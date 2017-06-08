Equipment Insider

U.S. Open scriptings: Stars outfits for Erin Hills

By

Jason Crook
June 8, 2017, 6:00 pm

RSS

With the U.S. Open around the corner, fans want to know what their favorite players will be wearing at Erin Hills.

Clothing and apparel companies are rolling out the scriptings for the games biggest stars, and we've gathered the best here so you can get a glimpse of what to expect at the year's second major.

Jordan Spieth:

Dustin Johnson:

Sergio Garcia:

Rickie Fowler:

Fowler will also be using this green and yellow golf bag as a nod to the NFL's Green Bay Packers. The U.S. Open is being held in Wisconsin for the first time in the history of the event.

Justin Rose:

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
7,800-yard Erin Hills puts premium on preparation
Cink among quartet of co-leaders in Memphis
D. Johnson grouped with Spieth, Kaymer at U.S. Open
U.S. Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Horschel uses wood after accidentally breaking putter

Trending

The Social: Good returns, bad ideas
Best of: Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac
Mickelson: Skipping Open 'wasn't a hard decision'
Harrington WDs from Memphis after bizarre injury
Cheyenne Woods through the years
Kisner rewards caddie (and his huge calves) with truck
Social Snapshots: June 2017
Rory only golfer in top 10 of highest-paid athlete list
Future major championship venues
U.S. Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.