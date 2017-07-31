Equipment Insider

What's in the Bag: Canadian Open winner Vegas

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 31, 2017, 1:34 pm

RSS

Jhonattan Vegas beat Charley Hoffman in a playoff Sunday to defend his title at the Canadian Open. Have a look inside his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M2 (10.5 degrees), with nVentix Nunchuk X shaft

Fairway woods: Nike Vapor Speed (15, 19 degrees), both with nVentix Nunchuk X shafts

Irons: Mizuno MP-4 (3-PW), with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design 2016 prototype (54-degrees), with True Temper Project X 7.0 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design 2016 prototype (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Article Tags: 

Jhonattan Vegas, 2017 Canadian Open, What's in the Bag

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Monday Scramble: Caddies in the spotlight
Report: McIlroy splits with longtime caddie Fitzgerald
Randall's Rant: Only one to blame at U.S. Girls'
Trump to serve as Presidents Cup honorary chairman
Vegas beats Hoffman in playoff to defend RBC title

Trending

RBC Canadian Open director removed during event
Hoffman falls short at RBC despite favorable ruling
Report: McIlroy splits with longtime caddie Fitzgerald
Sergio, Angela get married; Kenny G plays reception
Tiger, kids visit soccer stars Messi, Suarez
Shepherd in U.S. Jr. final after concession controversy
Players shooting in the 90s at Senior Open
Kuchar battles dizziness during Canada opener
Frustrated Webb laments lack of leaderboard at 18
Creamer to play Women's British qualifier Monday
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.