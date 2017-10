Pat Perez won his second title in less than a year at the CIMB Classic. Here's a look inside his bag.

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees)

Fairway wood: PXG 0341X (15 degrees)

Hybrid: PXG 0317X (19 degrees)

Irons: PXG 0311 XF (3-iron, 4-iron), 0311 Xtreme Dark (5-PW)

Wedges: PXG 0311T Milled Sugar Daddy (54 degrees), (60 degrees)

Putter: PXG Gunboat Darkness

Ball: Titleist Pro V1