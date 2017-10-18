Balicki Scholarship to be awarded next spring

The first Ron Balicki Scholarship for aspiring golf journalists will be awarded next spring.

Balicki, who covered college golf for Golfweek magazine for more than 30 years, was a transformative figure in the college and amateur game.

A member of the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame, Balicki passed away in 2014. To honor his legacy, the GCAA created the Ron Balicki Scholarship for any college or high school journalist. A $2,500 grant will be awarded this spring; beginning for the 2018-19 academic year, that scholarship will be increased to $5,000.

To nominate a journalist for consideration, click here.

Earlier this week, Balicki was selected as a 2018 Memorial Golf Journalism Honoree. He will be honored posthumously next May.