Equipment Insider

Karsten Solheim grandson named Ping president

By

Golf Channel Digital
December 13, 2016, 11:43 am

John Karsten Solheim, the oldest son of John A. Solheim and the grandson of Ping founder Karsten Solheim, has been named president of Ping, effective Jan. 1, 2017. He succeeds Doug Hawken, who is retiring after a 45-year career with the company that saw him rise from assistant to the production manager to president and chief operating officer.

John K., as he is known within the company, served as an executive vice president for the last two years after a four-year assignment as president of Ping Golf Japan. Prior to his time in Japan, he oversaw Ping’s new product development efforts as vice president of engineering. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from Arizona State as well as an executive MBA from ASU.

In his new role, John K. will oversee the day-to-day activities of the company, including all functions related to product development, supply chain management, production and sales/marketing.

The company also announced that current chief financial officer Mike Trueblood has been promoted to executive vice president operations/CFO.

Equipment Insider, Ping, Karsten Solheim, John A. Solheim, John K. Solheim

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

