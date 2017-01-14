Tour Edge introduces EX10 adjustable driver

Tour Edge Golf has introduced the EX10 adjustable driver, the first club to be unveiled in the 2017 Exotics product line.

The EX10 driver features a new lighter-weight 8-1-1 titanium chassis and new Japanese TSP Beta Ti thinner face, designed to produce unprecedented forgiveness and distance. Lofts of 10 and 12 degrees are available with a new hosel system that allows players to raise or lower the loft plus or minus 2 degrees.

The club comes with a 10-gram weight located in the center rear of the sole plate. Additional weights can be purchased as a kit or individually. The kit includes 6-gram, 12-gram and 14-gram weights to increase or decrease the swing weight.

The EX10 driver is available in two adjustable heads, 10 degrees and 12 degrees. Projected ship date is Feb. 1, and suggested retail price is $349.99.