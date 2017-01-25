Equipment Insider

Titleist introduces newest Pro V1, Pro V1x

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 25, 2017, 2:10 pm

Titleist has introduced the 2017 versions of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls, calling them "the most advanced, best performing golf balls ever stamped with the Titleist script."

Advancements for 2017 include new core and aerodynamic designs:

The 2017 Pro V1 has been reengineered with a Next Generation 2.0 ZG Process Core and a new spherically tiled 352 tetrahedral dimple design.

The 2017 Pro V1x, featuring a ZG Process Dual Core, has a new spherically tiled 328 tetrahedral dimple design.

Choosing between the total performance of Pro V1 and Pro V1x, golfers will notice differences in flight, feel and spin. Pro V1 flies lower with a penetrating trajectory and feels softer. Pro V1x flies higher, has a slightly firmer feel and spins more on iron shots.

The testing and validation process for the new Pro V1 and Pro V1x included more than 80,000 golfers of all skill levels who received numerous iterations of prototypes throughout the two-year development process.

The new Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls will be available in golf shops beginning Jan. 25 at $47.99 ($62.00 MSRP).

 

 

Pro V1, Pro V1x

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

