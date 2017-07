What's in the bag: Greenbrier winner Schauffele

Xander Schauffele birdied the 72nd hole to win his first PGA Tour event at The Greenbrier Classic. Take a look inside his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-BB 7X shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-BB 8X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade UDI (3), P750 Tour Proto (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Works Big-T #5

Ball: TaylorMade Tour Preferred X