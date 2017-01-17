Equipment Insider

Spieth officially unveils first signature shoe, Spieth One

Golf Channel Digital
January 17, 2017

Jordan Spieth unveiled his first signature shoe in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday with Under Armour, the Spieth One.

Spieth will be further promoting the shoe in Seoul, South Korea; Los Angeles, Calif.; and Mexico City, Mexico

“I worked closely with the Under Armour footwear team to design an innovative shoe that is grounded in the details of my game,” Spieth said in a release. “The opportunity to unveil my signature shoe with the amazing fans here in Tokyo is extremely humbling and an experience I will never forget.”

According the Under Armour, the shoe features the following attributes:

  • Waterproof: The Spieth One has a breathable, waterproof upper to ensure world-class performance even in the toughest golfing conditions – preventing water from entering the shoe, but allowing perspiration to escape.
  • Rotational Resistance Traction: The Spieth One features groundbreaking Rotational Resistance Traction, which prevents the rotation of the foot during the swing from load up to impact.
  • One-seam upper: The upper of the Spieth One is composed with a single seam, reducing layers and weight while enhancing the overall fit and feel.
  • Dual durometer outsole: The outsole of the Spieth One has a softer forefoot for flexibility, paired with a firm heel for stability and support.

The shoe will be available to the public on March 1 for a suggested retail price of $200.

Jordan Spieth, Under Armour

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

