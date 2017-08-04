News & Opinion

Walker leads WGC; McIlroy, Spieth, Day lurking

By

Doug Ferguson
August 4, 2017, 7:35 pm

RSS

AKRON, Ohio – Jimmy Walker endured rain delays of nearly five hours and shot a 5-under 65 on Friday to build a two-shot lead at the Bridgestone Invitational.

Walker finally saw some good results in a year marked by coping with Lyme disease and bouts of fatigue. The timing couldn't be better for Walker, who defends his PGA Championship title next week.

He made birdie from short range on both par 3s on the back nine at Firestone and finished two rounds at 7-under 133.

Thomas Pieters of Belgium missed a 6-foot birdie chance on the 18th hole and shot 70. He was two shots behind.

Rory McIlroy had a 69 and was among those three shots behind, while Jordan Spieth finished with two straight birdies and was four behind.

Article Tags: 

Jimmy Walker, 2017 WGC Bridgestone Invitational, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day

 

Ferguson is the national golf writer for The Associated Press.

 

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Lexi catches fire and makes another major move
McIlroy grouped with Fowler, Rahm at PGA Champ.
Walker leads WGC; McIlroy, Spieth, Day lurking
Solheim scenarios: Big weekend ahead for U.S. team
Wie follows up 64 with 76 on 'disappointing' day

Trending

Watch: Guy makes crazy putt through bunker
Golf world, celebs tweet Feherty condolences
Rory: Splits with caddie, will remain friends
Nordqvist battling mononucleosis as Solheim Cup looms
McIlroy: Had to fire caddie to preserve friendship
Future finally looking bright for 'at ease' Perez
Watch: DJ destroys 439-yard drive at Firestone
Tiger spotted again on social media, this time in gym
Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
Miyazato's father collapses during pro-am, hospitalized
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.