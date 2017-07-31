What's in the Bag: Canadian Open winner Vegas

Jhonattan Vegas beat Charley Hoffman in a playoff Sunday to defend his title at the Canadian Open. Have a look inside his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M2 (10.5 degrees), with nVentix Nunchuk X shaft

Fairway woods: Nike Vapor Speed (15, 19 degrees), both with nVentix Nunchuk X shafts

Irons: Mizuno MP-4 (3-PW), with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design 2016 prototype (54-degrees), with True Temper Project X 7.0 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design 2016 prototype (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Ball: Titleist Pro V1