I am at my best, yeah, I would welcome any comers.”

No, Johnson’s Maui masterpiece wasn’t a bounce-back victory, it was a statement.

