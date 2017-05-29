Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: Dean & DeLuca winner Kisner

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 29, 2017, 10:05 am

Kevin Kisner won his second PGA Tour title at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational Here's what's in his bag.

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (8.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Green 65TX shaft

Fairway woods: Callaway GBB Epic (13.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Green 75TX shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Epic (18 degrees), with Matrix Ozik Altus Hybrid shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex UI (3), Apex Pro 16 (4-9), Nippon NS Pro Modus 3 120 TX shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 (47, 52 degrees), MD3 Milled(58 degrees), all with Nippon WV 125 X shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro #7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Kevin Kisner, 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational, What's in the Bag

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

